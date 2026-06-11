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If You Know Where Finland Is, Try Naming 17 Other Countries From A Single Map Point
Map highlighting Finland in red, challenging viewers to name 17 other countries from a single map point trivia quiz.
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If You Know Where Finland Is, Try Naming 17 Other Countries From A Single Map Point

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How well do you actually know the world map? Most people can easily spot giant nations like Canada or Australia, but identifying countries solely by their borders and geographical location gets trickier the further you go!

In this 18-question map quiz, you’re stripped of flags, capital cities, and cultural clues. You will rely entirely on your spatial awareness and understanding of global borders to name every country. Take this geography trivia challenge and see if you can score a perfect 18/18.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If You Know Where Finland Is, Try Naming 17 Other Countries From A Single Map Point" Did the 18th. sneak in unnoticed?

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't that the question to which the answer is Finland (#6)? 🤔

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If You Know Where Finland Is, Try Naming 17 Other Countries From A Single Map Point" Did the 18th. sneak in unnoticed?

    0
    0points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't that the question to which the answer is Finland (#6)? 🤔

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