If You Know Where Finland Is, Try Naming 17 Other Countries From A Single Map Point

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How well do you actually know the world map? Most people can easily spot giant nations like Canada or Australia, but identifying countries solely by their borders and geographical location gets trickier the further you go!

In this 18-question map quiz, you’re stripped of flags, capital cities, and cultural clues. You will rely entirely on your spatial awareness and understanding of global borders to name every country. Take this geography trivia challenge and see if you can score a perfect 18/18.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Marina Leonova