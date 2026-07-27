Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

24 General Knowledge Trivia Questions That Ask For A Four-Letter Answer: Take The Quiz
View of the Oslo Opera House and surrounding buildings from the water, with a red banner for general knowledge trivia.
Quizzes
Curiosities

24 General Knowledge Trivia Questions That Ask For A Four-Letter Answer: Take The Quiz

Add us on Google
Add us on Google
0

31

0

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll be facing 24 questions covering everything from geography and history to science, nature, and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some answers will come to you instantly, while others might have you second-guessing yourself. If you ever find yourself stuck between two possibilities, just remember the golden rule: the correct answer will always be four letters long.

Before you dive into the quiz, let’s start with three quick warm-up questions:

💡What is the capital city of Peru?

💡What is the name of the currency used across most of the EU?

💡What elegant white water bird is known for mating for life?

And without further ado, let’s see how many of these 24 questions you can answer correctly. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Scrabble tiles spelling LIFE, perfect for a general knowledge trivia questions quiz with four-letter answers.

    Image credits: Nothing Ahead

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 24
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 24
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    31

    0

    31

    0

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT