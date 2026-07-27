24 General Knowledge Trivia Questions That Ask For A Four-Letter Answer: Take The Quiz

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You’ll be facing 24 questions covering everything from geography and history to science, nature, and beyond.

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Some answers will come to you instantly, while others might have you second-guessing yourself. If you ever find yourself stuck between two possibilities, just remember the golden rule: the correct answer will always be four letters long.

Before you dive into the quiz, let’s start with three quick warm-up questions:

💡What is the capital city of Peru?

💡What is the name of the currency used across most of the EU?

💡What elegant white water bird is known for mating for life?

And without further ado, let’s see how many of these 24 questions you can answer correctly. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Nothing Ahead