Think Fast And Choose The Right Color: Reveal If You Trust Your Eyes Too Much With 18 Questions

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This isn’t a typical color quiz. It looks simple at first glance, but that’s exactly where most people get caught off guard. 🎯

In this challenge, you’ll be asked to pick the correct color or word under pressure, distraction, and sometimes pure confusion. What you see and what you should choose won’t always match, and that’s where things get interesting.

Sounds easy? Let’s see if the quiz won’t start messing with your focus.👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Enric Cruz López