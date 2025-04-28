David Tennant Breaks Silence After JK Rowling Called Him Out For Trans Allyship

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottish actor David Tennant publicly addressed JK Rowling during a new episode of ITV’s The Assembly yesterday (April 27).

In the episode, Tennant, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Good Omens, was asked by a participant—who referred to him as an “ally” of the transgender movement—about his views on being “called out” by the Harry Potter author on social media.

Slightly confused, Tennant—who does not use any social media platforms—explained that he often misses controversies of that nature due to him being “genuinely not in there.”

He then proceeded to offer what fans called a “dignified response” to Rowling, drawing praise from the audience for the respectful and non-confrontational way in which he addressed her.

Actor David Tennant was praised for his “dignified” response to JK Rowling surrounding the transgender issue

Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Images

“Listen, JK Rowling is a wonderful author who has created brilliant stories and I wish her no ill will, but I hope that we can all, as a society, just let people be. Just get out of people’s way,” Tennant said.

The 54-year-old actor has been a vocal advocate for LGBT+ rights over recent years, however, he hasn’t always been as measured in his words as his recent appearance would suggest.

For instance, in 2023, he received the Celebrity Ally award at the British LGBT Awards, where he took the chance to call those criticizing the transgender movement a “tiny bunch of little whinging f***ers” who are “on the wrong side of history.”

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

His words struck a nerve with Rowling, who soon took to social media to criticize the actor’s beliefs.

“This man is talking about r*pe survivors who want female-only care, the nurses currently suing their health trust for making them change in front of a man, girls and women losing sporting opportunities to males, and female prisoners incarcerated with convicted sex offenders,” the author wrote.

Image credits: British LGBT Awards

During the awards, Tennant also directly criticized then-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, who he sees as an active contributor to the marginalization and mistreatment of transgender individuals.

Badenoch was elected leader of the UK’s Conservative Party on November 2, 2024, a turn of events that Rowling made sure to rub in Tennant’s face with a post on X.

“My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time,” the author wrote.

The actor lamented the UK’s recent ruling on gender, considering it a “demonization” of trans individuals

Image credits: jk_rowling

During the program, the actor reflected on what motivated him to become an ally of the transgender movement.

He compared the current political situation following the official ruling that states that, legally, the terms “women” and “men” refer specifically to biological sex and to past laws that forbade schools from “promoting” homosexuality in schools.

Image credits: The Rowling Library

“We look back on that now as a medieval, absurd thing to try and say,” the actor explained. “I think the way the trans community is being demonized and othered is exactly the same. It’s become this kind of political football.”

Image credits: Channel 4 News

Rowling celebrated the UK Supreme Court ruling by posting a picture of herself drinking and smoking following the decision. The move drew backlash from critics who viewed the celebration as insensitive.

In practical terms, certain measures such as transgender individuals no longer being welcome in women’s bathrooms or changing rooms, have already entered into place, as per Baroness Kishwer Falkner, head of the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Tennant’s “dignified” words contrasted with the intensity of the discussion surrounding the topic in recent weeks

Image credits: Guardian News

Tennant’s firm defense of his beliefs, while at the same time wishing no “ill will” towards the author, marked a shift in the candor of the discussion surrounding the contentious topic.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, criticism of JK Rowling’s stance on the transgender issue has spilled over onto projects and individuals involved in projects related to the Harry Potter franchise.

For instance, HBO’s recent unveiling of the first six cast members and their take on the Wizarding World’s saga caused the author’s detractors to flood some of the actor’s social media with criticism that ranged from concern to personal insults.

Image credits: jk_rowling

Nick Frost, who is set to succeed the late Robbie Coltrane in the role of Hagrid, was subjected to particularly intense backlash, with critics labeling him as a “coward,” “gross,” and a “bigot” for taking the job.

Image credits: ITV

The actor, who had initially celebrated his casting with a moving post in honor of his predecessor, was forced to turn off the comments after vitriol against him got out of control.

Instead of calming the waters, his decision caused netizens to spill their anger over onto unrelated photos in his profile, causing his entire page to be filled with criticism.

“The fact you’ve turned comments off on the previous post shows you know exactly why taking that role is a poor decision,” a user wrote. “You’ve lost the respect of millions, and I’m so disappointed in one of my favorite actors of all time.”

“Respect.” Netizens took to social media to praise the actor for his response

