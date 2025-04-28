Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
David Tennant Breaks Silence After JK Rowling Called Him Out For Trans Allyship
Celebrities, News

David Tennant Breaks Silence After JK Rowling Called Him Out For Trans Allyship

Scottish actor David Tennant publicly addressed JK Rowling during a new episode of ITV’s The Assembly yesterday (April 27).

In the episode, Tennant, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Good Omens, was asked by a participant—who referred to him as an “ally” of the transgender movement—about his views on being “called out” by the Harry Potter author on social media.

  • David Tennant addressed JK Rowling during an appearance on ITV's The Assembly.
  • Tennant expressed no ill will towards Rowling, wishing society would let people be.
  • Tennant criticizes UK gender ruling as 'demonization' of trans individuals.
  • Rowling's Supreme Court celebration sparked backlash for being seen as insensitive.

Slightly confused, Tennant—who does not use any social media platforms—explained that he often misses controversies of that nature due to him being “genuinely not in there.”

He then proceeded to offer what fans called a “dignified response” to Rowling, drawing praise from the audience for the respectful and non-confrontational way in which he addressed her.

    Actor David Tennant was praised for his “dignified” response to JK Rowling surrounding the transgender issue

    David Tennant in an ornate black and gold outfit at a BAFTA event, addressing trans allyship.

    Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Images

    “Listen, JK Rowling is a wonderful author who has created brilliant stories and I wish her no ill will, but I hope that we can all, as a society, just let people be. Just get out of people’s way,” Tennant said.

    The 54-year-old actor has been a vocal advocate for LGBT+ rights over recent years, however, he hasn’t always been as measured in his words as his recent appearance would suggest.  

    For instance, in 2023, he received the Celebrity Ally award at the British LGBT Awards, where he took the chance to call those criticizing the transgender movement a “tiny bunch of little whinging f***ers” who are “on the wrong side of history.”

    Author at podium during a human rights event, wearing a teal dress.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    His words struck a nerve with Rowling, who soon took to social media to criticize the actor’s beliefs.

    “This man is talking about r*pe survivors who want female-only care, the nurses currently suing their health trust for making them change in front of a man, girls and women losing sporting opportunities to males, and female prisoners incarcerated with convicted sex offenders,” the author wrote.

    David Tennant speaks on stage, holding an LGBTQ award, emphasizing trans allyship in a formal outfit.

    Image credits: British LGBT Awards

    During the awards, Tennant also directly criticized then-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, who he sees as an active contributor to the marginalization and mistreatment of transgender individuals. 

    Badenoch was elected leader of the UK’s Conservative Party on November 2, 2024, a turn of events that Rowling made sure to rub in Tennant’s face with a post on X.

    “My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time,” the author wrote.

    The actor lamented the UK’s recent ruling on gender, considering it a “demonization” of trans individuals

    David Tennant mentioned in a J.K. Rowling tweet amid trans allyship discussion.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    During the program, the actor reflected on what motivated him to become an ally of the transgender movement. 

    He compared the current political situation following the official ruling that states that, legally, the terms “women” and “men” refer specifically to biological sex and to past laws that forbade schools from “promoting” homosexuality in schools.

    A woman with auburn hair speaking, focusing on the topic of trans allyship.

    Image credits: The Rowling Library

    “We look back on that now as a medieval, absurd thing to try and say,” the actor explained. “I think the way the trans community is being demonized and othered is exactly the same. It’s become this kind of political football.”

    Man in a suit and glasses speaking at a podium, related to David Tennant trans allyship discussion.

    Image credits: Channel 4 News

    Rowling celebrated the UK Supreme Court ruling by posting a picture of herself drinking and smoking following the decision. The move drew backlash from critics who viewed the celebration as insensitive.

    In practical terms, certain measures such as transgender individuals no longer being welcome in women’s bathrooms or changing rooms, have already entered into place, as per Baroness Kishwer Falkner, head of the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission.

    Tennant’s “dignified” words contrasted with the intensity of the discussion surrounding the topic in recent weeks

    Crowd at a trans rights protest, holding signs advocating for equality and allyship in support of trans individuals.

    Image credits: Guardian News

    Tennant’s firm defense of his beliefs, while at the same time wishing no “ill will” towards the author, marked a shift in the candor of the discussion surrounding the contentious topic.

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, criticism of JK Rowling’s stance on the transgender issue has spilled over onto projects and individuals involved in projects related to the Harry Potter franchise.

    For instance, HBO’s recent unveiling of the first six cast members and their take on the Wizarding World’s saga caused the author’s detractors to flood some of the actor’s social media with criticism that ranged from concern to personal insults.

    Person enjoying a drink and cigar on a boat, with sunset in the background.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Nick Frost, who is set to succeed the late Robbie Coltrane in the role of Hagrid, was subjected to particularly intense backlash, with critics labeling him as a “coward,” “gross,” and a “bigot” for taking the job.

    Man in a maroon sweater speaking, related to David Tennant and trans allyship discussion.

    Image credits: ITV

    The actor, who had initially celebrated his casting with a moving post in honor of his predecessor, was forced to turn off the comments after vitriol against him got out of control. 

    Instead of calming the waters, his decision caused netizens to spill their anger over onto unrelated photos in his profile, causing his entire page to be filled with criticism.

    “The fact you’ve turned comments off on the previous post shows you know exactly why taking that role is a poor decision,” a user wrote. “You’ve lost the respect of millions, and I’m so disappointed in one of my favorite actors of all time.”

    “Respect.” Netizens took to social media to praise the actor for his response

    Social media comment praising David Tennant as "fantastic doctor and human" amid trans allyship discussion.

    Screenshot of a comment praising David Tennant as an ideal figure for men.

    Andrew Godfrey-Collins compares Rowling's actions in a social media comment about trans allyship.

    Comment supporting David Tennant's trans allyship, contrasting J.K. Rowling.

    Comment praising David Tennant for his statement, with likes and reactions visible.

    Comment on inclusion and identity in context of trans allyship.

    Comment supporting David Tennant's trans allyship over JK Rowling's views, emphasizing his empathy and kindness.

    Text criticizing JK Rowling shared amid trans allyship debate.

    David Tennant praised in a comment for respecting JK Rowling's views despite his trans allyship stance.

    Comment discussing David Tennant's views on trans allyship and J.K. Rowling criticism, supporting Tennant's stance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a controversial movement, referencing a death cult and civil war reenactors.

    Geoffrey Rhone criticizes JK Rowling's anti-trans views in a social media comment.

    Comment mentioning David Tennant's response to JK Rowling over trans allyship discussion.

    Comment by Catherine Diener concerning David Tennant and trans allyship.

    Comment supporting David Tennant's trans allyship in response to JK Rowling.

    Text message discussing views on book themes diverging from author's views.

    Comment showing support for David Tennant from a fan.

    Ethan Craigo praises David Tennant's comments on trans allyship, advocating for peaceful coexistence and societal reflection.

    Comment criticizing JK Rowling, expressing disappointment.

    Comment by David Potts on trans allyship, emphasizing privacy.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    David Tennant and his wife Georgia are both icons and amazing humans. I wish them and their family all the happiness in the world ❤️❤️❤️

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the comparison with legalisation of homosexuality isn't entirely relevant. Legalising homosexual acts didn't impact anyone else directly, although it may have offended religious and other sensibilities, and there was no change in who went were; but allowing male bodies into women-only spaces has an obvious potential impact on the women there, and of course in sports. I'm glad he's not created a war of words. As I've said many times before, I don't think it's for men to decide what is acceptable for biological women.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
