‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Slams J.K. Rowling Over Trans Rights Stance After UK Ruling
Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, known for her role in the Netflix series Bridgerton, has spoken out publicly against author JK Rowling following the UK Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the legal definition of “woman.”
The 38-year-old criticized Rowling’s public celebration of the proceeding last Friday (April 18) via an Instagram Story, hinting that she would not be watching the author’s forthcoming Harry Potter HBO television series.
“Keep your new Harry Potter lads,” Coughlan wrote. “Wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot pole.”
The ruling is the result of a years-long legal battle that began in 2018 and concluded by legally defining “women” by referring to biological s*x.
Rowling took to X to applaud the outcome last Wednesday (April 16). Crediting “three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them” for their role in the legal challenge.
The author proceeded to post an image of two glasses of champagne with the caption, “Think I might be having a cigar later,” in celebration of the ruling.
Coughlan, on the other hand, described herself as “completely horrified” by the Court’s decision, stating, “to see an already marginalized community be further attacked—and attacked in law—is really stomach-turning and disgusting.”
“And to see people celebrate it is more stomach-turning and disgusting,” she continued.
As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Coughlan is not alone in connecting Rowling’s political views with HBO’s Harry Potter project. Upon announcing the first six cast members for the show last Monday (April 14), Rowling’s detractors flooded some of the actors’ social media with personal insults.
Nick Frost, who is set to succeed the late Robbie Coltrane in the role of Hagrid, was subjected to particularly intense backlash, with critics labeling him as a “coward,” “gross,” and “bigot,” for taking the job.
The ruling put an end to a years-long legal dispute surrounding the legal definition of “women” and “women-only” spaces
The United Kingdom’s highest Court’s ruling put an end to a long discussion that began in 2018 when the Scottish Parliament introduced the Gender Representation on Public Boards Act.
I love it when a plan comes together.#SupremeCourt#WomensRightspic.twitter.com/agOkWmhPgb
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2025
The legislation was intended to improve gender balance by requiring that half of non-executive board members on public bodies be women.
Controversially, the act defined “woman” to include transgender women who possess a Gender Recognition Certificate.
Feminist advocacy group For Women Scotland (FWS) challenged the law, arguing that the definition conflicted with the UK’s Equality Act 2010, which protects against discrimination on the basis of characteristics like s*x, reassignment, and orientation.
FWS contended that the Scottish government had exceeded its authority by expanding the legal definition of “woman.”
After years of litigation, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer specifically to biological women and biological s*x.
The Court stressed that while transgender individuals are still protected from discrimination, these protections do not extend to spaces or policies designed for biological women, such as quotas, women-only shortlists, anddomestic violence shelters, among others.
Coughlan urged people to donate to a charity that supports the transgender community
“F**k the Supreme Court,” the actress said on her Instagram, using her platform to urge people to donate to Not a Phase, a UK-based charity supporting members of the transgender community. Coughlan has allegedly donated $68,000 to the group.
“F**k the TERFs,” she continued.
Rowling, on the other hand, has been both a vocal and financial supporter of FWS, reportedly contributing an estimated $92,000 to the group’s legal efforts.
The author has become a controversial figure in recent years due to expressing her views as a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF), a branch of feminism that opposes gender ideology.
The branch believes in s*x being biological, immutable, and binary. As a result, they oppose the existence of concepts such as gender self-identification and transgenderism. TERFs take particular issue with what they see as biological men intruding in women-only spaces.
With celebrities and fans taking sides, it’s clear that the debate has gone beyond legal definitions, expanding into a broader discussion about societal consensus on concepts such as identity, s*x, and biological parameters.
“Ally.” Fans took to social media to congratulate the actress for her message
I was appalled to see the Supreme Court's ruling, and flabbergasted by the repeated claims as it was read out that it wouldn't impact on trans rights, as they were doing exactly that. Nicola Coughlan is awesome. I love her even more for taking a stand on this. I followed her lead and donated. If I was younger and fitter, I would love to do more.
I have a question for you - and I assure you it's a serious one, and I'm genuinely hoping it might help me (and others) get a clearer picture. What does "identify as a woman" actually mean? How does that differ, in practice, from a gay man, or a male transvestite? The lines, to me, are so much more blurred these days, it's not that easy to tell what actually distinguishes a woman (if you're ignoring biology) - as opposed to the old simplistic view of liking knitting, not being able to read maps or understand the offside rule. I really would like to know, thanks.
That is a good question. I will just say I am in the community sort of, I date trans women, and just asking people without judgement is the key. Each person is an individual and it is interesting how different each trans person is. But I agree it is tough and definitions are blurred. My tactic is to just treat everyone as a human and not a category. Yes the category narrows some things down and is useful but doesn't say everything about the person. My rule of thumb is to just go by what the person tells you. I agree that sports is a special category that needs looked at closely, and obviously medical care can't ignore biology, but in the social world I just go by what the person tells me. If I don't understand, I just plead ignorance and ask questions. If your questions are genuine people will typically answer. Also if trans people aren't your thing there is no shame in that. I get it, it is different, but there is no reason to discriminate against them in society.Load More Replies...
Wow, where to start? (I'll oversimplify for brevity). The examples you use for comparison all lack one thing, which is the inner feeling, or knowledge, of who, or what, if you prefer, they really are. So the 'full' transsexual who was born a man feels deep inside that they _are_ a woman, and wants to do everything possible to be able to live as a woman, be seen as a woman, to be recognised as a woman. The others you mention have other variations, some maybe wanting to sometimes pretend to be a woman, to dress like a woman, some even to be able to 'pass' as a woman, but they do not, deep down, believe that they are a woman.
I would like to see some transgender actors and characters introduced into this series in support of transgender people.
Characters possibly, but it's hard to know how many of the 0.1% of the population are actors, so I suspect the pool is quite small.Load More Replies...
