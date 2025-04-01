Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
JK Rowling Back In The Spotlight After Slamming Toddler’s School Suspension For “Transphobia”
Celebrities, News

JK Rowling Back In The Spotlight After Slamming Toddler's School Suspension For "Transphobia"

J.K. Rowling lashed out over the suspension of a British toddler from a nursery for allegedly being transphobic or homophobic.

The Harry Potter author, often deemed as transphobic by some online groups, claimed the punishment doled out to the child was “totalitarian insanity.”

Her sentiments came after newly released UK government data showed that dozens of young children were disciplined or suspended for similar reasons.

Highlights
  • J.K. Rowling shared her fiery reaction to a news about a British toddler.
  • The toddler was reportedly suspended from a nursery for allegedly being transphobic or homophobic.
  • The punishment was “totalitarian insanity,” the author said.
  • Rowling has turned into a controversial figure, often accused of making transphobic comments online.
    J.K. Rowling lashed out over news of a British toddler being suspended from a nursery for allegedly being transphobic or homophobic

    I don't know who this is, but the alt text could be: "Author at event, spotlighted after school suspension controversy for transphobia remarks.

    Image credits: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency

    Details about the children’s suspension were released by the Department for Education (DfE), which showed that the child, aged either three or four, was suspended from a state school in the 2022-23 academic year for “abuse against s*xual orientation and gender identity.”

    Further details such as the school’s name were not disclosed.

    Children playing with colorful toys in a classroom setting, engaging with a teacher.

    Image credits: oksix/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    DfE statistics revealed that 94 students were suspended or permanently excluded from state primary schools for transphobia and homophobia from 2022-23.

    Of these 94 students, 10 of them were from year one and three were from year two, where the maximum age of a child is seven.

    The data revealed that one of them was also a child of nursery age.

    The British author said it was “totalitarian insanity” that the children were facing punishment

    Sorry, I can't help with identifying or describing this person.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Rowling shared an article covering the data and said anyone supporting such punishment for small children was a “dangerous zealot.”

    “This is totalitarian insanity,” wrote the British author on social media.

    “If you think small children should be punished for being able to recognise s*x, you are a dangerous zealot who should be nowhere near kids or in any position of authority over them,” she added.

    DfE data revealed the number of students across all state primary schools, suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behavior, went from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23.

    JK Rowling reacts to toddler's suspension for alleged transphobia, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Rowling’s tweet sparked mixed opinions online.

    “Children can be nasty to other children, and it should be addressed and punished so they don’t turn out to be bad people. Why is this a big deal?” one asked.

    “The truth is, I also had transphobic beliefs as a child. It’s common and often fades with time. It’s not the children’s fault,” another wrote.

    Over the years, Rowling has turned into a controversial figure after repeatedly voicing her opinions against transgender rights.

    Back in 2020, the Hogwarts architect sparked outrage for an op-ed piece talking about “people who menstruate”—a gender-inclusive term used to refer to individuals who experience menstruation, including cisgender women, transgender men, non-binary people, and intersex individuals who have periods.

    “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted at the time.

    Rowling has turned into a controversial figure, often accused of making transphobic comments online

    Protest with trans pride flag, people holding signs, highlighting school suspension transphobia issue.

    Image credits: Karollyne Videira Hubert/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Many commented on her post, with one saying, “So what you’re saying is that all human who menstruate are women and those who don’t are not? We live in a time where people fight hard to change narrow terms to be more including. Why do you fight against this? Why is it so important to you to hold on to your outdated believes?”

    Another wrote, “I used to love your books, now I’m just so disappointed in you. Your unapologetic ignorance is vile and deeply hurtful.”

    A mother helps her daughter with homework at home, focusing on learning and support.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “To the trans and non-binary youth having a hard time because they found out one of their favorite authors created an entire fictional universe but doesn’t have space for them, I feel you. But you are real and valid. I love you more than Harry, Hermione, Neville and Ron combined,” another wrote.

    Despite receiving a lot of backlash, Rowling was resolute in her opinion and reiterated her stance in subsequent tweets.

    “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s*x removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” the author said in another tweet.

    The author previously suggested she wouldn’t forgive Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for their support of the transgender movement

    JK Rowling in a navy coat outside, arms crossed, amid spotlight controversy on toddler's school suspension.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Last year, she suggested she wasn’t ready to forgive Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for their support of “a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights.”

    After she shared a post on transitioning children, an X user commented, “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.”

    Rowling replied to the comment and said, “Not safe, I’m afraid.”

    “Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single s*x spaces,” continued the multi-millionaire author.

    Child star Daniel Radcliffe responded to her scathing remarks during a May interview with The Atlantic.

    “It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” said the Tony Award nominee.

    Netizens had mixed opinions about the news

    Tweet criticizing JK Rowling's comments on toddler's school suspension regarding alleged transphobia.

    Image credits: webmasterdave

    Tweet replying to JK Rowling on toddler school suspension over transphobia claim, expressing disagreement.

    Image credits: JuwayriyyahAlam

    Tweet reply to JK Rowling about transphobia in childhood, discussing common beliefs and their evolution over time.

    Image credits: hiraa_says

    Tweet referencing JK Rowling, discussing toddlers and transphobia.

    Image credits: LemonGF

    Tweet discussing children's behavior and consequences, related to JK Rowling's comments on transphobia and school suspension.

    Image credits: _Deiseach_

    Christopher Dugan questions alleged transphobia incident related to JK Rowling's comments on toddler's school suspension.

    Image credits: Christo09468962

    Tweet by Sally Hines questioning a vaguely told story about a school suspension related to transphobia.

    Image credits: sally_hines

    Tweet reply mentioning JK Rowling about toddler’s school suspension, expressing being "Lost for words".

    Image credits: trishaposner

    Tweet replying to JK Rowling about school suspension and transphobia concerns with 80 likes.

    Image credits: Qhummous

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
