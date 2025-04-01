JK Rowling Back In The Spotlight After Slamming Toddler’s School Suspension For “Transphobia”

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling lashed out over the suspension of a British toddler from a nursery for allegedly being transphobic or homophobic.

The Harry Potter author, often deemed as transphobic by some online groups, claimed the punishment doled out to the child was “totalitarian insanity.”

Her sentiments came after newly released UK government data showed that dozens of young children were disciplined or suspended for similar reasons.

Rowling has turned into a controversial figure, often accused of making transphobic comments online.

Image credits: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency

Details about the children’s suspension were released by the Department for Education (DfE), which showed that the child, aged either three or four, was suspended from a state school in the 2022-23 academic year for “abuse against s*xual orientation and gender identity.”

Further details such as the school’s name were not disclosed.

Image credits: oksix/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

DfE statistics revealed that 94 students were suspended or permanently excluded from state primary schools for transphobia and homophobia from 2022-23.

Of these 94 students, 10 of them were from year one and three were from year two, where the maximum age of a child is seven.

The data revealed that one of them was also a child of nursery age.

Image credits: jk_rowling

Rowling shared an article covering the data and said anyone supporting such punishment for small children was a “dangerous zealot.”

“This is totalitarian insanity,” wrote the British author on social media.

“If you think small children should be punished for being able to recognise s*x, you are a dangerous zealot who should be nowhere near kids or in any position of authority over them,” she added.

DfE data revealed the number of students across all state primary schools, suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behavior, went from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23.

Image credits: jk_rowling

Rowling’s tweet sparked mixed opinions online.

“Children can be nasty to other children, and it should be addressed and punished so they don’t turn out to be bad people. Why is this a big deal?” one asked.

“The truth is, I also had transphobic beliefs as a child. It’s common and often fades with time. It’s not the children’s fault,” another wrote.

Over the years, Rowling has turned into a controversial figure after repeatedly voicing her opinions against transgender rights.

Back in 2020, the Hogwarts architect sparked outrage for an op-ed piece talking about “people who menstruate”—a gender-inclusive term used to refer to individuals who experience menstruation, including cisgender women, transgender men, non-binary people, and intersex individuals who have periods.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted at the time.

Image credits: Karollyne Videira Hubert/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Many commented on her post, with one saying, “So what you’re saying is that all human who menstruate are women and those who don’t are not? We live in a time where people fight hard to change narrow terms to be more including. Why do you fight against this? Why is it so important to you to hold on to your outdated believes?”

Another wrote, “I used to love your books, now I’m just so disappointed in you. Your unapologetic ignorance is vile and deeply hurtful.”

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“To the trans and non-binary youth having a hard time because they found out one of their favorite authors created an entire fictional universe but doesn’t have space for them, I feel you. But you are real and valid. I love you more than Harry, Hermione, Neville and Ron combined,” another wrote.

Despite receiving a lot of backlash, Rowling was resolute in her opinion and reiterated her stance in subsequent tweets.

“I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s*x removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” the author said in another tweet.

The author previously suggested she wouldn’t forgive Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for their support of the transgender movement

Image credits: jk_rowling

Last year, she suggested she wasn’t ready to forgive Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for their support of “a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights.”

After she shared a post on transitioning children, an X user commented, “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.”

Rowling replied to the comment and said, “Not safe, I’m afraid.”

“Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single s*x spaces,” continued the multi-millionaire author.

Child star Daniel Radcliffe responded to her scathing remarks during a May interview with The Atlantic.

“It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” said the Tony Award nominee.

Netizens had mixed opinions about the news

Image credits: webmasterdave

Image credits: JuwayriyyahAlam

Image credits: hiraa_says

Image credits: LemonGF

Image credits: _Deiseach_

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Christo09468962

Image credits: sally_hines

Image credits: trishaposner

Image credits: Qhummous

