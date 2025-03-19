J.K. Rowling Appears To Accuse ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Of “Ruining Movies,” Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions appear to have reignited between Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, and the creator of the franchise, J.K. Rowling, after she made what many believe to be a pointed dig at the trio on social media.

“What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?” a fan asked on X, to which the author replied with a comment that most fans were quick to interpret as a jab at the stars who once played the beloved trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

The tension between the writer and the actors stems from their outspoken criticism of Rowling’s views on transgender issues, which have been a source of controversy for years.

“You gave them the throne they now use to look down on you,” a netizen wrote.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling allegedly accused the franchise’s central trio of actors of “ruining movies” for her

Image credits: Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Getty Images

“Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible,” Rowling wrote in response to the X thread, complete with laughing emojis.

“Three guesses? The same people who made millions off your work, then turned on you when it was ‘cool,’” a fan of the writer replied.

In 2020, the three actors publicly distanced themselves from Rowling after the writer made statements that reflected her views as a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF), a branch of feminism that opposes gender ideology.

Image credits: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

The movement, also known as gender-critical, believes that s*x is biological, immutable, and binary and thus opposes the existence of concepts such as gender identity, self-identification, and transgenderism.

Moreover, TERFs are vehemently opposed to measures taken by those who support the trans movement, such as gender-neutral bathrooms and the participation of trans-athletes in women’s sports, as they argue these measures infringe on women’s rights.

Image credits: jk_rowling

Rowling’s detractors believe her views to be transphobic, with Radcliffe being the first of the trio to speak out against her views, stating, “Transgender women are women,” in a message published by The Trevor Project, a non-profit offering mental health support for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Radcliffe, Watson, and Glint have remained firm in their support of the transgender movement

Image credits: Netflix

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson quickly followed suit, with the Hermione actress tweeting, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

Image credits: Prime Video

Despite the three actors having gained global fame through the Harry Potter franchise and the characters Rowling envisioned, their relationship with the author remains broken.

For instance, in a 2024 interview with The Atlantic, the 35-year-old actor revealed that he hadn’t spoken to Rowling in years, a fact that weighed heavily on his heart.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

“It makes me really sad, ultimately,” he said, “because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic.

“Nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person,” he added. “But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

Rowling revealed that the rift between her and the actors has grown to a point of no return, with the franchise moving forward with a brand new cast

Image credits: jk_rowling

Fans of the author have asked her numerous times if she would be willing to accept an apology from any of the three actors, but she expressed that their rift had grown too large for that to be enough.

“Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single s*x spaces,” she replied on X.

Image credits: Max

As for Rowling’s billion-dollar enterprise, the franchise is awaiting the debut of a TV series set to debut on HBO somewhere around 2027.

The production seeks to use its longer runtime to provide a deeper look into the wizarding world, adapting content from the book that couldn’t fit in the movies.

Image credits: Max

Little is known of the ambitious retelling of Harry Potter’s story, but HBO representatives have said that it aims to cover the entire saga across seven seasons.

Casting details for the characters of Dumbledore and Severus Snape have also been revealed, with actors John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedubeing confirmed for each role, respectively.

People Also Ask When did J.K. Rowling's controversy surrounding transgender issues begin? The author has allegedly been under fire for her views since at least March 2018, after she liked a tweet that referred to trans women as "men in dresses."