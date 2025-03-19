Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

J.K. Rowling Appears To Accuse ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Of “Ruining Movies,” Sparks Outrage
Celebrities, News

J.K. Rowling Appears To Accuse ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Of “Ruining Movies,” Sparks Outrage

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions appear to have reignited between Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, and the creator of the franchise, J.K. Rowling, after she made what many believe to be a pointed dig at the trio on social media.

“What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?” a fan asked on X, to which the author replied with a comment that most fans were quick to interpret as a jab at the stars who once played the beloved trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

Highlights
  • J.K. Rowling hinted at 'Harry Potter' stars of ruining movies for her on X.
  • The writer and the actor's relationship remains broken due to clashing views on transgender issues.
  • Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint remain supportive of transgender rights.
  • The franchise is moving forward with new actors for HBO series.

The tension between the writer and the actors stems from their outspoken criticism of Rowling’s views on transgender issues, which have been a source of controversy for years.

“You gave them the throne they now use to look down on you,” a netizen wrote.

RELATED:

    Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling allegedly accused the franchise’s central trio of actors of “ruining movies” for her

    A person with red hair in a dark coat, appearing thoughtful against a blurred background, related to recent Harry Potter controversy.

    Image credits: Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Getty Images

    “Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible,” Rowling wrote in response to the X thread, complete with laughing emojis.

    “Three guesses? The same people who made millions off your work, then turned on you when it was ‘cool,’” a fan of the writer replied.

    In 2020, the three actors publicly distanced themselves from Rowling after the writer made statements that reflected her views as a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF), a branch of feminism that opposes gender ideology.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Harry Potter stars smiling and waving at a movie premiere event.

    Image credits: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

    The movement, also known as gender-critical, believes that s*x is biological, immutable, and binary and thus opposes the existence of concepts such as gender identity, self-identification, and transgenderism.

    Moreover, TERFs are vehemently opposed to measures taken by those who support the trans movement, such as gender-neutral bathrooms and the participation of trans-athletes in women’s sports, as they argue these measures infringe on women’s rights.

    J.K. Rowling tweet reacts to question on actors "ruining movies," with playful response, causing online buzz.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Rowling’s detractors believe her views to be transphobic, with Radcliffe being the first of the trio to speak out against her views, stating, “Transgender women are women,” in a message published by The Trevor Project, a non-profit offering mental health support for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

    Radcliffe, Watson, and Glint have remained firm in their support of the transgender movement

    Three 'Harry Potter' characters in school uniforms, standing in a forest, looking surprised.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rupert Grint and Emma Watson quickly followed suit, with the Hermione actress tweeting, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

    Characters from Harry Potter series look surprised and serious on a set resembling a dark chamber.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Despite the three actors having gained global fame through the Harry Potter franchise and the characters Rowling envisioned, their relationship with the author remains broken

    For instance, in a 2024 interview with The Atlantic, the 35-year-old actor revealed that he hadn’t spoken to Rowling in years, a fact that weighed heavily on his heart.

    Author with 'Harry Potter' stars, smiling at an event, creating buzz online.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    “It makes me really sad, ultimately,” he said, “because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic.

    “Nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person,” he added. “But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rowling revealed that the rift between her and the actors has grown to a point of no return, with the franchise moving forward with a brand new cast

    A person with long hair and blue eyes in a room, wearing a green shirt, related to Harry Potter controversy.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans of the author have asked her numerous times if she would be willing to accept an apology from any of the three actors, but she expressed that their rift had grown too large for that to be enough.

    “Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single s*x spaces,” she replied on X.

    Harry Potter stars reading a large book, sparking outrage in movie fan discussions.

    Image credits: Max

    As for Rowling’s billion-dollar enterprise, the franchise is awaiting the debut of a TV series set to debut on HBO somewhere around 2027.

    The production seeks to use its longer runtime to provide a deeper look into the wizarding world, adapting content from the book that couldn’t fit in the movies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three actors sit in an ornate room, surrounded by vintage decor, engaged in a discussion about the Harry Potter movies.

    Image credits: Max

    Little is known of the ambitious retelling of Harry Potter’s story, but HBO representatives have said that it aims to cover the entire saga across seven seasons. 

    Casting details for the characters of Dumbledore and Severus Snape have also been revealed, with actors John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedubeing confirmed for each role, respectively.

    “Spiteful.” Rowling’s detractors took to social media to express their disappointment with her reply

    Tweet about J.K. Rowling's alleged conflict with Harry Potter actors, sparking online humor.

    Image credits: girlsbian_

    Tweet referencing J.K. Rowling's alleged tension with Harry Potter stars, generating widespread discussion.

    Image credits: matildasmuses

    Tweet criticizing J.K. Rowling's writing, expressing discomfort and distrust in books.

    Image credits: too_xedo

    Tweet criticizing J.K. Rowling's opinion and its impact on the Harry Potter legacy.

    Image credits: calykkj

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet response to J.K. Rowling about gratitude towards Harry Potter stars for movie success.

    Image credits: WhoMinusContext

    Twitter reply criticizing J.K. Rowling, calling her spiteful and lacking grace following a controversy about Harry Potter stars.

    Image credits: AdrianA42572365

    Tweet replying to J.K. Rowling, calling her the "saltiest woman on Twitter," dated March 19, 2025.

    Image credits: RHughes1990

    Tweet response to J.K. Rowling with criticism about "Harry Potter" stars and her billion-dollar success.

    Image credits: caiox30

    Tweet criticizing J.K. Rowling, calling her a "disappointment" and "bitter" regarding comments on 'Harry Potter' stars.

    Image credits: TerraRizingMoon

    Tweet responds to J.K. Rowling accusations, urging to move on after five years.

    Image credits: girlsbian_

    Tweet reacting to J.K. Rowling's comments about Harry Potter movie stars.

    Image credits: Techy_fin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet accusing J.K. Rowling of ruining movies, sparking outrage among 'Harry Potter' stars' fans.

    Image credits: Eva_nbetterIRL

    Tweet criticizing J.K. Rowling's remarks about 'Harry Potter' stars.

    Image credits: TDCDTweets

    KaSondra Moore's tweet in response to J.K. Rowling, expressing discontent with 'Harry Potter' stars.

    Image credits: kasondramoore

    Tweet responding to J.K. Rowling's accusation about Harry Potter stars, expressing heartbreak over perceived attacks.

    Image credits: BlakeKing777

    Merry Misanthrope's tweet about loyalty and the "Harry Potter" stars in response to J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: MizzMisanthrope

    Tweet criticizing 'Harry Potter' stars, supporting J.K. Rowling, highlighting fan disappointment.

    Image credits: LauOAttraction

    Tweet reaction to J.K. Rowling's comment about Harry Potter stars and movies, featuring a clever response and laughing emoji.

    Image credits: electMikeHarvey

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet responding to J.K. Rowling, referencing "Harry Potter" stars and their actions post-fame.

    Image credits: MitchPls4Real

    People Also Ask

    • When did J.K. Rowling's controversy surrounding transgender issues begin?

      The author has allegedly been under fire for her views since at least March 2018, after she liked a tweet that referred to trans women as "men in dresses."

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    9

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not reading the article because Rowling, but I will just say that she's an ignorant piece of stinking toilet flotsam.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She could talk like an adult. She could say "I am sorry that they don't see things the same way as I do, but everyone has a right to their opinion. Our friendship ended over this, I'm sorry but that is what sometimes happens". Instead she always writes as if she was still a resentful, nasty teenage girl. It's about winning for her, not about the topic.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not reading the article because Rowling, but I will just say that she's an ignorant piece of stinking toilet flotsam.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She could talk like an adult. She could say "I am sorry that they don't see things the same way as I do, but everyone has a right to their opinion. Our friendship ended over this, I'm sorry but that is what sometimes happens". Instead she always writes as if she was still a resentful, nasty teenage girl. It's about winning for her, not about the topic.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda