HBO Defends J.K. Rowling’s Opinions On Transgender Day Of Remembrance, Sparks Outrage

HBO is at the center of controversy for supporting JK Rowling, the acclaimed author of the Harry Potter universe, stating that she has the right to express her “personal views” after confirming her involvement in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The 59-year-old has been widely criticized by a large portion of the book’s fanbase for holding on to trans-exclusionary views and being, in their eyes, transphobic.

The author has defended herself vigorously, denying the label and stating that her opinions are intended to protect and support human rights.

“HBO is very proud of continuing its history of bad choices,” said one user. Others echoed similar sentiments and predicted the downfall of the upcoming production due to her involvement.

Far from backing off, the network reaffirmed its support for the author, stating that it has “been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years,” calling her contributions “invaluable.”

The ambitious series, announced during the company’s Q4 earnings call on February 23, 2024, is expected to debut in 2026 and will run for seven seasons, corresponding to each book.

“JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views,” the statement continued, which coincided with Transgender Day of Remembrance (November 20). “We will remain focused on developing the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

Referring to the extent of her participation, HBO chief Casey Bloys revealed at a press event that Rowling had a great deal of power when it came to selecting the show’s writer and director, but assured the audience that her personal views had no effect on said selection process.

The protagonists of the Harry Potter movies, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have been at the forefront of criticism directed at the author

Criticism towards Rowling has not been limited only to the fans of The Wizarding World but also to its protagonists. Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe have been outspoken in the past about their conflicting views towards the author, with the latter stating that her remarks make him “really sad.”

Rowling, on the other hand, wrote a tweet on April 10, 2024, mentioning the Harry Potter alums as part of several “celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors.”

Her statement is in accordance with the values of a movement called Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminism (TERF), which refers to individuals or groups within feminism who exclude transgender women from their definition of womanhood and feminist spaces.

The exchanges are the latest in a conversation that started in 2020 when Rowling expressed her views surrounding gender in a 3,600-word statement on her website, sharing her story as an abuse victim and stating that “if gender isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

Raddclife subsequently issued a statement reaffirming his belief that “transgender women are women” and reassuring his fanbase that Rowling’s views “are not the views of everyone associated with the Potter franchise.”

The series’ announcement was received with promises of a boycott by Rowling’s detractors, with the author subsequently mocking their intentions

This isn’t the first time fans have expressed concern about Rowling’s involvement in the upcoming show. A group announced its intentions to boycott the production after its announcement on April 12, 2023.

Rowling took to social media to mock their attempt, writing: “Activists in my mentions are trying to organize yet another boycott of my work, this time of the ‘Harry Potter’ TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne.”

Aside from HBO, the author has received the support of other film actors, including Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, and Jim Broadbent, who portrayed Horace Slughorn. The former said that the backlash was a “horrendous” attempt at “hounding” the writer, while the former expressed that Rowling is “amazing” and that he supports her.

For the TV network, the adaptation presents an opportunity to portray the Harry Potter books with accuracy only allowed by the extended format of a multi-season series.

HBO’s comments elicited mixed reactions among viewers, with one side wishing for the show’s downfall and Rowling’s cancellation and the other congratulating the network

“Gradually, this nonsense is ending. I’m happy companies and individuals are fighting back,” one reader wrote.

“The show is gonna tank, and it’s gonna be awesome,” another said.

“They have every right to show it,” a reader expressed. “You have the right not to watch it, so don’t. If the viewership is abysmal, then HBO and her will get the message.”

“Yes, we need to ban the production of all movies and films that are not from pure, flawless people or simply someone who doesn’t conform to popular opinion,” another said sarcastically.

“I’ve been meaning to cancel my subscription,” wrote one viewer, with others joining in to voice their displeasure at Rowling’s involvement in the upcoming series

