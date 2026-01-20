Insane Footage Emerges Of “Snow Apocalypse” In Kamchatka After Largest Snowfall In 130 Years
Residents of Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula are experiencing the heaviest snowfall in 60 years.
In some areas, more than 2 m (6.5 feet) of snow fell in the first half of January after 3.7 m (12 feet) fell in December, Reuters reported.
“These conditions are exceptionally rare as far as modern observations go,” explained Vera Polyakova, head of Kamchatka’s Hydrometeorology Center.
Videos show cars completely buried under snow, locals shoveling their way out of building entrances, and others exiting their apartments through lower-floor windows.
Meanwhile, classes in schools and universities have either been canceled or moved online.
Amid the powerful winter storm, a number of Kamchatka residents have used their phones to document how the extreme weather has affected their everyday lives—whether by enabling fun jumps into snowdrifts or disrupting people's jobs.
Here are some of the best videos of the historic snowfall.
“It’s not every day you have to TUNNEL to work”
If you can’t go over it, and you can’t go under it, and you can’t go around it, you must go through it.
A group of Kamchatka residents dug through the snow to access their workplace. Inside, they were playing Red Hot Chili Peppers.
“Mythical!!! To the sound of Californication!” one viewer commented.
I've had to tunnel out of our house in Buffalo more than once, but never that far.
Below-zero parking lot
Fortunately, those hoping to use their cars are laughing off the reality that their vehicles are buried several meters deep in snowdrifts.
“Hi boss. Here’s the thing. I’m gonna be late for work. When am I gonna be in? I’m thinking early May,” one Reddit user quipped.
“Dude, Where's my car?” another commented.
“This is just crazy, in Canada we had 10 feet of snow in one night and we had to dig ourselves out with pots and pans nut nothing like this! Snowmageddon,” said one viewer
New fridge
One resident filmed a woman opening her door, only to find a massive block of ice covering the entrance.
Making the most of the situation, she used the snow as a refrigerator for her wine.
“I mean, what else to do though?” one viewer commented.
“When you grow up in Russia, nothing can surprise you anymore in this life,” said another.
Jumping out of the window
It’s not just children treating the meters-high snow as a playground.
A video captures a resident jumping out of his apartment’s window and landing on the massive white mattress.
The clip left viewers with one question: “How in the world do you get out of there?”
“Imagine there’s just a car under there,” warned one user, while another quipped, “This is why women live longer than men.”
When there’s a will, there’s a way
This video shows a man digging his car out from under the snow to prevent damage to his vehicle.
“Wow, that's a lot of snow,” one stunned viewer said.
“Snow 5 meters high,” another commented.
A risky jump
According to a local report, rescuers have issued a statement urging locals not to jump into snowdrifts from their windows, warning that they could hit “fences, cars, or sharp metal structures” hidden beneath the snow.
Another possible risk is getting stuck.
“Darwin Awards are apparently international now,” one viewer commented.
Completely buried
This time-lapse shows snow accumulating on a street in Kamchatka, starting with only the hoods of cars covered and ending with them completely buried.
“How do y’all even go to work?!” one person asked.
“Snowfall in Deutschland,” added someone else alongside a photo of a much less snowy street in Germany.
"The Kamchatka vibe"
Dressed in full snow gear, including a helmet, this man jumped from his apartment window, landed on a massive pile of snow, and emerged on the other side, using swimming strokes to pull himself back up.
“Hopefully the door opens to let him back inside,” one viewer quipped.
Baby, it’s cold outside
Filmed on January 15, this video features POV shots from apartment windows and a car’s driver’s seat, showing just how high the snow has piled up.
Kamchatka region Governor Vladimir Solodov set a January 21 deadline for all major roadways to be cleared, adding that the situation on the city’s roads is “critical.”
“The last time we saw something like this was over 50 years ago, in the early 1970s,” said Vera Polyakova, head of Kamchatka’s Hydrometeorology Center.
Children sliding down a snowdrift
With classes canceled or moved online, a group of children took advantage of their extra free time to have fun in the snow.
“That is absolutely insane 2012 movie vibes,” one viewer commented.
“I remember doing this as a kid back home in Germany. So much fun!” someone else shared.
Better them than me. Sorry, Kamchatka.
At least they have electricity and heat. Unlike many Ukrainian cities.
