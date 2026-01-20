ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula are experiencing the heaviest snowfall in 60 years.

In some areas, more than 2 m (6.5 feet) of snow fell in the first half of January after 3.7 m (12 feet) fell in December, Reuters reported.

“These conditions are exceptionally rare as far as modern observations go,” explained Vera Polyakova, head of Kamchatka’s Hydrometeorology Center.

Videos show cars completely buried under snow, locals shoveling their way out of building entrances, and others exiting their apartments through lower-floor windows.

Meanwhile, classes in schools and universities have either been canceled or moved online.

Amid the powerful winter storm, a number of Kamchatka residents have used their phones to document how the extreme weather has affected their everyday lives—whether by enabling fun jumps into snowdrifts or disrupting people's jobs.

Here are some of the best videos of the historic snowfall.