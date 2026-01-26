Viral Video Shows Skier Viciously Attacked By Snow Leopard After Trying To Take A Selfie With It

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral video recently circulating online captured a skier attempting to take a close-up selfie with a snow leopard, only for the wild animal to suddenly lash out and attack the skier in a terrifying moment.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, January 23, in a protected roadside forest belt near Talat village area of the Keketuohai UNESCO Global Geopark in Fuyun County, China, and involved a female skiing tourist.

The footage has sparked intense debate online, with viewers questioning wildlife safety and how far people will go for the perfect snap, particularly given that snow leopards are known to be elusive and typically avoid human contact.

“Sadly this is the mentality now of the Selfie TikTok and Influencer population,” reacted one social media user.

Close-up of a snow leopard in natural habitat, showing detailed facial features and fur patterns.

Image credits: Rixie/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

According to multiple reports, the unidentified tourist, who was staying at a nearby resort, was on her way to the hotel when the horrific incident unfolded.

Reportedly, the skier intentionally bypassed warning signs and entered a deep snow zone to take photos.

She moved within 10 feet of the leopard after spotting it in the snow and tried to get a better selfie, which triggered the animal to lunge and bite her directly in the face.

Snow leopard attacking skier lying in deep snow during a close encounter captured on a viral video.

Image credits: NatureChapter/X

In viral videos capturing the incident, the tourist was seen lying under the leopard in the snow before several people rushed in to help and rescued her.

Her face appeared to be mauled, with blood trickling down her hands and clothes, partially obscuring the intensity of the attack from the camera.

Upon learning the details of the attack, netizens collectively expressed, “Any animal will defend themselves if you get too close; just mind your own business”

Skiers helping injured person in snowy forest after snow leopard attack caught on viral video.

Image credits: NatureChapter/X

Notably, she was wearing a helmet, which may have prevented more severe injuries and helped save her life.

She was reportedly rescued by a ski instructor who chased away the wild animal using his skiing poles and was transported to a hospital in Fuyun County.

On the same day, local authorities in Fuyun County, Altay Prefecture, released an official statement on Chinese social media platforms, including WeChat.

According to the authorities, the victim was treated for her injuries and is in stable condition.

The statement also emphasized that, following the incident, multiple departments, including the Public Security Bureau, increased patrols and implemented stricter protective measures in the forest belt where the attack occurred.

Moreover, residents and tourists were urged to strictly follow wildlife safety guidelines, keep a safe distance from wild animals, and immediately report any sightings to the police.

Three people in snow gear struggling with a skier attacked by a snow leopard in a snowy forest setting

Image credits: NatureChapter/X

The issued warning read, “Recently, snow leopard activity has been detected in Gem Valley, Keketuohai. Snow leopards are large predators with strong aggressive tendencies.”

“When passing through this area, please move quickly and do not linger. Do not get out of your vehicle or approach to take photos, and never walk alone in the surrounding area.”

The skier’s face appeared to be mauled in the footage as she covered it with her hands, stained with blood, while her clothes also had blood trickling down

Man in winter gear helping injured skier during snow leopard attack in snowy forest setting after attempting selfie.

Image credits: NatureChapter/X

As details of the attack emerged online, the internet was quick to condemn the “senseless” and “rash” behavior of the skier.

One netizen wrote, “Team snow leopard! This selfie loving generation need a reality check.”

Another user added, “The brainless selfie generation,” while a third joked, “Hope the snow leopard is doing well.”

Others commented, “More and more people fail to understand that in the wild, and in the view of wild animals, humans are simply food.”

“Poor snow leopard, just going about its day and some stranger trying to take a selfie with it!”

Reportedly, the snow leopard had been spotted in the hotel area by other tourists the day before the attack.

This incident sparked conversations about wildlife safety and how tourists should approach wild animals in the area

Snow leopard standing on snow-covered rocks in a mountainous area, highlighting the wild predator in its natural habitat.

Image credits: Kerry Hargrove/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The owner of the hotel told local media outlets, “We saw it last night, a few kilometres from where the attack took place, but we can’t confirm if it’s the same snow leopard.”

Conservation groups, such as the Snow Leopard Trust, have previously noted that there were virtually no verified attacks on humans in recent years until this event, citing the snow leopard’s normally elusive and non-aggressive nature toward humans.

According to the trust, China is home to the world’s largest snow leopard population, with estimates typically ranging between 2,000 and 2,500 individuals, making up to 60% of the global snow leopard population.

🐆 A snow leopard attacks a skier in North China. These sorts of attacks are extremely rare since Snow Leopards tend to avoid people. Reasons for the attack are unknown. pic.twitter.com/9kkLxteIkX — Nature Chapter (@NatureChapter) January 24, 2026

American biologist and conservationist George Schaller had previously addressed the issue of snow leopard attacks on humans, saying, “I don’t know of a single case of a snow leopard that would attack and k*ll people.”

As for the snow leopard in the viral videos, it fled the scene after being chased off, and reports suggest that no animal was captured or harmed in the incident.

“Trying to take pictures with a wild animal. Not sure what is wrong with some people,” wrote one furious social media user

