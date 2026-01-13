Woman Exposes Horrific Conditions Of ‘Fat Prison’ Where She Was Locked Up For A Month

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian woman has recently gone viral after revealing the “miserable” reality of China’s so-called “fat prison.”

Content creator TL Huang (known online as Eggeats) detailed how she endured 28 days of military-style boot camps and extreme restrictions in order to lose weight, in a series of viral social media videos.

Highlights TL Huang revealed the strict 28-day military-style weight-loss camp she participated in, sharing details such as locked gates, security guards, and intense daily workouts.

Huang documented herself falling ill midway through the gruelling program, sparking backlash and debate over whether such extreme “slimming camps” do more harm than good.

While some praised the camp for instilling discipline and routine, critics slammed it as unhealthy “torture” that could cause long-term physical and mental harm.

Often called “slimming camps” or weight-loss boot camps, these facilities are increasingly popular and widespread in China, as obesity rates in the country have risen in recent years.

“Now I am sick and miserable and have no energy,” Huang said in a video shared last month.

Australian content creator TL Huang documented her 28-day journey inside a “fat prison” in China as part of an extreme weight-loss program

Young woman in a gym setting sharing experience of weight loss in a Chinese fat prison for the obese.

Image credits: Instagram/eggeats

TL Huang claims to be the first Australian to have signed up for the rigorous month-long regime at a facility based in Guangzhou, China.

The weight-loss boot camp reportedly cost her around $600 and included three portion-controlled meals per day, accommodation within the facility, and intense daily training sessions.

According to reports, the compound is surrounded by tall concrete walls, steel gates, and electric wiring, with unhealthy foods such as instant noodles banned and confiscated upon arrival.

Entry and exit gates are reportedly manned by security around the clock, and participants are not permitted to leave during theirweight-loss program.

Group of women exercising indoors in a large facility, illustrating conditions of the fat prison experience.

Image credits: Instagram/eggeats

For accommodation, Huang was provided a bed in a shared dormitory, typically housing five people per room, along with a personal desk, locker, and access to shared showers and squat toilets.

Meals were strictly controlled by staff and served on stainless steel trays.

In her videos, Huang also revealed that participants were required to undergo weigh-ins twice daily, once in the morning and again at night.

The institution reportedly enforced a military-style training regime, paired with portion-controlled meals and 24/7 security to prevent participants from “sneaking out”

Close-up of a woman wearing glasses with a distressed expression describing conditions in a Chinese fat prison.

Image credits: Instagram/eggeats

The exercise regimen reportedly consisted of three to four hours per day, including HIIT, boxing, cardio, and nightly spinning classes.

In one of her videos, Huang explained why the facilities are often referred to as “prisons,” telling viewers, “You’re not allowed to leave the area without valid reasons… every day is regimented and controlled.”

She continued, “The gate is closed 24/7 and you can’t sneak out.”

Prison meals showing small portions of vegetables, eggs, and fruit, highlighting conditions in a fat prison confinement.

Image credits: Instagram/eggeats

Many social media users raised concerns about such camps, branding them “medically unhealthy” and even deeming them to be a form of “torture.”

One person wrote, “With this much activity you should actually be eating more than you think!”

Another said, “There’s gotta be a million doctors saying this isn’t healthy.”

A third added, “Unfortunately camps like these mean you put the weight straight back on as soon as you get out, and sometimes more… You’re essentially just torturing yourself for nothing.”

Revealing that she agreed to join the facility on the recommendation of her mother, the content creator told Daily Mail that she signed up because she “wanted to lose weight.”

Huang detailed how she felt “miserable” and “struggled” to adjust to the facility’s intense daily routine, revealing that she even fell “sick” during her fourth week

Woman in dark room with colored lighting, sharing experience inside China's fat prison after 14 days of confinement.

Image credits: Instagram/eggeats

“I had been travelling full-time in Japan/China and due to an inconsistent routine of waking up at different times and eating only food-delivery meals, the stark difference between real life and the fat prison was very noticeable.”

She further told the outlet, “There were strict weigh-in times in the morning that we all had to wake up and be on time for. All workouts were difficult for me as I hadn’t worked out in almost two years, and while I enjoyed the food there, it was a challenge to adjust to clean, small portions.”

Emphasizing the strict routine and its impact on her mental health, Huang added, “Mentally, I was able to force myself to build a better routine, and I was able to focus on myself, my health and just showing up for 28 days without worrying about cooking food and what workouts to do.”

Woman wearing mask holding medication and prescription, highlighting conditions in fat prison during illness.

Image credits: Instagram/eggeats

However, she admitted the initial adjustment was particularly tough, as she “struggled with the realization” of having to work out three to four hours every day for 28 consecutive days.

Huang ultimately lost 6 kilograms during her stay, and despite leaving the facility, she shared that she has remained “more consistent” with her daily routines to maintain her progress.

According to Huang, the camp accepts participants from across the globe, with no language barrier, even for those who do not speak Chinese or Mandarin.

“I know how hard the first step is when it comes to losing weight,” the content creator said in one of her videos, reflecting on how she eventually settled into the routine

Woman eating a meal in a cafeteria, highlighting social pressure to lose weight every day and fat prison conditions.

Image credits: Instagram/eggeats

However, in another Instagram video, Huang revealed that three weeks into the program, she fell “sick” and had to be rushed to the hospital for proper treatment.

At the time, she told her followers, “It’s not that fun anymore. I have less energy to keep exercising for four hours. Now I am sick and miserable and have no energy.”

In the same video, Huang was also seen weighing her lunch despite being ill with the flu, as she continued tracking her calorie intake.

While addressing some of the criticism surrounding the camp, Huang told her viewers, “I do agree that the fat camp may seem really intense, but personally, stepping out of that campfelt liberating and rewarding because I completed the challenge I gave myself. It’s all about perspective.”

“I know how hard the first step is when it comes to losing weight, but if you do sign up for a fat prison, just remember it’s an amazing first step to your health journey and it doesn’t matter how much you lose when you get out – it’s the habits, routine and knowledge you build from there that will help you keep going forward.”

According to reports, as obesity rates in China continue to rise, several overweight adults have voluntarily signed up for such weight-loss camps.

With the number of obese individuals increasing, the country is said to operate more than 1,000 so-called “fat prisons,” run by both government-backed and private institutions, in an effort to address the issue.

“It couldn’t have been that extreme, she only lost just over 3lb a week,” expressed one skeptical social media user

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the term fat prison related to prison conditions exposure.

Comment by user liftlike_mike with a profile photo, expressing disbelief about conditions and asking how to book a stay in fat prison exposed by woman.

Comment on social media showing avatar and username nek00_ with text about life change, related to fat prison conditions exposure.

Social media comment expressing distress about difficult conditions endured during extended confinement in fat prison for a month.

Person reacting with amusement to the phrase fat prison, highlighting public response to horrific prison conditions.

Social media comment on woman exposing horrific conditions of fat prison where she was locked up for a month.

A social media post by a woman questioning how she got locked up, relating to horrific fat prison conditions.

Comment reading sounds like heaven on a social platform, related to woman exposing fat prison conditions.

Comment box with the text Is it only for Chinese people and a generic profile icon, related to a discussion on fat prison conditions.

Comment on social media post expressing support for fat prison reform in the US, highlighting conditions exposed by a woman held for a month.

Comment on social media from user tisamonet expressing interest and requesting information about fat prison conditions exposed by a woman.

Comment from user anjuli_fitforlife on social media asking about nutrition in the context of fat prison conditions.

Social media comment from user clear__skye expressing a sarcastic opinion about conditions in fat prison.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing lifestyle changes related to fat prison conditions.

TikTok comment mentioning wanting to go to fat prison to avoid husband and kids, referencing fat prison conditions.

