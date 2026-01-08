Pizzeria Owner Goes Viral For His ‘Salty’ Replies To Harsh Online Reviews

ADVERTISEMENT

A pizzeria owner is serving up more than just pizza, he’s dishing out savage comebacks to people leaving bad reviews online about his eatery.

38-year-old Ali Cengiz, the owner of Sunnyside Sliced, a New York-style pizzeria in Mentone, Melbourne, went viral for his “sassy” and “brutal” responses to negative Google reviews in early January 2026.

Highlights Pizzeria owner Ali Cengiz went viral after firing back at harsh Google reviews with savage, sarcastic replies.

While critics slammed his responses as unprofessional, supporters praised the clapbacks as refreshing, citing how people often overreact and leave bad reviews.

The incident also ignited a debate around modern “business etiquette,” with netizens questioning where owners should draw the line between professionalism and defending themselves.

“Deal with it, people, it’s no longer the ‘customer is always right,’” wrote one supporter of Ali’s stance.

Brick pizzeria exterior with neon sign and striped awning, known for owner’s viral salty replies to online reviews.

Ali Cengiz defended his Australian pizzeria and staff members against negative online reviews with savage responses



Image credits: Sunnyside Sliced – Mentone

After living in New York City for 10 years, Ali Cengiz opened his pizzeria in Mentone to bring the iconic flavors of the Big Apple to his home country.

Reportedly, he grew up in his family’s pizzeria in Cranbourne, as his family has long been involved in the pizza industry.

When he opened his own location, his mother helped in the kitchen making home-style pasta dishes and still works there.

Pizzeria owner with beard and beige shirt in restaurant kitchen known for his salty replies to harsh online reviews.

Image credits: sunrise

However, after multiple one-star reviews, Ali decided to fire back, saying the “line [was] crossed.”

Referring to his $9 giant slices and 18-inch pizzas priced between $40 and $60, one such negative review read, “Expensive … it’s a bit outrageous. The NY is quite basic in flavour and texture, nothing special about the sauce.”

Defending the price point, the owner replied, “No more pizza for you! Lifetime ban,” referencing a famous line from the sitcom Seinfeld.

The 38-year-old’s viral responses included, “No more pizza for you! Lifetime ban,” “I’ll endeavour to change absolutely nothing,” and more

Pizzeria owner preparing a spicy pizza with jalapenos and pepperoni, highlighting his viral salty replies to reviews.

Image credits: basileimports4665

Another diner, who said the pizza was “on the pricey end, but not too bad,” while adding that Cengiz’s shop had been “hyped up,” received the response, “I have considered your feedback and decided that you are sour.”

A third complaint read, “Overrated is an understatement and the service seriously needs correction. I left them with my $9 and walked away, they aren’t worth even complaining to.”

“I’ll pay you $9 for every step you take away from our store,” the 38-year-old quipped in a sarcastic reply.

Screenshot of a harsh online pizza review and the pizzeria owner's salty reply banning the reviewer from future orders.

Image credits: Google Reviews

One-star customer review on pizza delivery delay with a salty reply from the pizzeria owner going viral online.

Image credits: Google Reviews

When another customer claimed the pizza was “dry and chewy,” Cengiz fired back, “Thank you for your feedback. I’ll endeavour to change absolutely nothing.”

Others complained, “Good looking but just that … I got a very salty one… Service experience wasn’t the best at all.”

Ali promptly replied, “The pizza can’t have been as salty as your review.”

Some diners even criticized the staff, calling them “disappointing,” and wrote, “The servers have a lot of attitude when they asked our opinion and didn’t get the respond he expected. Would never go back.”

Pizzeria owner wearing black shirt and cap, sitting inside his restaurant, known for salty replies to harsh online reviews.

Image credits: basileimports4665

“The same staff member you had an issue with has received countless praise. In this particular circumstance, I side with them. So long,” Cengiz responded bluntly.

However, that particular reply did not sit well with the customer, who clapped back, “Wouldn’t recommend anyone coming here as you can’t take criticism or are willing to better yourselves or the business. I wish I could give negative stars and one star is way more than you ever deserve.”

Ali emphasized how negative and “disrespectful” reviews can impact his staff and business when customers don’t even give him “a chance to fix the issue”

Online review with low ratings and a brief reply from the pizzeria owner known for salty responses to harsh reviews.

Image credits: Google Reviews

Online review showing a pizzeria owner’s salty reply banning a customer for harsh feedback on pizza quality.

Image credits: Google Reviews

Ali’s approach to handling feedback left the internet divided, with many calling out what they perceived as poor “business etiquette.”

One critic remarked, “The business owner just sounds mean rather than actually addressing any of the complaints.”

A second added, “Sometimes sassy responses to bad reviews can be funny. However these customers have legitimate concerns and the responses are disgusting.”

Pizzeria owner with beard in kitchen, known for his salty replies to harsh online reviews at Sunnyside Pizzeria.

Image credits: sunrise

“It sounds like the owner has tried to counter bad reviews with satire but I don’t think they’ve stuck the landing.”

While his defenders quipped, “The sass makes me want to fly to Melbourne just for that pizza. I don’t care if it’s good or not. Good advertisement.”

Meanwhile, his defenders were quick to support him, writing, “If people have an issue they should have the respect of telling the staff/owners before leaving a bad review, so the frustration makes sense even though the responses are a bit unhinged.”

Screenshot of a social media reply praising a pizzeria owner known for his salty replies to harsh online reviews.

Image credits: LinaCrypto_

Tweet showing a social media user praising a pizzeria owner’s salty replies to harsh online reviews.

Image credits: gameofnoles

Speaking to news.com.au, Ali clarified that he is not against feedback but prefers it to be shared privately, such as via email or through a conversation with a manager.

He told the outlet, “If someone’s had a bad experience, I want to know so we can make it right. Thoughtful criticism helps us improve, and I’ll always engage with that respectfully.”

His actions sparked a heated conversation among netizens about proper “business etiquette” and the right way for diners to leave feedback

Interior of a modern pizzeria with brick walls and a menu board, related to a pizzeria owner and online reviews.

Image credits: sunnysidesliced

“For me, the line is crossed when a review stops being about the experience and starts becoming personal, misleading, or unfairly damaging – at that point it’s no longer constructive feedback, and I feel a responsibility to stand up for my team and the business.”

Speaking about the potential impact negative reviews can have on his staff, Cengiz added, “The impact of that can be real – especially for the younger members of our team.”

“You can be honest without being hurtful, and that’s the standard I try to hold on both sides.”

Wood-fired pizza on a metal tray with seasoning shakers and hot honey, related to pizzeria owner viral salty replies.

Image credits: Sunnyside Sliced – Mentone

He further emphasized that “sometimes reviews feel disrespectful,” especially when customers don’t even give the business “a chance to fix the issue.”

Reflecting on his passion for pizza and Sunnyside Sliced, Ali shared, “Everyone I’ve crossed paths with has been incredibly kind. Whether I’m hauling dough into the lab at 11pm or meeting trades at 5am, I always get a few words of encouragement as the lift doors close.”

“It’s a journey worth sharing, one slice at a time.”

Despite the backlash, the pizza business appears to be thriving, with Ali set to open a second location in the Gasworks precinct of Newstead, Brisbane.

He is also planning a third location in Docklands, Melbourne, in the future.

“The sass is hysterical but this is such poor form… Never seen anything like it,” one social media user wrote

Man in blue hoodie smiling outdoors at night, representing pizzeria owner known for salty replies to harsh online reviews.

Image credits: SippinDirtyS0DA

Tweet screenshot showing a humorous comment about customer service related to a pizzeria owner’s salty online replies.

Image credits: wwxwashere

Screenshot of a pizzeria owner's viral salty reply to harsh online reviews on social media platform.

Image credits: mariocraftsman

Screenshot of a social media reply showing support for the pizzeria owner known for his salty replies to reviews.

Image credits: iamtraciwithani

Screenshot of a viral tweet praising a pizzeria owner known for his salty replies to harsh online reviews.

Image credits: BrandoRepublic

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning a pizzeria owner named Ali known for salty replies to harsh online reviews.

Image credits: ArtFLNY

Twitter reply from a user laughing in response to a salty pizzeria owner's witty online review comeback.

Image credits: judemelros

Screenshot of a social media reply praising the pizzeria owner known for his salty replies to harsh online reviews.

Image credits: NightGuardian34