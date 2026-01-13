Lip Reader Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio’s Viral Sassy Golden Globes Exchange That Sparked Theories

ADVERTISEMENT

Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2026 Golden Globes appearance sparked a wave of wild rumors and speculation, as viewers became convinced his body language was “off.”

The 51-year-old went viral after a clip from the ceremony showed him allegedly animatedly talking to his co-star Teyana Taylor, who was seated at his table, during the 83rd annual event on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Highlights Leonardo DiCaprio’s quirky gestures at the 2026 Golden Globes went viral, fueling wild fan theories about his behavior.

Amid the online frenzy, popular lip reader Jackie G allegedly decoded the moment, sharing her interpretation of what actually happened.

Her explanation left the internet divided, with some agreeing with her take while others criticized the overanalysis of DiCaprio’s gestures.

Amid the media and fan frenzy, a content creator known for lip-reading on social media decoded the gist of the conversation, further fueling endless theories online.

“He’s a good actor but, there’s something off about him.. I hate to say..” wrote one social media user.

Deaf content creator and lip reader Jackie G, also known as Jackie Gonzalez, revealed what she believes Leonardo DiCaprio said during the viral exchange



Shortly after the glamorous annual event aired, viewers were quick to zero in on Leonardo DiCaprio’s appearance at the ceremony, which circulated widely in a silent video shared across X.

The clip, which has garnered over 36 million views on the platform alone, appeared to capture the actor engaged in an animated conversation during a commercial break.

While the other person involved was not visible on camera, it has been speculated that he was speaking to his One Battle After Another co-star, Teyana Taylor.

As the brief 30-second clip turned into a widespread internet meme within hours, both professional and amateur lip readers, as well as AI tools, offered varying interpretations of the exchange.

Now, popular lip reader Jackie G has shared her own take on what the Titanic star was saying in the silent video.

According to her, DiCaprio was talking about K-pop, as the ceremony featured a segment highlighting the genre.

Jackie shared her interpretation, saying, “I was watching you with the K-pop thing. You were like; is that? Who is the K-pop? Are they? Is it? We were laughing – we were like, is that? Is that K-Pop?”

The Academy Award winner’s gestures and expressions quickly fueled online speculation about whether he might be part of the LGBTQ+ community

Along with these words, DiCaprio appeared to mimic the expressions and gestures of the person he was speaking to, which many viewers perceived as feminine, sparking speculation that he was talking to Teyana and playfully mirroring her body language.

At one point, the actor was seen pointing to his own eyes before gesturing toward the other person, then excitedly waving his fingers and clapping while laughing.

The lip reader captioned her post, “I just know he was talking to Teyana… Disclaimer: Lipreading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged.”

The video was also dissected by netizens who questioned DiCaprio’s body language, with some making unfounded speculations about his s*xuality.

“Why is he acting a little gay?” one person wrote, while another commented, “He’s definitely mimicking a gay person or something lol.”

A third person said, “Looks like something definitely woke him up, that reaction says it all.”

Others agreed with the lip reader, writing, “He’s mocking someone …that is why he’s pointing and saying ‘i saw you’ then acting like the person he saw by mocking them afterwards.”

Jackie’s alleged interpretation helped clear up the misunderstanding sparked by the viral video, as she revealed that Leonardo was actually talking about K-pop

“Thank you for [the explanation], I thought he’s finally out of the closet.”

Meanwhile, several users criticized others for “overanalyzing” his gestures.

One person wrote, “One can overanalyse anything. He’s just a fella sitting at a table after dinner.”

“Getting overly interested in every minute detail about someone is sad and could be classed as stalking. Some people do it over the internet.”

Aside from the viral speculation, Leonardo, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards for One Battle After Another, also became the subject of jokes during host Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue.

She joked that one of his most impressive achievements was winning three Golden Globes and an Oscar before his current girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, turned 30.

Apart from DiCaprio sparking “memes” with his body language, he was also brutally roasted over his relationship with 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti during the event

The jab referenced DiCaprio’s long-discussed dating history, which for decades has followed a consistent pattern of him dating women between the ages of 18 and 25.

The actor has previously split from several high-profile partners, including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal, and Camila Morrone, all around the age of 25.

However, many fans believe DiCaprio dating the Italian supermodel at 27 marks a break from his so-called “under-25 rule.”

Leonardo and Vittoria have been romantically linked since the summer of 2023.

“Ooh so he is imitating her, good actor… Now it makes sense that he was talking about ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’” wrote one social media user

