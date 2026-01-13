“The Botox Gets Hard”: Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Hack For The Golden Globes Sparks Wild Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner’s attempt to share her pre-Golden Globes beauty routine didn’t land as expected.

Instead of admiration, the internet responded with brutal jokes, roasting the 28-year-old’s hack and drawing connections to her cosmetic enhancements like “Botox.”

Kylie attended the 83rd annual event on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, in support of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

“The Botox gets hard,” reacted one viewer on social media.

Kylie Jenner with long dark hair and glossy lips demonstrating her beauty hack involving botox for the Golden Globes.

Kylie Jenner shared a TikTok offering a behind-the-scenes look at her high-intensity glam session ahead of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards



Image credits: kyliejenner

On the day of the star-studded event, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second consecutive year, Kylie Jenner documented her beauty prep before attending the ceremony.

In the nearly two-minute viral TikTok, which has since racked up millions of views, more than 2.7 million likes, and over 4,300 comments, Kylie appeared makeup-free while attempting a dramatic skin-prep technique.

The centerpiece of her glam session was a face-first ice bath, a beauty hack intended to reduce puffiness and tighten pores.

Kylie Jenner posing in a silver sequin dress showcasing her beauty hack related to Botox before the Golden Globes.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Kylie Jenner’s Botox beauty hack look for the Golden Globes event.

In the clip, she hesitated before plunging her face into a large bowl filled with ice and water, complete with a breathing tube.

She took multiple awkward pauses to adjust the tube and even joked at one point before dunking her face, saying, “Let me practice breathing.”

Woman demonstrating Kylie Jenner beauty hack with ice water facial treatment for Botox effects at home.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, was seen encouraging her throughout the process.

After a few brief dunks, The Kardashians star kept her face submerged for longer, and as she resurfaced, the camera cut to a cat sitting on the kitchen counter.

The 28-year-old reality TV star made her third consecutive appearance at the ceremony as the plus-one of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet

Comment from a top fan Adrianna Walberg warning not to rush skincare as skin can easily get damaged, discussing beauty and Botox.

Social media comment reacting to Kylie Jenner’s beauty hack involving Botox before the Golden Globes event.

The video concluded with a scene of Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, seated in a chair as rosy pink blush was applied to her cheeks, before she happily showed off her new hairstyle.

While the clip was meant to be a lighthearted look at her glam routine, social media users quickly ripped apart Jenner’s appearance.

Person with dark hair in a brown robe using an ice water bowl as part of a Botox beauty hack routine at home.

Image credits: kyliejenner

One person mockingly wrote, “she’s just so naturally beautiful,” to which another replied, “I guess a nose job and face fillers and injections are considered natural now???”

A third added, “AND A FACELIFT!!! She got one in her mid 20s bc the fillers caused too much damage.”

Others suggested that the freezing water could negatively affect her alleged facial fillers, including “Botox.”

Comment about a beauty hack related to Botox to reduce facial puffiness, sparking reactions online.

Comment by Ruth Hattery discussing the movie Mommy Dearest and comparing it to Kylie Jenner’s Botox beauty hack.

However, a facial ice bath does not freeze or negatively affect Botox that has already settled into the muscle.

The primary concern with icing and Botox is immediately after injection, and even then, the issue is not the cold itself but the pressure applied to the treated area.

Viewers dragged her physical appearance, with some joking that the ice could freeze her “Botox,” while others speculated about plastic surgery she may have undergone

Woman in a bathrobe demonstrating a beauty hack related to Botox treatment in a modern bathroom setting.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Generally, facial ice baths offer several immediate cosmetic and wellness benefits, as they constrict blood vessels and help reduce swelling, redness, and inflammation.

The icy water causes the skin to contract, making pores appear smaller and creating a smoother surface for makeup application.

As the skin warms up after the bath, blood vessels dilate, increasing the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the surface and resulting in a more radiant complexion.

Text comment on a social media post saying The Botox gets hard, sparking reactions related to Kylie Jenner’s beauty hack.

Comment by Mayte Larralde discussing benefits of Botox for skin and nervous system, helping control anxious feelings.

Additionally, chilled skin may absorb serums and moisturizers more effectively, potentially maximizing the benefits of a skincare routine.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul did not let the negative chatter dim her shine, as she dazzled in a custom gold Ashi Studio couture gown featuring a sculpted, molded strapless corset and a curve-hugging silhouette.

The look was accessorized with over 100 carats of custom Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, including massive 75-carat earrings.

Woman in a shimmering gold dress smiling while holding a Golden Globe award, showcasing beauty and style with Botox effects.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Comment about Botox beauty hack by Kylie Jenner, sparking reactions and discussions on social media platforms.

While Kylie did not walk the Golden Globes red carpet, either solo or with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, she joined him inside the venue, where the couple was seated side by side at their table.

Jenner was seen cheering for Chalamet, who was nominated for his 2025 sports drama Marty Supreme in the category of Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, which he ultimately won.

The couple’s Golden Globes appearance also sparked a wave of wild rumors about their relationship status, as viewers noticed several “odd” details from the night

Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes, showcasing beauty hack reactions amid a glamorous event setting with photographers.

Image credits: gala.fr

The ceremony marked the 30-year-old actor’s first-ever Golden Globe win and also made him the youngest performer to claim the category, surpassing the previous record held by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Speculation surrounding the couple intensified after fans noticed Kylie skipping the red carpet while Chalamet walked it alone.

Kylie Jenner in a shimmering gold gown showcasing her beauty hack related to Botox at a stylish indoor setting.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Matters escalated further during his acceptance speech, when some viewers accused him of snubbing his girlfriend.

The Little Women star did not mention Jenner by name, instead saying only, “For my partner, I love you. Thank you so much.”

Many interpreted the wording as deliberate, with fans flooding social media with reactions such as, “I just wanna know why he refuses to call her anything other than partner. It sounds so official and distant lol.”

“When he looks back at this in 10 years when he’s not with her, she wasn’t even a part of the speech, that’s pretty smart.”