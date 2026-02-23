“She Dissolved That Lip?”: Fans Spot Major Detail In Kylie Jenner’s Appearance At The 2026 BAFTAs

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner joined boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 BAFTAs at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, and as photos of the couple surfaced online, netizens quickly began speculating that she had dissolved her lip fillers.

Jenner let Chalamet take the solo spotlight on the red carpet but joined him inside the venue in a bedazzled black dress that matched his black three-piece suit.

Highlights Social media users are speculating that Kylie Jenner’s softer BAFTAs glam could be the result of dissolved lip fillers.

Netizens erupted with mixed reactions, with some praising her “natural” appearance while others insisted they saw no major change.

Marty Supreme was one of the most nominated films of the night with 11 nods, but didn’t take home any awards.

Reactions to Jenner’s rumored new look were mixed, with some saying it suited her, while others doubted she had made any noticeable change.

“She looks so much younger,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Her lips were paper-thin before — there’s still something there.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet added a touch of romance to the BAFTAs

Jenner and Chalamet’s chemistry did not go unnoticed, as they shared quiet conversations and warm moments throughout the event.

For the night, the beauty mogul embraced timeless elegance in a vintage Thierry Mugler gown. The body-hugging velvet ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline with delicate straps and crystal embellishments at the center of the bodice.

Chalamet opted for a double-breasted tuxedo paired with pleated trousers, a silk shirt, and a classic bow tie from Givenchy, exuding both modern sophistication and old Hollywood charm.

The couple’s red carpet glamour, though, became secondary to discussions about Jenner’s possible lip filler adjustment.

Kylie Jenner’s snaps from the event sparked debate over her signature plump lips

“She dissolved that lip,” a netizen speculated, while another confidently stated, “Yes, she has dissolved some of it.”

A third added, “It dissolves on its own.”

Many compared Jenner’s new look to her supermodel sister, with one saying, “She looks so natural now. I see a lot of Kendall here.”

“She actually looks related to Kendall now,” another commented.

“She looks like her old self,” an admirer added, while the next wrote, “The best she’s ever looked, in my opinion.”

Critics, however, were less impressed.

Twitter post reading she dissolve that lip by user jiffy with dark background and profile picture.

“She’s in her ‘white girl’ era now,” one opined.

“She’s trying to look younger,” another said.

Kylie Jenner got her first lip fillers at 17, and she has always been candid about it with her fans

Jenner opened up about getting lip filler injections on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015.

“I have temporary lip fillers; it’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do,” she said.

In 2018, Jenner briefly dissolved her fillers and confirmed it while interacting with her followers in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts.

In July of that year, Jenner posted pictures with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, which led a fan to comment that she “looks like the old Kylie, idk why.”

Jenner replied at the time: “Got rid of all my fillers.”

She also responded to another fan who said she looked “stunning [with] more natural-looking lips,” adding exclamation points and a heart-eyed emoji.

Timothée Chalamet missed out on Marty Supreme win and faced an odd moment with Kylie Jenner at the BAFTAs

Chalamet was nominated in the Best Leading Actor category for his turn as a 1950s tennis prodigy in Marty Supreme. He, however, did not take home the honor, as it went to Robert Aramayo for his performance in I Swear.

His disappointment wasn’t the only headline-making moment for the couple, as Jenner notably faced an awkward encounter during the event when host Alan Cumming briefly interacted with her.

During the ceremony, Cumming weaved through the A-list audience, handing out traditional British snacks.

When he reached Jenner and Chalamet’s table, he offered the actor the renowned pub treat, scampi fries, while Jenner was presented with a giant Jammie Dodger, accompanied by a cheeky remark.

“Kylie, have you ever had your gums around a giant Jammie Dodger?” he asked, leaving Jenner momentarily taken aback before she managed a quiet “no” and accepted the snack.

The BAFTAs weren’t the first awards show Jenner and Chalamet attended this year

Their first awards show appearance of 2026 was at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in January. While Chalamet stuck to his black suit aesthetic for the event, Jenner turned heads in an antique metallic Ashi Studio gown.

According to Vanity Fair, the couture dress required over 300 hours to create.

Chalamet won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Motion Picture at the ceremony for Marty Supreme and acknowledged Jenner alongside his parents in his acceptance speech.

He also mentioned Jenner after winning Best Actor at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, saying, “Thank you to my partner of three years.”

Jenner attended that event in a Gianni Versace Couture gown. The black sequin mesh attire featured embroidered side paneling and delicate straps crisscrossing over the low back.

Chalamet wore a pinstriped suit with a floral tie for the occasion.

The couple is also expected to appear at the 2026 Academy Awards, scheduled for March 15.

Marty Supreme is nominated in nine categories at the ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Cinematography.

“OMG no lip filler. She is healing,” a netizen noted about Kylie

