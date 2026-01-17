“This Is Not Filler, This Is Not Botox”: Celeb Facialist Reveals Secrets Behind Golden Globes Glow

ADVERTISEMENT

The 83rd Golden Globes sparked a social media frenzy after viewers noticed dozens of celebrities appearing unusually lifted and smooth.

As speculation around fillers and cosmetic surgery swirled, one name dominated red-carpet conversations- celebrity facialist Iván Pol, also known as the founder of The Beauty Sandwich.

Pol revealed that he prepared 13 celebrities for the 2026 Golden Globes, including Emma Stone, Teyana Taylor, and Ana de Armas.

Highlights Facialist Iván Pol revealed his "Beauty Sandwich" method is responsible for the unusually lifted looks at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Despite intense online surgery speculation, Pol insisted the results come from radio-frequency layering rather than Botox or fillers.

Pol prepped 13 stars, including Emma Stone and Ana de Armas, for a "snatural" effect that enhances facial contours.

“This is not filler. This is not Botox,” Pol said while explaining the technique behind what many online described as a noticeably “snatched” look.

What is “Beauty Sandwich”? Treatment and why it looks snatched on camera?

Young woman with glowing skin and red hair smiling at an event, showcasing celebrity facialist secrets for Golden Globes glow.

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a conversation with Buzz Feed, Pol described his Beauty Sandwich method as a layered radio-frequency treatment designed to work beneath the skin’s surface.

“I use infrared, monopolar, and bipolar radio frequencies at different depths in a sandwiched method so that you’re creating heat, cold, and muscle synthesis at different depths to create the sandwiching snatching effect,” said Pol.

Close-up of woman with glowing skin, showcasing celeb facialist secrets for Golden Globes glow and radiant complexion.

Image credits: thebeautysandwich

Instagram comment about beauty, discussing brow lift effects related to celeb facialist glow secrets.

He further noted that the goal is subtle structural change rather than volume. Pol claimed that the treatment tightens the jawline, smooths wrinkles, lifts the outer corners of the eyes, and reshapes facial contours by shifting how weights sit on the face.

Though the changes are often described in millimeters, the facialist asserted that even small adjustments can dramatically alter how a face photographs under high-definition lighting.

Man in a navy velvet tuxedo smiling at an event, showcasing a glowing complexion without filler or botox.

Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

He further explained that the results can appear immediately but are also cumulative, with effects lasting between six months and a year.

As for the cost, the in-studio facial reportedly costs around $1,800, while hotel treatments ahead of award shows can exceed $3,000.

Emma Stone was one of the most talked-about celebs who underwent Iván Pol’s “Beauty Sandwich” treatment

Woman with glowing skin at an event, wearing statement earrings and a colorful sequin dress, showcasing celeb facialist glow.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Instagram comments showing a user asking about a facial procedure and celeb facialist explaining it's non-invasive radio frequency.

Comment on social media post expressing admiration for a celeb facialist's glowing skin secrets without filler or Botox.

One of Pol’s most talked-about clients this season was Emma Stone. The La La Land star appeared at the ceremony in a butter-yellow skirt and a silky, sleeveless crop top.

Pol shared that he and Stone have worked closely since the 2024 Oscars, when she also underwent multiple Beauty Sandwich sessions ahead of her Best Actress win.

Woman in a black sequin dress with glowing skin at an event, exemplifying celeb facialist glow secrets.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“We were doing treatments about every two to three weeks. I’m really detailing, so I’m spending one treatment just on her lower face, another treatment just on her neck, or upper face. That layering effect creates a much more dramatic outcome.”

Woman with glowing skin lying back relaxed, showcasing celeb facialist secrets behind Golden Globes glow.

The internet shared divided reactions over Ivan Pol’s Beauty Sandwich treatment

Image credits: thebeautysandwich

Social media comment praising celebrity facialist for natural glowing skin without filler or Botox after Golden Globes event.

While Pol claimed Stone’s Golden Globes glow was the result of treatments done every week over time, online viewers were far from convinced.

“This definitely looks like a facelift,” one wrote.

“Botox and surgery, just tell people the truth,” another claimed.

Woman with golden waves hairstyle and glowing skin wearing a black outfit and statement necklace at an event.

Image credits: Sthanlee Mirador/Getty Images

Comment on social media post showing a woman suggesting facelift as alternative to filler or Botox for glowing skin.

However, not every netizen agreed with the criticism. “She’s reverse aging,” one viewer commented.

“She looks younger now than she did 10 years ago,” another added.

Pol further clarified that his method creates what he calls a “snatural” effect, lifted but not frozen.

“The science of my treatment that can create this [appearance of an augmented] look.”

“Let the rumors go as they wish. My whole thing is about natural, right, snatural, we’re creating this snatural effect where the skin appears to be lifted,” he shared.

Besides Iván Pol, several other Golden Globes faces were prepped by facialist Keren Bartov

Woman with glowing skin and sleek hair in a softly lit room showcasing celeb facialist secrets for Golden Globes glow.

Image credits: thebeautysandwich

Comment on Instagram post by user ameliagray, featuring a verified badge and a heart emoji, expressing enthusiasm.

Pol wasn’t the only expert behind the red-carpet glow at this year’s Golden Globes.

Celebrity facialist Keren Bartov also played a major role in prepping several A-list celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Glen Powell, Mila Kunis, and the Kardashians.

Woman with glowing skin and sleek black hair wearing a sparkling silver dress and statement necklace at a formal event.

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

She used her signature approach, “The Glow Treatment”, which combines deep cleansing, oxygen-boosting technology, and firming devices designed to enhance radiance without irritation.

“My goal is for the skin to look alive, lifted, and fresh without overloading it or triggering a reaction right before an important event,” she told Forbes.

Unlike last-minute corrective work, Bartov focuses on long-term maintenance. She’s been vocal about the idea that red-carpet skin is built over months, not hours.

Woman with glowing skin wearing a white robe and headband, showcasing celeb facialist secrets for radiant skin glow.

Image credits: thebeautysandwich

Comment on social media post praising intention, technique, and exquisite skin with fire emojis, related to celeb facialist secrets for Golden Globes glow.

Smiling woman in elegant black dress holding Golden Globe trophy, showcasing celeb facialist secrets for radiant glow.

Image credits: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

“The treatment before a red carpet event is not corrective. It is designed to enhance what we have already built.”

And her Golden Globes prep relied heavily on hydration serums, barrier-repair creams, and calming products to ensure makeup sat smoothly and lasted under stage lights and flash photography.

“She looks like a plastic robot, no thanks,” wrote one netizen

Social media comment praising glowing skin, highlighting celeb facialist secrets behind Golden Globes glow and radiant beauty.

Instagram comment displayed on a white background, discussing appearance with the phrase plastic robot, no thanks.

Comment on Instagram post showing text glowing with sparkle and heart-eye emoji, highlighting celeb facialist secrets for Golden Globes glow.

Comment by user mar.ichkka praising content as perfectly done with one like visible.

Comment on social media post about nose change, discussing celeb facialist secrets behind Golden Globes glow.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising skin glow related to celeb facialist secrets behind Golden Globes glow.

Screenshot of an Instagram comment discussing extreme surgical face lift and mentioning no filters with a laughing emoji.

Celeb facialist demonstrating skincare techniques for achieving a radiant Golden Globes glow without filler or Botox.

Comment from Instagram user deena.kazi saying Natural face lift in a simple text format.

Screenshot of a social media comment with a blurred offensive word and a profile picture of a man wearing a black cap.

Comment on social media post praising glowing skin, highlighting celeb facialist secrets behind Golden Globes glow.

Instagram comment saying wonders of masseter Botox, weight loss, and a filter in black text on a white background.

