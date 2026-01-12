ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Globes may be Hollywood’s biggest party of the year, but the red carpet shows no mercy. 

As the big shots of showbiz descended on The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 11, the internet wasted no time in ruthlessly roasting the fashion flops of the night.

Here are some of the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes.

#1

Ariana Grande

Woman wearing a voluminous black dress on the red carpet, showcasing a notable red carpet fashion disaster at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Ariana Grande finally ditched her Glinda-pink era and went for a darker, more Ariana-coded look.

Ahead of the show, the pop diva said her Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture felt “kind of blindsiding.”

“You don’t expect something like this, let alone [for it] to happen twice for the same role,” she told The Hollywood Reporter last month after her second consecutive nomination for her performance as Glinda in the Wicked series. “So I’m just deeply honored. I’m just really moved by it.”

For the glitzy award show on Sunday, Ariana wore a black Vivienne Westwood couture gown that featured a draped corseted gown and a velvet bow detail. She topped off the look with her signature ponytail 

“You can tell she hates this dress,” one comment said.

“It looks like a birthday cake,” read a second comment, while a third said, “i love the glam, but NOT her dress…”

“i thought this was ai omg,” said a fourth.

“She looks like a little girl putting on her mom's dress,” one said.

One asked, “Why does she look like a little kid who lost her mom in the crowd?”

Getty/Kevin Mazur Report

33 points
Mel in Georgia
Mel in Georgia
Mel in Georgia
Community Member
Premium 58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad she's ditching the pink. I kinda love this look? So much more grounded.

RELATED:
    #2

    Emma Stone

    Actress posing on the red carpet wearing a two-piece yellow outfit at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters event.

    A year after she debuted a pixie cut at last year’s Golden Globes, Emma Stone is in her “bob era.”

    Nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category for Bugonia, the star encouraged people to chop off their hair if they felt like it.

    “I highly recommend shaving your head if you’re thinking about it,” she told Vogue ahead of the show. “My goal is to have hair down to my knees by next year.”

    “We're in our bob era,” noted Emma’s longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak.

    While her hair created a buzz, netizens felt she strolled onto the red carpet in a look that felt overly casual.

    “Convenient, buy the skirt then wear the shopping bag as a top,” one said, while another wrote, “She buy that off TEMU formal ware.”

    “Little planner and less formal than I would’ve gone with myself, but the pastel is complementary to her tone,” one said.

    “I love the color but I am not a fan of the outfit. It looks off on her,” wrote another.

    One asked, “Does her stylist hate her???”

    Getty/Kevin Mazur Report

    33 points
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't hate it. It kinda fits her.

    #3

    Miley Cyrus

    Woman in a black sequined gown with oversized ruffled shoulders on the red carpet fashion disasters at 2026 Golden Globes.

    Miley Cyrus’s new engagement ring sparkled under the lights, but some viewers felt her overall look fell flat.

    The Flowers singer hit the red carpet in a floor-length sequined black gown from Saint Laurent, paired with massive sunglasses. She also flashed her bombe cushion-cut diamond engagement ring that Maxx Morando, her boyfriend of four years, recently slipped onto her finger.

    “This ain’t Miley,” one commented on her look, while another said, “Not loving the look.. giving cruella vibes.”

    “Why does she look 55?” one asked.

    Another said, “Girl what is this hair.”

    “Miley at the Golden Globes... 😴 Who knew carpet cleaning could be so glamorous?” wrote another.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur Report

    31 points
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does her face look so haggard?

    #4

    Jenna Ortega

    Woman in a black cutout gown with fringe details at a red carpet fashion event, highlighting 2026 Golden Globes style disasters.

    Jenna Ortega delivered her signature dark energy in an outfit that seemed straight out of Wednesday Addams’ wardrobe.

    The actress arrived in a black, skin-baring design from Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection.

    “Gosh thats creepy,” one said, while another quipped, “She looks like a Halloween decor.”

    “This is a miss. Like season 02,” one said.

    “What happened to her?” one asked. 

    Another wrote, “She now looks more like Lurch than Wednesday.”

    Many speculated about whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery, claiming her face appeared different.

    “What has she done to her face?” one asked.

    “What happened to her face or is it just me,” asked yet another.

    “Way better before the buccal fat removal surgery,” one claimed.

    “She used to look so good, why do all these famous actresses look like they are getting the life sucked out of them,” wrote another.

    Getty/Amy Sussman Report

    27 points
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like two dresses put together, but not in a good way. The under part would be nice with a less textured top. If the top bit was cropped a bit with a plainer underskirt it would be fine.

    #5

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Woman in a sheer floral gown posing on the red carpet among photographers at 2026 Golden Globes fashion disaster event.

    “Is that an appropriate dress for Jennifer Lawrence to be wearing at the Golden Globes tonight?” read a prude comment online after Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in one of the riskiest looks of the night.

    The star, nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Die My Love, made a dramatic entrance in a custom Givenchy gown that had floral embroidery and eye-catching cutouts.

    But not all fans were impressed.

    “She is beautiful…however, the outfit…no so much! Screams desperate for attention….a big FAIL!” said one critic.

    “Why don't women wear clothes anymore?” one asked, while another said, “Oh Jennifer No. Uou are classier than this.”

    “Someone is desperate for attention--must not be many scripts arriving at her door lately,” claimed one.

    “That dress is not for you,” one claimed.

    “Is that a curtain or sth?” another asked.

    “Whatever, I am boycotting,” declared one.

    Getty/Amy Sussman Report

    27 points
    POST
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I generally do not like the see-through trend, but this does not feature b00bs or underwear and I actually love this. She looks awesome.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    Parker Posey

    Woman posing in a ruffled gold gown with black gloves at a 2026 Golden Globes red carpet fashion disaster event.

    Getty/Amy Sussman Report

    21 points
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    giving me old western dancehall girl vibes

    #7

    Charli XCX

    Woman in a black and white gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters event.

    Getty/Monica Schipper Report

    19 points
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite like this.

    #8

    Aimee Lou Wood

    Woman in black off-shoulder gown posing on red carpet at 2026 Golden Globes red carpet fashion disasters event.

    Aimee Lou Wood went big and bold with a black ballgown from Vivienne Westwood.

    The actress, nominated for Best Supporting Actress on Television for her role in The White Lotus, served gothic glamor with the gown’s asymmetrical neckline and enormous skirt.

    Her accessories included a diamond necklace and rings on her fingers. But perhaps the most important piece on her arm was her boyfriend, Adam Long, as the couple made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes 2026

    “Is she smiling because she knows she’s the only person in the room who can’t sit down in her seat?” one commented on her outfit.

    “If someone help us [sic],” another wrote. “She looks uncomfortable.”

    GettyJesse Grant/2026GG Report

    18 points
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, girl. I envision her in vibrant colors to match her personality. This is not it.

    #9

    Bella Ramsey

    Person wearing a black suit with a large pink satin bow, showcasing a red carpet fashion disaster at the 2026 Golden Globes.

    Getty/Amy Sussman Report

    16 points
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Need to see the whole outfit, but how does she move her arms?

    #10

    Audrey Nuna

    Woman in bold black and white outfit with veil and large bows poses at red carpet fashion disasters event.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison Report

    15 points
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying too hard to be quirky.

    #11

    Ayanat Ksenbai

    Woman in a layered red gown with feathered hat on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters event.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur Report

    13 points
    #12

    Pamela Anderson

    Woman in a white dress posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet fashion disasters event.

    Pamela Anderson, who has lately been championing her makeup free look, styled herself for the 2026 Golden Globes.

    The actress was dressed in an all-white Oscar de la Renta outfit, composed of a long-sleeve top and a matching maxi skirt. She also flaunted her newly-dyed blonde hair for the flashing cameras.

    Days after talking about wanting to change her last name, the Last Showgirl confirmed on the red carpet whether she was ditching “Anderson” for something more “excotic.”

    “Sometimes I don't want to be Pamela Anderson. I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen,” she told Vogue Scandinavia last month.

    Pamela noted that her Finnish native grandfather was named Herman Hyytiäinen, and she had a close relationship with him.

    “I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” she added.

    Days later, the actress gave some clarity while on the Golden Globes red carpet.

    “That is my grandfather's Finnish name. I felt like it was a little exotic, I liked it. But... sticking with Anderson. For now it's Anderson,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

    Pamela’s outfit created plenty of buzz online, with one saying, “I don’t like her outfit whatsoever.”

    “Is she wearing bed sheets?” one asked.

    “I think she looks great and love her not wearing makeup, but that outfit is not very flattering on her, IMO,” another said.

    “I don't care she doesn't want to wear make up, it ages her, but to wear what looks like a white bathrobe?” wrote another.

    Getty/Monica Schipper Report

    11 points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Li Jun Li

    Woman in a light blue unique gown on the red carpet, spotlighting 2026 Golden Globes red carpet fashion disasters.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    POST
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would look great in the bedroom right before some $exy time. Not right for an awards show.

    #14

    Snoop Dogg

    Man in black suit with red accents posing on the red carpet showcasing a bold red carpet fashion look at the 2026 Golden Globes.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur Report

    POST
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fantastic suit! I've never seen anything like it.

    #15

    Chase Infiniti

    Woman wearing a mirror-like silver and black gown on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters event.

    Getty/Monica Schipper Report

    POST
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like an award statue.

    #16

    Haley Kalil

    Woman in a purple gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes amid fashion disasters and stylist critiques.

    Haley Kalil twirled around with glee on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

    The model posed for the cameras in a purple gown designed by Marc Bouwer. But some thought her outfit was a “prom gone wrong” look.

    “What in the purple is this?” one asked.

    “It’s giving shein,” one said.

    Another wrote, “It’s giving lamp shade.”

    “She looks like a slightly off Angelina Jolie,” read another comment.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur Report

    9 points
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the heck?? The pointy breasts and the bustle aren't doing much for her.

    #17

    Amelia Gray

    Female celebrity wearing a sparkling black gown with silver details at a red carpet event, highlighting red carpet fashion disasters.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison Report

    POST
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really cool necklace!

    #18

    Taylor Srirat

    Person wearing oversized green satin gown with floral details and green glasses on the red carpet fashion disasters event

    Getty/Kevin Winter/GA Report

    #19

    Zoe Kravitz

    Person posing on red carpet wearing a peach dress with lace details at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion event.

    Getty/Monica Schipper Report

    POST
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bottom of the dress ruins it for me.

    #20

    Skye P. Marshall

    Woman in a bold orange avant-garde dress at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet fashion disasters event.

    Getty/CBS Photo Archive Report

    #21

    Minnie Driver

    Woman in a silver and black dress posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters event.

    Getty/Monica Schipper Report

    #22

    Renate Reinsve

    Woman in a silver fringe gown posing on the red carpet among photographers at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters event.

    Getty/JC Olivera/2026GG Report

    POST
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is quite beautiful. Don't know the actor, but the look is exquisite.

    #23

    Melissa Mccarthy

    Woman posing on the red carpet wearing a black gown with gold detailing and holding a gold clutch at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion event.

    Getty/Christina House Report

    #24

    Jon M. Chu

    Man on red carpet wearing light pink blazer with beaded face brooches at 2026 Golden Globes red carpet fashion disasters event

    Getty/John Shearer , Getty/Frazer Harrison Report

    #25

    Owen Cooper

    Young man on the red carpet wearing an oversized gray suit, part of 2026 Golden Globes red carpet fashion disasters.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison Report

    #26

    Timothy Simons

    Man in brown coat and black outfit posing on the red carpet at 2026 Golden Globes fashion event with photographers behind him

    Getty/John Shearer Report

    POST
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is always a terrible person in the shows he's in. I love this "prince" look.

    #27

    Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

    Woman in a flowing pale gown posing on the red carpet amid photographers at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters event.

    Getty/John Shearer Report

    #28

    Teyana Taylor

    Celebrity wearing a black gown with dramatic cutouts and a long train on the red carpet at the Golden Globes fashion disasters.

    Getty/Amy Sussman , Getty/Amy Sussman Report

    POST
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bútt part is extremely tacky

    #29

    Odessa A’zion

    Celebrity in a bold black outfit posing on the red carpet highlighting red carpet fashion disasters at Golden Globes 2026.

    Getty/Amy Sussman Report

    POST
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Classic coolness. Looks good.

    #30

    Eva Victor

    Woman in a bold red strapless gown on the red carpet showcasing Golden Globes fashion disasters 2026 event style.

    #31

    Amy Poehler

    Blonde woman wearing black and white outfit on red carpet at 2026 Golden Globes fashion event with photographers behind.

    Getty/Monica Schipper Report

    POST
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it. It looks more comfortable than the others.

    #32

    Leighton Meester

    Woman in a strapless sequin gown with a yellow bandeau top posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion event

    Getty/Kevin Mazur Report

    POST
    Shaunna Michelle
    Shaunna Michelle
    Shaunna Michelle
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gorgeous dress but the colors are not it.

    #33

    Zoey Deutch

    Woman in a white and black embellished gown posing on the red carpet at a 2026 Golden Globes fashion event.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison Report

    POST
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like the shape of the dress at all, but those embelishments are fantastic.

    #34

    Mary Beth Barone

    Woman in a revealing black gown posing on the red carpet amid notable 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters.

    Mary Beth Barone stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet as the show’s official correspondent, ready to interview Hollywood’s finest.

    “So excited for this !!!” she wrote on social media ahead of the show.

    But her minimalist look on the red carpet had people wondering whether something went wrong in the dressing room.

    “Horrible dress,” one commented while another said, “Looks like her dress is on backwards.”

    Another agreed and said, “Dress looks like it’s on back to front.”

    Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Report

    #35

    Kit Hoover

    Woman in a blue satin gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters event.

    Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Report

    Sally-Ann
    Sally-Ann
    Sally-Ann
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It gives wrapped sheet vibes

    #36

    Justine Lupe

    Woman in a layered peach gown posing on the red carpet amid photographers at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion event.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur Report

    #37

    Maya Rudolph

    Woman in a sparkling black dress and green necklace on the red carpet amid 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters coverage.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison Report

    #38

    Carlotta Gamba

    Woman in a bold blue gown posing on red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion disasters event.

    Getty/Tommaso Boddi/2026GG Report

    #39

    Chris Perfetti

    Man in a bright blue suit with exaggerated shoulders on the red carpet at a major fashion event, Golden Globes style disaster.

    Getty/Monica Schipper Report

    POST
    Shaunna Michelle
    Shaunna Michelle
    Shaunna Michelle
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kind of neat actually with the flower. I'd like it better in a different color, but nice lines.

    #40

    Mark Ronson

    Man in an orange jacket and brown pants posing on the red carpet amid Golden Globes fashion disasters and stylist controversies.

    Getty/John Shearer Report

