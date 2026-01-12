Pamela Anderson, who has lately been championing her makeup free look, styled herself for the 2026 Golden Globes.



The actress was dressed in an all-white Oscar de la Renta outfit, composed of a long-sleeve top and a matching maxi skirt. She also flaunted her newly-dyed blonde hair for the flashing cameras.



Days after talking about wanting to change her last name, the Last Showgirl confirmed on the red carpet whether she was ditching “Anderson” for something more “excotic.”



“Sometimes I don't want to be Pamela Anderson. I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen,” she told Vogue Scandinavia last month.



Pamela noted that her Finnish native grandfather was named Herman Hyytiäinen, and she had a close relationship with him.



“I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” she added.



Days later, the actress gave some clarity while on the Golden Globes red carpet.



“That is my grandfather's Finnish name. I felt like it was a little exotic, I liked it. But... sticking with Anderson. For now it's Anderson,” she told Entertainment Tonight.



Pamela’s outfit created plenty of buzz online, with one saying, “I don’t like her outfit whatsoever.”



“Is she wearing bed sheets?” one asked.



“I think she looks great and love her not wearing makeup, but that outfit is not very flattering on her, IMO,” another said.



“I don't care she doesn't want to wear make up, it ages her, but to wear what looks like a white bathrobe?” wrote another.

