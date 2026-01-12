40submissions
“Does Her Stylist Hate Her?”: 40 Red Carpet Fashion Disasters From The 2026 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes may be Hollywood’s biggest party of the year, but the red carpet shows no mercy.
As the big shots of showbiz descended on The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 11, the internet wasted no time in ruthlessly roasting the fashion flops of the night.
Here are some of the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande finally ditched her Glinda-pink era and went for a darker, more Ariana-coded look.
Ahead of the show, the pop diva said her Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture felt “kind of blindsiding.”
“You don’t expect something like this, let alone [for it] to happen twice for the same role,” she told The Hollywood Reporter last month after her second consecutive nomination for her performance as Glinda in the Wicked series. “So I’m just deeply honored. I’m just really moved by it.”
For the glitzy award show on Sunday, Ariana wore a black Vivienne Westwood couture gown that featured a draped corseted gown and a velvet bow detail. She topped off the look with her signature ponytail
“You can tell she hates this dress,” one comment said.
“It looks like a birthday cake,” read a second comment, while a third said, “i love the glam, but NOT her dress…”
“i thought this was ai omg,” said a fourth.
“She looks like a little girl putting on her mom's dress,” one said.
One asked, “Why does she look like a little kid who lost her mom in the crowd?”
Glad she's ditching the pink. I kinda love this look? So much more grounded.
Emma Stone
A year after she debuted a pixie cut at last year’s Golden Globes, Emma Stone is in her “bob era.”
Nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category for Bugonia, the star encouraged people to chop off their hair if they felt like it.
“I highly recommend shaving your head if you’re thinking about it,” she told Vogue ahead of the show. “My goal is to have hair down to my knees by next year.”
“We're in our bob era,” noted Emma’s longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak.
While her hair created a buzz, netizens felt she strolled onto the red carpet in a look that felt overly casual.
“Convenient, buy the skirt then wear the shopping bag as a top,” one said, while another wrote, “She buy that off TEMU formal ware.”
“Little planner and less formal than I would’ve gone with myself, but the pastel is complementary to her tone,” one said.
“I love the color but I am not a fan of the outfit. It looks off on her,” wrote another.
One asked, “Does her stylist hate her???”
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus’s new engagement ring sparkled under the lights, but some viewers felt her overall look fell flat.
The Flowers singer hit the red carpet in a floor-length sequined black gown from Saint Laurent, paired with massive sunglasses. She also flashed her bombe cushion-cut diamond engagement ring that Maxx Morando, her boyfriend of four years, recently slipped onto her finger.
“This ain’t Miley,” one commented on her look, while another said, “Not loving the look.. giving cruella vibes.”
“Why does she look 55?” one asked.
Another said, “Girl what is this hair.”
“Miley at the Golden Globes... 😴 Who knew carpet cleaning could be so glamorous?” wrote another.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega delivered her signature dark energy in an outfit that seemed straight out of Wednesday Addams’ wardrobe.
The actress arrived in a black, skin-baring design from Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection.
“Gosh thats creepy,” one said, while another quipped, “She looks like a Halloween decor.”
“This is a miss. Like season 02,” one said.
“What happened to her?” one asked.
Another wrote, “She now looks more like Lurch than Wednesday.”
Many speculated about whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery, claiming her face appeared different.
“What has she done to her face?” one asked.
“What happened to her face or is it just me,” asked yet another.
“Way better before the buccal fat removal surgery,” one claimed.
“She used to look so good, why do all these famous actresses look like they are getting the life sucked out of them,” wrote another.
It's like two dresses put together, but not in a good way. The under part would be nice with a less textured top. If the top bit was cropped a bit with a plainer underskirt it would be fine.
Jennifer Lawrence
“Is that an appropriate dress for Jennifer Lawrence to be wearing at the Golden Globes tonight?” read a prude comment online after Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in one of the riskiest looks of the night.
The star, nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Die My Love, made a dramatic entrance in a custom Givenchy gown that had floral embroidery and eye-catching cutouts.
But not all fans were impressed.
“She is beautiful…however, the outfit…no so much! Screams desperate for attention….a big FAIL!” said one critic.
“Why don't women wear clothes anymore?” one asked, while another said, “Oh Jennifer No. Uou are classier than this.”
“Someone is desperate for attention--must not be many scripts arriving at her door lately,” claimed one.
“That dress is not for you,” one claimed.
“Is that a curtain or sth?” another asked.
“Whatever, I am boycotting,” declared one.
I generally do not like the see-through trend, but this does not feature b00bs or underwear and I actually love this. She looks awesome.
Parker Posey
Charli XCX
Aimee Lou Wood
Aimee Lou Wood went big and bold with a black ballgown from Vivienne Westwood.
The actress, nominated for Best Supporting Actress on Television for her role in The White Lotus, served gothic glamor with the gown’s asymmetrical neckline and enormous skirt.
Her accessories included a diamond necklace and rings on her fingers. But perhaps the most important piece on her arm was her boyfriend, Adam Long, as the couple made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes 2026
“Is she smiling because she knows she’s the only person in the room who can’t sit down in her seat?” one commented on her outfit.
“If someone help us [sic],” another wrote. “She looks uncomfortable.”
Oh, girl. I envision her in vibrant colors to match her personality. This is not it.
Bella Ramsey
Need to see the whole outfit, but how does she move her arms?
Audrey Nuna
Ayanat Ksenbai
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson, who has lately been championing her makeup free look, styled herself for the 2026 Golden Globes.
The actress was dressed in an all-white Oscar de la Renta outfit, composed of a long-sleeve top and a matching maxi skirt. She also flaunted her newly-dyed blonde hair for the flashing cameras.
Days after talking about wanting to change her last name, the Last Showgirl confirmed on the red carpet whether she was ditching “Anderson” for something more “excotic.”
“Sometimes I don't want to be Pamela Anderson. I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen,” she told Vogue Scandinavia last month.
Pamela noted that her Finnish native grandfather was named Herman Hyytiäinen, and she had a close relationship with him.
“I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” she added.
Days later, the actress gave some clarity while on the Golden Globes red carpet.
“That is my grandfather's Finnish name. I felt like it was a little exotic, I liked it. But... sticking with Anderson. For now it's Anderson,” she told Entertainment Tonight.
Pamela’s outfit created plenty of buzz online, with one saying, “I don’t like her outfit whatsoever.”
“Is she wearing bed sheets?” one asked.
“I think she looks great and love her not wearing makeup, but that outfit is not very flattering on her, IMO,” another said.
“I don't care she doesn't want to wear make up, it ages her, but to wear what looks like a white bathrobe?” wrote another.
Li Jun Li
That would look great in the bedroom right before some $exy time. Not right for an awards show.
Snoop Dogg
Chase Infiniti
Haley Kalil
Haley Kalil twirled around with glee on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.
The model posed for the cameras in a purple gown designed by Marc Bouwer. But some thought her outfit was a “prom gone wrong” look.
“What in the purple is this?” one asked.
“It’s giving shein,” one said.
Another wrote, “It’s giving lamp shade.”
“She looks like a slightly off Angelina Jolie,” read another comment.
What the heck?? The pointy breasts and the bustle aren't doing much for her.
Amelia Gray
Taylor Srirat
Zoe Kravitz
Skye P. Marshall
Minnie Driver
Renate Reinsve
This is quite beautiful. Don't know the actor, but the look is exquisite.
Jon M. Chu
Owen Cooper
Timothy Simons
He is always a terrible person in the shows he's in. I love this "prince" look.
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Teyana Taylor
Eva Victor
Amy Poehler
Leighton Meester
Zoey Deutch
Mary Beth Barone
Mary Beth Barone stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet as the show’s official correspondent, ready to interview Hollywood’s finest.
“So excited for this !!!” she wrote on social media ahead of the show.
But her minimalist look on the red carpet had people wondering whether something went wrong in the dressing room.
“Horrible dress,” one commented while another said, “Looks like her dress is on backwards.”
Another agreed and said, “Dress looks like it’s on back to front.”
Justine Lupe
Maya Rudolph
Carlotta Gamba
Chris Perfetti
Kind of neat actually with the flower. I'd like it better in a different color, but nice lines.
Mark Ronson
So many of these people look so unhappy/bored/disinterested I can't help wondering why they bother. Even if you are going to look miserable for the rest of the night, at least try and look vaguely cheerful on the red carpet!
I am a nobody who has no right to comment on celebrities' award show attire, but I love doing it. We all know what we like and admire. It's fun to opine and they're putting themselves out there for comment so here we go!