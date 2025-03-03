“She Ruined The Look”: Miley Cyrus Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows At Oscars 2025
Miley Cyrus left her eyebrows behind and brought some goth-glam to the 2025 Oscars red carpet.
The Wrecking Ball singer was joined by her boyfriend Maxx Morando at the Dolby Theater ceremony for the March 2 show.
Cyrus, who is set to present at the 97th Academy Awards, posed for the cameras in a custom glittering black Alexander McQueen halter gown and lace gloves.
Miley Cyrus left her eyebrows behind as she appeared on the 2025 Oscars red carpet
While she accessorized with a silver chunky bracelet and sparkly statement earrings, it was her bleached eyebrows that truly had people talking. Some felt “she ruined the look.”
“Everyone is going to hate the brows,” one social media user said.
“The eyebrows are… a choice,” read a second comment while a third said, “She looks like a skeleton with fake skin and no eyebrows.”
“I miss her eyebrows already,” another said.
One wrote, “The light eyebrows makes her look older?”
The Grammy-winning singer wore a custom glittering black Alexander McQueen halter gown and lace gloves
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/5sWcyNhsPh
— Daniel Martins (@DanielSSMartins) March 2, 2025
“You forgot the eyebrows!!!! You.look 10/10 but you still need the eyebrows!” said another.
“no eyebrows, no party,” another agreed.
“They blonde eyebrow dye is so 2023,” said another critic.
Cyrus was joined by her drummer boyfriend Morando on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.
He matched his Grammy-winning girlfriend in a black suit and a white button-up.
The two were first spotted together on the red carpet at the Gucci Love Parade in late 2021, and within a few months, sources confirmed they were dating.
“She’s happily dating Maxx,” an insider said in January, 2022. “It’s official between them.”
Cyrus did not receive an Oscar nomination for Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl
This awards season, the Flowers singer received a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Song for Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl, which stars Pamela Anderson.
However, she did not receive an Oscar nomination for the song.
“It’s an honor to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards,” the Hannah Montana star wrote in an Instagram post in December.
“Pamela [Anderson] is graciously sharing her moment with us,” she added.
The Flowers singer is a presenter for the 97th Academy Awards
MILEY CYRUS HAS ARRIVED AT THE 2025 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/bSmELn6hGq
— Talk Miley to Me Podcast (@TalkMileyToMe) March 2, 2025
A number of viral moments have unfolded during the live telecast of the Oscars 2025.
Conan O’Brien left viewers disgusted by what some called an “awful” five-second video to kickstart the 97th Academy Awards.
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet engaged in some affectionate PDA during the show.
Fans had plenty to say about the singer bleaching her eyebrows for the 2025 Oscars appearance
Her mother has taken over her hair and makeup and style clearly
I think it looks alright, she has always changed her image to suit her age. She looks a bit stiff but maybe because its the Oscars.?
