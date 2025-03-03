ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus left her eyebrows behind and brought some goth-glam to the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

The Wrecking Ball singer was joined by her boyfriend Maxx Morando at the Dolby Theater ceremony for the March 2 show.

Cyrus, who is set to present at the 97th Academy Awards, posed for the cameras in a custom glittering black Alexander McQueen halter gown and lace gloves.

    Miley Cyrus at Oscars 2025 with bleached eyebrows, wearing a black dress and long earrings.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

    While she accessorized with a silver chunky bracelet and sparkly statement earrings, it was her bleached eyebrows that truly had people talking. Some felt “she ruined the look.”

    “Everyone is going to hate the brows,” one social media user said.

    Person at Oscars 2025 in a sleek black gown, sporting bleached eyebrows.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    “The eyebrows are… a choice,” read a second comment while a third said, “She looks like a skeleton with fake skin and no eyebrows.”

    “I miss her eyebrows already,” another said.

    One wrote, “The light eyebrows makes her look older?”

    The Grammy-winning singer wore a custom glittering black Alexander McQueen halter gown and lace gloves

    “You forgot the eyebrows!!!! You.look 10/10 but you still need the eyebrows!” said another.

    “no eyebrows, no party,” another agreed.

    “They blonde eyebrow dye is so 2023,” said another critic.

    Celebrity in a black dress with bleached eyebrows at the Oscars 2025, standing against a backdrop with Oscar statues.

    Image credits: Variety

    Cyrus was joined by her drummer boyfriend Morando on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

    He matched his Grammy-winning girlfriend in a black suit and a white button-up.

    The two were first spotted together on the red carpet at the Gucci Love Parade in late 2021, and within a few months, sources confirmed they were dating.

    “She’s happily dating Maxx,” an insider said in January, 2022. “It’s official between them.”

    Cyrus did not receive an Oscar nomination for Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl

    Person in a black gown with bleached eyebrows on the Oscars 2025 red carpet.

    Image credits: voguemagazine

    This awards season, the Flowers singer received a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Song for Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl, which stars Pamela Anderson.

    However, she did not receive an Oscar nomination for the song.

    “It’s an honor to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards,” the Hannah Montana star wrote in an Instagram post in December.

    “Pamela [Anderson] is graciously sharing her moment with us,” she added.

    The Flowers singer is a presenter for the 97th Academy Awards

    A number of viral moments have unfolded during the live telecast of the Oscars 2025.

    Conan O’Brien left viewers disgusted by what some called an “awful” five-second video to kickstart the 97th Academy Awards.

    Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet engaged in some affectionate PDA during the show.

    Fans had plenty to say about the singer bleaching her eyebrows for the 2025 Oscars appearance

    Twitter comment criticizing Miley Cyrus's bleached eyebrows at Oscars 2025.

    Image credits: real_spaceforce

    Tweet referencing Miley Cyrus's Oscars 2025 look with bleached eyebrows.

    Image credits: DanSportsFan34

    Tweet about Miley Cyrus' bleached eyebrows at Oscars 2025 with a comment on styling choices.

    Image credits: damirawrz98

    Tweet about Miley Cyrus with bleached eyebrows at Oscars 2025, expressing disapproval.

    Image credits: Lanalbb

    Tweet discussing Miley Cyrus's bleached eyebrows at Oscars 2025, mentioning her hair and dress.

    Image credits: SouthSideeSophi

    Tweet about Miley Cyrus, commenting on her bleached eyebrows, posted by MKMistress with engagement icons.

    Image credits: SchetzRivera

    Tweet responding to Miley Cyrus’ Oscars 2025 look with bleached eyebrows, expressing being scared.

    Image credits: dontcallmejazzz

    Tweet commenting on Miley Cyrus's bleached eyebrows at Oscars 2025.

    Image credits: michaelgilani

    Tweet referencing bleached eyebrows trend at the Oscars 2025.

    Image credits: dropgenius

    Tweet commenting on bleached eyebrows at Oscars 2025.

    Image credits: ItsDazzleBitch

    Tweet supporting Miley Cyrus with emojis, text praising her Oscars 2025 look.

    Image credits: fastNcur10us

    Tweet from user Mira commenting on Miley Cyrus at Oscars 2025.

    Image credits: Mira_1280

    Tweet about Miley Cyrus's look at Oscars 2025 with a comment saying "Very nice natural look" and a black heart emoji.

    Image credits: HawkinsCulture

    Karmina Padilla's tweet about Miley Cyrus with bleached eyebrows at Oscars 2025.

    Image credits: beygirl510

    Tweet reaction to Miley Cyrus's look at Oscars 2025: "Miley yesss slay!!

    Image credits: Papi_Bellacos

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!