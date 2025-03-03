ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus left her eyebrows behind and brought some goth-glam to the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

The Wrecking Ball singer was joined by her boyfriend Maxx Morando at the Dolby Theater ceremony for the March 2 show.

Cyrus, who is set to present at the 97th Academy Awards, posed for the cameras in a custom glittering black Alexander McQueen halter gown and lace gloves.

RELATED:

Miley Cyrus left her eyebrows behind as she appeared on the 2025 Oscars red carpet

Share icon

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

While she accessorized with a silver chunky bracelet and sparkly statement earrings, it was her bleached eyebrows that truly had people talking. Some felt “she ruined the look.”

“Everyone is going to hate the brows,” one social media user said.

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“The eyebrows are… a choice,” read a second comment while a third said, “She looks like a skeleton with fake skin and no eyebrows.”

“I miss her eyebrows already,” another said.

One wrote, “The light eyebrows makes her look older?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy-winning singer wore a custom glittering black Alexander McQueen halter gown and lace gloves

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/5sWcyNhsPh — Daniel Martins (@DanielSSMartins) March 2, 2025

“You forgot the eyebrows!!!! You.look 10/10 but you still need the eyebrows!” said another.

“no eyebrows, no party,” another agreed.

“They blonde eyebrow dye is so 2023,” said another critic.

Share icon

Image credits: Variety

Cyrus was joined by her drummer boyfriend Morando on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

He matched his Grammy-winning girlfriend in a black suit and a white button-up.

The two were first spotted together on the red carpet at the Gucci Love Parade in late 2021, and within a few months, sources confirmed they were dating.

“She’s happily dating Maxx,” an insider said in January, 2022. “It’s official between them.”

Cyrus did not receive an Oscar nomination for Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl

Share icon

Image credits: voguemagazine

ADVERTISEMENT

This awards season, the Flowers singer received a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Song for Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl, which stars Pamela Anderson.

However, she did not receive an Oscar nomination for the song.

“It’s an honor to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards,” the Hannah Montana star wrote in an Instagram post in December.

“Pamela [Anderson] is graciously sharing her moment with us,” she added.

The Flowers singer is a presenter for the 97th Academy Awards

MILEY CYRUS HAS ARRIVED AT THE 2025 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/bSmELn6hGq — Talk Miley to Me Podcast (@TalkMileyToMe) March 2, 2025

A number of viral moments have unfolded during the live telecast of the Oscars 2025.

Conan O’Brien left viewers disgusted by what some called an “awful” five-second video to kickstart the 97th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet engaged in some affectionate PDA during the show.

Fans had plenty to say about the singer bleaching her eyebrows for the 2025 Oscars appearance

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: real_spaceforce

Share icon

Image credits: DanSportsFan34

Share icon

Image credits: damirawrz98

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Lanalbb

Share icon

Image credits: SouthSideeSophi

Share icon

Image credits: SchetzRivera

Share icon

Image credits: dontcallmejazzz

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: michaelgilani

Share icon

Image credits: dropgenius

Share icon

Image credits: ItsDazzleBitch

Share icon

Image credits: fastNcur10us

Share icon

Image credits: Mira_1280

Share icon

Image credits: HawkinsCulture

Share icon

Image credits: beygirl510

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Papi_Bellacos