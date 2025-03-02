Stars Arrive At Oscars Red Carpet As Hollywood’s Biggest Night Kicks Off
The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is finally here!
Taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, the highly anticipated 2025 Oscars has commenced, and it’s no surprise that this year’s lineup of nominees is star-studded, to say the least.
Image Credits: David McNew / Getty
But before the awards are announced, here are a few looks that caught our eyes as the attendees walked the iconic red carpet. For good or bad reasons — that’s up to you to decide. But in our books, these are the best-dressed celebrities of tonight!
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo looked wickedly captivating as she stepped out to the red carpet in a dark green Louis Vuitton dress that screamed Elphaba Thropp.
According to the actress herself, she made sure her outfit gave a dedicated nod to Oz.
“Fairyyyy godmother,” one person called her while multiple labeled her as, “MOTHER!”
Ariana Grande
That’s our Glinda right there!
Ariana Grande has always paid tribute to Glinda the Good with her stunning outfits, but this one has to take the cake.
It quite literally looks as if she’s floating off the ground, with her signature pink top and the shining, champagne-colored ruffles of her skirt.
Zoe Saldaña
Maybe it's just me...but this dress is the opposite of flattering.
Marissa Bode
Practically every single one of Marissa Bode’s outfits have stunned audiences.
Wearing a gorgeous, commanding red with matching lips and shoes, the Wicked actress looked every bit as magical as her performance in the movie was.
I would love this if it went over her knees. I don't like that shape of dress.
Anok Yai
Anok Yai’s stylist knows exactly what they’re doing.
The bright, sheer texture and color of the model’s dress brings out her dark skin tone in a stunning way, and the black feathers don’t steal the gown’s spotlight, but accentuates it.
Lupita Nyong'o
Mindy Kaling
The intricate design, the attention to detail in the texture of it all… it would be an insult not to put Mindy Kaling in best-dressed.
Although the actress isn’t wearing much jewelry, it works well, since her dress counts as both the outfit and the additional glam. The bun adds to the simplicity, and makes sure the audience never strays away from the main event: the gown.
Jeff Goldblum
The Wizard of Oz himself certainly brought out his inner magic!
Jeff Goldblum sported a medley of purple, teal, white, and black in an outfit that just works perfectly. His stylist knew exactly what they were doing.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough channeled a glamorous, old-Hollywood vibe as she showed up to the red carpet, her striking gown and rosy red lips giving a major Marilyn Monroe feel to it all.
Kim Seok Woo
Simple is the way to go! An elegant all-black outfit with matching shoes and a little bedazzle on the suit? It’s a perfect look that does everything it needs to command people’s attention.
Janet Yang
It’s no surprise the first Asian American President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would absolutely stun on the red carpet.
Wearing a somewhat tight-fitted white gown with hues of pink and green fine-line flowers, the 68-year-old topped it all off with an unforgettable dark magenta-red shawl that trailed to the floor, she certainly set the bar for those who would come after her.
Emily Kassie
There isn’t much to say about this, other than: Red is Emily Kassie’s color. In this dress, her presence can be felt through the screen.
Hannah Stocking
This dress could’ve gone disastrously wrong. But it didn’t.
The tight fit to Stocking’s upper body and gorgeous flow down to the red carpet was eye-popping, to say the least.
Demi Moore
Selena Gomez
Charlotte Lawrence
If there were a person to embody the feeling of running through a field of flowers on a warm, sunny, spring day with a sort of child-like joy in the air… Charlotte Lawrence’s Oscars 2025 red carpet outfit would be exactly that.
Felicity Jones
We don’t know if it’s the lighting or the texture or the pose… but it quite literally looks as if Felicity Jones’s dress is melting to perfectly fit into her body. The sheer material of the outfit makes her shine and her simple accessories add the perfect final touch to it all.
Doja Cat
Nic Kaufmann
Showing up in a classy, champagne-colored set, the Internet personality looked graceful with his simple, yet stylized hair and matching black shoes. The small adornments of gold jewelry on his hands add the perfect bling to the entire look.
Maria Taylor
Sometimes simple is the best way to go, and Maria Taylor showed us just that. With a clean-cut bob, long black dress that revealed her left leg and matching black heels, her outfit radiated with star power.
Janine Rubenstein
The Editor-at-Large of People embodied class as the camera snapped pictures of her, wearing a glimmering floor-length dress that did everything to highlight her skin tones, dazzling smile, and perfect locks.
Nischelle Turner
Wearing a gorgeous sheer, golden gown and matching high heels, Nischelle Turner embodied what it means to walk the red carpet.
Ana De Armas
Raffey Cassidy
Two words: The bow.
It would’ve been a great dress without the additional little twist on the shoulder. But the bow added so much style and volume to an already beautiful outfit.
Keleigh Sperry Teller
Annabelle Wallis
Georgina Chapman
Michelle Yeoh
H.e.r
Raye
Kristy Sarah
Timothée Chalamet
Miley Cyrus
I'm going to be downvoted but I don't care. If you don't like the Oscars, are not interested in the outfits or are just going to be hateful, then don't click on those articles because it is not for you.. You can just scroll away, it take less time than writing a comment.
Well said (written)! Why would someone read or comment without reading, something on a topic about which they are uninterested or actively contemptuous? I assume simply to troll, to express, boorishly, some political or philosophical talking points, and/or because they have nothing better to do. My wife and I enjoy the Oscars every year - lighthearted fun, and we may catch a film or performance we would otherwise have missed. I give the trolls, killjoys exactly zero attention - here for a welcome distraction from more serious (I.e., cancer) issues in our life - so FO if you’re here to simply c**p on others’ enjoyment.
BP is not a site for celebs.. it's about picture of cute animals, landscapes, artwork, travelling, not celeb gossip and dress shaming.. I didn't dv. But celeb has no place here, BP have moved in the wrong direction. Just look at the downvoting on any celeb thing. And just a reminder, they start with either 30 or 60 fake upvotes.
It’s too bad they stopped creating the polling part.
I love all the simple looking makeup. People are beautiful as they are.
