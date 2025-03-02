ADVERTISEMENT

The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is finally here!

Taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, the highly anticipated 2025 Oscars has commenced, and it’s no surprise that this year’s lineup of nominees is star-studded, to say the least.

Image Credits: David McNew / Getty

But before the awards are announced, here are a few looks that caught our eyes as the attendees walked the iconic red carpet. For good or bad reasons — that’s up to you to decide. But in our books, these are the best-dressed celebrities of tonight!