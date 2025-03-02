ADVERTISEMENT

The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is finally here!

Taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, the highly anticipated 2025 Oscars has commenced, and it’s no surprise that this year’s lineup of nominees is star-studded, to say the least.

Image Credits: David McNew / Getty

But before the awards are announced, here are a few looks that caught our eyes as the attendees walked the iconic red carpet. For good or bad reasons — that’s up to you to decide. But in our books, these are the best-dressed celebrities of tonight!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cynthia Erivo

"Celebrity in elegant green gown on Oscars red carpet."

Cynthia Erivo looked wickedly captivating as she stepped out to the red carpet in a dark green Louis Vuitton dress that screamed Elphaba Thropp.

According to the actress herself, she made sure her outfit gave a dedicated nod to Oz.

“Fairyyyy godmother,” one person called her while multiple labeled her as, “MOTHER!”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
jameelarid avatar
jameelarid
jameelarid
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nice one https://marcopolosports.com/kannappa-teaser-why-do-fans-of-akshay-kumar-feel-let-down-while-prabhas-is-great/

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Ariana Grande

    A person in a sculptural dress graces the Oscars red carpet event.

    That’s our Glinda right there!

    Ariana Grande has always paid tribute to Glinda the Good with her stunning outfits, but this one has to take the cake.

    It quite literally looks as if she’s floating off the ground, with her signature pink top and the shining, champagne-colored ruffles of her skirt.

    JC Olivera/WWD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Zoe Saldaña

    A star in a burgundy gown poses on the Oscars red carpet, showcasing Hollywood fashion.

    Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's just me...but this dress is the opposite of flattering.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Marissa Bode

    Person in a red sequin gown on the Oscars red carpet, highlighting Hollywood's biggest night.

    Practically every single one of Marissa Bode’s outfits have stunned audiences.

    Wearing a gorgeous, commanding red with matching lips and shoes, the Wicked actress looked every bit as magical as her performance in the movie was.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reneeparry avatar
    Renée Parry
    Renée Parry
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would love this if it went over her knees. I don't like that shape of dress.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Anok Yai

    Elegant celebrity in a gold gown with black feather details on the Oscars red carpet.

    Anok Yai’s stylist knows exactly what they’re doing.

    The bright, sheer texture and color of the model’s dress brings out her dark skin tone in a stunning way, and the black feathers don’t steal the gown’s spotlight, but accentuates it.

    Arturo Holmes/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Lupita Nyong'o

    Elegant star posing on Oscars red carpet in a flowing white gown.

    Frazer Harrison/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Mindy Kaling

    Celebrity on the Oscars red carpet in a silver gown, showcasing Hollywood's glamorous fashion night.

    The intricate design, the attention to detail in the texture of it all… it would be an insult not to put Mindy Kaling in best-dressed. 

    Although the actress isn’t wearing much jewelry, it works well, since her dress counts as both the outfit and the additional glam. The bun adds to the simplicity, and makes sure the audience never strays away from the main event: the gown.

    Christina House / Los Angeles Times Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Jeff Goldblum

    Hollywood star in a white suit and sunglasses on the Oscars red carpet, smiling.

    The Wizard of Oz himself certainly brought out his inner magic!

    Jeff Goldblum sported a medley of purple, teal, white, and black in an outfit that just works perfectly. His stylist knew exactly what they were doing.

    Arturo Holmes/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Julianne Hough

    Hollywood star in elegant gown on Oscars red carpet.

    Julianne Hough channeled a glamorous, old-Hollywood vibe as she showed up to the red carpet, her striking gown and rosy red lips giving a major Marilyn Monroe feel to it all.

    Michael Buckner/Penske Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Kim Seok Woo

    Celebrity poses on Oscars red carpet in black glittering suit, exuding Hollywood glamor and style.

    Simple is the way to go! An elegant all-black outfit with matching shoes and a little bedazzle on the suit? It’s a perfect look that does everything it needs to command people’s attention.

    Arturo Holmes/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Janet Yang

    Star on Oscars red carpet in an elegant, floral gown with a flowing cape, smiling at Hollywood event.

    It’s no surprise the first Asian American President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would absolutely stun on the red carpet.

    Wearing a somewhat tight-fitted white gown with hues of pink and green fine-line flowers, the 68-year-old topped it all off with an unforgettable dark magenta-red shawl that trailed to the floor, she certainly set the bar for those who would come after her.

    Frazer Harrison/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Emily Kassie

    Elegant woman in a red gown on Oscars red carpet.

    There isn’t much to say about this, other than: Red is Emily Kassie’s color. In this dress, her presence can be felt through the screen.

    Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Hannah Stocking

    A woman in a black gown on the Oscars red carpet, embodying Hollywood glamour.

    This dress could’ve gone disastrously wrong. But it didn’t.

    The tight fit to Stocking’s upper body and gorgeous flow down to the red carpet was eye-popping, to say the least.

    Monica Schipper/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Demi Moore

    Demi Moore

    Savion Washington/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez

    Gilbert Flores/Penske Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Charlotte Lawrence

    Hollywood star on Oscars red carpet in an embellished pink gown, holding a decorative object, showcasing glamorous style.

    If there were a person to embody the feeling of running through a field of flowers on a warm, sunny, spring day with a sort of child-like joy in the air… Charlotte Lawrence’s Oscars 2025 red carpet outfit would be exactly that.

    Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Felicity Jones

    A person in a silky silver gown on the Oscars red carpet.

    We don’t know if it’s the lighting or the texture or the pose… but it quite literally looks as if Felicity Jones’s dress is melting to perfectly fit into her body. The sheer material of the outfit makes her shine and her simple accessories add the perfect final touch to it all.

    Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Doja Cat

    Doja Cat

    Frazer Harrison/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Nic Kaufmann

    Person in patterned beige suit on Oscars red carpet.

    Showing up in a classy, champagne-colored set, the Internet personality looked graceful with his simple, yet stylized hair and matching black shoes. The small adornments of gold jewelry on his hands add the perfect bling to the entire look.

    Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Maria Taylor

    Elegant woman in a black gown on the Oscars red carpet, showcasing Hollywood's glamour.

    Sometimes simple is the best way to go, and Maria Taylor showed us just that. With a clean-cut bob, long black dress that revealed her left leg and matching black heels, her outfit radiated with star power.

    Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Janine Rubenstein

    Elegant star in a shimmering gold gown on the Oscars red carpet, capturing Hollywood's biggest night.

    The Editor-at-Large of People embodied class as the camera snapped pictures of her, wearing a glimmering floor-length dress that did everything to highlight her skin tones, dazzling smile, and perfect locks.

    Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Nischelle Turner

    Elegantly dressed woman on Oscars red carpet, wearing a flowing gold gown and heels.

    Wearing a gorgeous sheer, golden gown and matching high heels, Nischelle Turner embodied what it means to walk the red carpet.

    Savion Washington/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Ana De Armas

    Ana De Armas

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Raffey Cassidy

    A celebrity in an elegant dress at the Oscars red carpet event, showcasing Hollywood glamor.

    Two words: The bow.

    It would’ve been a great dress without the additional little twist on the shoulder. But the bow added so much style and volume to an already beautiful outfit.

    Savion Washington/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Coralie Fargeat

    Celebrity in a black sequin gown on Oscars red carpet, smiling with long curly hair and a diamond necklace.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Keleigh Sperry Teller

    Keleigh Sperry Teller

    Frazer Harrison/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Annabelle Wallis

    Annabelle Wallis

    Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Georgina Chapman

    Georgina Chapman

    Frazer Harrison/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle Yeoh

    Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    H.e.r

    H.e.r

    Gilbert Flores/Penske Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Raye

    Raye

    Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Kristy Sarah

    Kristy Sarah

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Timothée Chalamet

    Timothée Chalamet

    Monica Schipper/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus

    Frazer Harrison/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!