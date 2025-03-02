Oscars 2025: Breaking Updates As The Hollywood’s Most Special Night UnfoldsLIVE UPDATES
The 2025 Oscars are in full swing now, and here is the place to be for any major updates regarding the awards ceremony.
Things kicked off on Sunday, March 2 at 4pm PT/7pm ET at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, but fans can also tune in to the ABC network to get the full scope of all that’s happening.
To start things off, Conan O’Brien, the Emmy-winning comedian and TV host known from Late Night With Conan O’Brien and Conan O’Brien Must Go will be hosting the star-studded event, according to Billboard.
And the rumors are true: Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who have both been nominated for Oscars, will be performing a medley to open up the ceremony.
As Billboard reports, this year’s award show will not include live performances of the best original song nominees — instead, focusing on “songwriters through personal reflections.”
"We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life. All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year's nominees," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang.
The Academy has additionally announced those who are set to present. A few of these names include Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoe Saldaña, Rachel Zegler, along with last year’s winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and Emma Stone, to name a few.
But arguably the most exciting aspect are the nominees. And this year, films such as Emilia Pérez and Wicked dominated multiple categories. The full list of all the actors and cast members involved in these magnificent projects can be found here.
Timothée Chalamet’s “Melted Butter” Suit Steals The Show At The Oscars
Timothée Chalamet has brought in the bright color!
Wearing a look that can best be described as melted butter, the Dune star wore an attention-grabbing yellow suit, along with a matching shirt and pants. Even the little accessory tied around his collar blended in perfectly.
The star is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his part in A Complete Unknown, and as far as competition goes, it’s truly anyone’s game.
“He looks like that guy from Curious George,” joked one of the comments on social media.
Cynthia Erivo Debuts Her Most Wicked Gown Of All
It seems the Wicked cast is already making jaws drop.
As Cynthia Erivo showed up to the star-studded event, she was instantly labeled as that girl, even though she sang a song thinking otherwise.
But as she walked the red carpet in a dark green Louis Vuitton dress, her upper half a literal bow, there was no doubt that the actress was there to win.
“We wanted to have a nod to Oz and nod to the green and nod to old Hollywood,” Erivo revealed to Zuri Hall during Live from E!: The Oscars. “It was something I always wanted. I wanted a big dress for the Oscars, if I made it here. And here we are in this wonderful big giant dress and I feel amazing in it.”
The 38-year-old has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing Elphaba Thropp in Wicked. But even if she doesn’t take home that Oscar, she feels as if she’s already defied gravity by being here at all.
Ariana Grande's Arrival
Our Glinda has arrived in her perfect, pink bubble!
The pop star’s dress as she graces the red carpet has everyone talking already. Countless people on X have deemed her as “best dressed” — not just at the Oscars, but regarding all her fits she’s ever worn.
And it certainly isn’t hard to see why. After all, the 31-year-old quite literally looks as if she’s floating off the ground.
“i literally don’t think i’ve ever seen a dress like this oh shes taking it,” said one person, referring to her nomination of Best Actress in a Supporting Role.