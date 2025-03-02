ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Oscars are in full swing now, and here is the place to be for any major updates regarding the awards ceremony.

Things kicked off on Sunday, March 2 at 4pm PT/7pm ET at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, but fans can also tune in to the ABC network to get the full scope of all that’s happening.

To start things off, Conan O’Brien, the Emmy-winning comedian and TV host known from Late Night With Conan O’Brien and Conan O’Brien Must Go will be hosting the star-studded event, according to Billboard.

And the rumors are true: Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who have both been nominated for Oscars, will be performing a medley to open up the ceremony.

As Billboard reports, this year’s award show will not include live performances of the best original song nominees — instead, focusing on “songwriters through personal reflections.”

"We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life. All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year's nominees," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang.

Image credits: Santi Visalli / Getty

The Academy has additionally announced those who are set to present. A few of these names include Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoe Saldaña, Rachel Zegler, along with last year’s winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and Emma Stone, to name a few.