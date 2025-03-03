“Clearly Does Not Belong”: Kylie Jenner Makes Out With Timothée Chalamet At Oscars 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner appeared at the 2025 Oscars to support her leading man Timothée Chalamet.

The beauty mogul, who has been by her boyfriend’s side for much of this awards season, skipped the red carpet but was seen by Chalamet’s side at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jenner and Chalamet, Hollywood’s newest obsession, turned up the heat with some affectionate kissing.

Highlights Kylie Jenner appeared at the 2025 Oscars to support her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The reality star skipped the red carpet but attended the show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The couple engaged in some affectionate PDA.

Chalamet is nominated for the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown.'

RELATED:

Kylie Jenner appeared at the 2025 Oscars to support her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Share icon

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024

The reality star, 27, wore a black sequin gown with cutouts, and she accessorized with a statement Lorraine Schwartz black and silver ring.

Chalamet, meanwhile, was wearing a “melted butter” suit.

The reality star skipped the red carpet, while her boyfriend appeared in a “melted butter” suit

Share icon

Image credits: Variety

The couple’s glamorous date night comes as Chalamet is up for the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the rising star’s second nomination, and he would be the youngest actor in that category to take the award home if he wins.

Share icon

Image credits: The Academy

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at #Oscarspic.twitter.com/f3ckmOj30e — comfort kylie stans (@kyliejgfs) March 2, 2025



He was previously nominated in the same category for his role in Call Me By Your Name at the 2018 ceremony.

The Dune star had a number of nominations stacked up this season, and his supportive girlfriend was by his side for most of it, including the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Awards this year.

Jenner and Chalamet, Hollywood’s newest obsession, engaged in some affectionate PDA during the show

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy

She skipped the SAG Awards last week in the wake of the unexpected death of her longtime hairstylist and friend Jesus Guerrero.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kylie Cosmetics founder described him as “more than [her] friend.”

“He was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” she wrote in an emotional post last week.

Chalamet is nominated for the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ahead of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 2, Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel, shared a picture of her in the bedazzled black dress and addressed Guerrero’s absence in getting the star ready for the big night.

“Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars,” the makeup artist wrote in the caption.

“I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud,” he added. “We love you forever.”

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans had mixed opinions about the couple’s appearance together, with many echoing previous claims about her looking like “his mom.”

“Mother and son together again,” a critic said about Jenner and Chalamet’s Oscar appearance.

“Once again she is in a place where she clearly does not belong,” another wrote.

Others thought the couple looked “cute” together.

“Controversial opinion maybe but I think they’re cute together,” one said.

Another wrote, “Cute couple!! Not sure how he can survive her family, though.”

“The Kardashians don’t belong to the Oscars,” one critic said, while a fan wrote, “they are a beautiful couple”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon