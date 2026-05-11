Miami Police Sue Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Over Netflix Hit In Stunning Legal Twist

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Ben Affleck and Matt Damon scored a major hit earlier this year with Netflix’s action-thriller The Rip.

Inspired by real events, the film follows a group of police officers during a narcotics raid. Produced by the duo’s company, Artists Equity, the film drew massive viewership and earned strong reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Highlights Miami officers have filed a lawsuit against Ben Affleck and Matt Damon over The Rip, which is inspired by real events.

Fans are backing Ben Affleck and Matt Damon after the lawsuit sparked online debate.

The Rip became one of Netflix’s biggest streaming hits within days of its release.

But the movie’s success has now taken an unexpected turn. Affleck, Damon, and Artists Equity are reportedly facing a new lawsuit tied to the high-profile project, sparking fresh controversy around the streaming hit.

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Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s company was accused of defaming Miami officers

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The Rip is reportedly based on the story of Chris Casiano, a former Miami police officer. While serving as head of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team, Casiano discovered millions of dollars hidden inside a house.

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The incident took place in 2016 and became the largest cash seizure in Miami-Dade history, with police recovering more than $24 million. However, two officers linked to the case have now filed a lawsuit against Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Image credits: Netflix

On May 9, Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana, officers with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, reportedly sued Affleck, Damon, and Artists Equity for alleged defamation by implication.

Although the characters are not named in the film, the officers’ complaint alleges that the movie caused “substantial harm to their personal and professional reputations.”

Their attorneys claimed that family members and colleagues had accused the plaintiffs of using the seized cash for personal gain. They further argued that viewers were linking the film’s portrayal of corrupt officers to Smith and Santana.

Fans side with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon after new lawsuit surfaces

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In a statement to 7 News Miami, Santana said he was being teased following the film’s release. The officer, who was initially praised for his role in the case, blamed the movie’s portrayal of corrupt officers for the shift in how people treated him.

“When you rip something, you’re stealing something. We never stole a dollar,” Santana said.

While Affleck, Damon, or Artists Equity haven’t publicly responded to the lawsuit, social media users have sided with them amid the defamation allegations.

Image credits: Netflix

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On X, several users dismissed the lawsuit as non-serious, noting that director Joe Carnahan had already stated that the corruption storyline was fictional and not based on real events.

“I’m sorry…are they new to movies?” one person asked.

Another wrote, “Suing actors over a fictional movie is a stretch.”

“Hurts when you see the truth,” added a third.

The Rip was a massive hit on Netflix, but will there be a sequel?

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Image credits: Netflix

For The Rip, Affleck and Damon negotiated a first-of-its-kind deal with Netflix that guaranteed bonuses for the entire crew if the movie performed strongly on the platform.

The movie became a major success, drawing more than 41.6 million views in its first three days on Netflix. It also ranked as the platform’s second-biggest debut, behind only Happy Gilmore 2, which recorded 46.7 million views during a similar period.

Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Despite the film’s success, neither Affleck nor Damon has hinted at a potential sequel.

Since The Rip is based on real events, the story appears largely self-contained, leaving little room for a sequel. The ongoing lawsuit could also make it more difficult for Affleck and Damon to revisit the subject matter.

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The duo has already shifted focus to other projects, with Damon set to star as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Meanwhile, Affleck will direct and star in the crime thriller Animals, which is also co-produced by Artists Equity.

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The Rip is streaming on Netflix.