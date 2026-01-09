Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Fury After Revealing Why She Rehomed Her Pet After 9 Years
Jennifer Lawrence wearing a black dress at a public event, sparking fury over rehoming her pet after 9 years.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Fury After Revealing Why She Rehomed Her Pet After 9 Years

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Jennifer Lawrence struck a nerve after she explained why she no longer wanted her pet dog living in the house with her.

The 35-year-old actress sent her Chihuahua to another home and said she wanted to wipe the entire canine species off the face of the Earth, leaving dog-lovers appalled.

“What a terrible person! She doesn’t deserve a dog!” one commented online.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Lawrence left dog-lovers appalled over her recent comments about the tail-wagging species.
  • The actress explained why she rehomed her pet Chihuahua and no longer wanted another dog.
  • She also spoke about why she was now a cat person.
  • “This has made me lose any respect for her,” one commented online.
    Jennifer Lawrence struck a nerve after explaining why she no longer wanted a dog in the house

    Jennifer Lawrence at a 92NY event, wearing a sleeveless black top and pants, sparking fury after rehoming pet.

    Jennifer Lawrence at a 92NY event, wearing a sleeveless black top and pants, sparking fury after rehoming pet.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    Jennifer Lawrence recently attended a Q&A session following the screening of her new film Die My Love at 92nd Street Y in New York City on January 7.

    The Hunger Games star said “dogs became so scary” to her after she began parenting her 3-year-old son, Cy, 3, and a second baby born in 2024, with husband Cooke Maroney.

    Jennifer Lawrence speaking on stage during a panel, addressing why she rehomed her pet after nine years.

    Jennifer Lawrence speaking on stage during a panel, addressing why she rehomed her pet after nine years.

    Image credits: mdfbroker

    As she addressed the crowd, Jennifer spoke about why she decided to rehome her pet Chihuahua named Princess Pippi Longstocking, whom she had adopted in 2017.

    “She’s alive, she’s with my parents,” the actress said.

    “She did not like New York. I lived on 1st and 67th just to be near the park for her,” she continued. “After I had a kid, dogs became so scary.”

    The actress shares 3-year-old son, Cy, 3, and a second baby born in 2024, with husband Cooke Maroney

    Jennifer Lawrence hugging a man in formal wear at an event, sparking fury after revealing pet rehoming reasons.

    Jennifer Lawrence hugging a man in formal wear at an event, sparking fury after revealing pet rehoming reasons.

    Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

    The Silver Linings Playbook actress said she now sees dogs as a “threat” because one of them bit her son.

    “My son’s going up to it and it’s almost like I don’t recognize dogs right now,” she shared. “I just see them as a threat. One of them bit my son, and that just made me want to obliterate every dog ever.”

    A blonde woman holding a microphone, smiling during a discussion about Jennifer Lawrence sparking fury over pet rehoming.

    A blonde woman holding a microphone, smiling during a discussion about Jennifer Lawrence sparking fury over pet rehoming.

    Image credits: jpasc24

    Jennifer jokingly spoke about wanting to wipe away every single dog that comes her way.

    “I’m just like, ‘I’m gonna take out you and your f***ing family. You and your friends. I’m gonna go to China and take care of your friends over there. Anyone who looks like you is de*d,’” she continued.

    The Hunger Games star said she wanted to “obliterate every dog ever” after an incident with her Chihuahua

    Jennifer Lawrence attends an event, sparking fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet after nine years.

    Jennifer Lawrence attends an event, sparking fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet after nine years.

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

    Social media comment discussing Jennifer Lawrence sparking fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet after 9 years.

    The Oscar winner said she’s now on Team Cat and is a pet parent to a feline named Fred.

    “They’re so misunderstood,” she said about cats. “They are a**holes and people who don’t like that about cats aren’t getting that that is what is so funny.”

    Speaking about her own cat, Jennifer said Fred often wanders into a room while she and her husband are watching television and “always makes it look like a coincidence” to find them in the same house.

    Jennifer Lawrence speaking in an interview, holding Esquire cards, amid controversy over rehoming her pet after nine years.

    Jennifer Lawrence speaking in an interview, holding Esquire cards, amid controversy over rehoming her pet after nine years.

    Image credits: Esquire

    Jennifer’s candid comments triggered a wave of backlash online, with one saying, “Ugh, she’s one of those.”

    “Tells me a lot about her,” read one comment, while another said, “Dogs are not a danger to kids unless you haven’t trained the dog properly or teach the kids respect for the dog as well.”

    The Oscar winner’s comments triggered a wave of backlash online

    Jennifer Lawrence speaking at an event, discussing her decision to rehome her pet after nine years.

    Jennifer Lawrence speaking at an event, discussing her decision to rehome her pet after nine years.

    Image credits: jpasc24

    “No excuse, have a dog until you have kids then discard the dog like it was never part of the family,” read one comment. “Plenty of women have dogs then babies and cope just fine even without being rich.”

    “This is terrible,” another said. “A dog is a living being with feelings. Don’t get dogs if you plan to give them up. Don’t leave the child alone with the dog. This makes me see her in a bad light.”

    Jennifer Lawrence seated in black outfit during interview, sparking fury over pet rehoming after 9 years.

    Jennifer Lawrence seated in black outfit during interview, sparking fury over pet rehoming after 9 years.

    Image credits: Variety

    “This has made me lose any respect for her,” one said. “If she had trained her dogs and kept them away from her son and her son away from them then there would not be an issue. If you were not willing to care for your dogs for life you should never have got them.”

    Others defended Jennifer’s decision and said, “She’s an adult and makes her own decisions about her life. Nobody else’s opinion matters.”

    Fans defended Jennifer as she clarified whether she was on Team Dog or Team Cat

    @usweeklyJennifer Lawrence revealed why she had to give up her dog after having kids during a Q&A for her film Die My Love at The 92Y in NYC last night. (🎥: @jpasc24)♬ original sound – Us Weekly

    “People will attack her for saying this but it’s true for a lot of people, your kids come first,” said another.

    “Being a cautious mom is not a bad thing,” read another comment. “Nothing that could endanger my child is welcome in my home.”

    Jennifer’s candid comments sparked a heated debate online

    Comment by Andrew Pop expressing judgment and disagreement about Jennifer Lawrence rehoming her pet after 9 years.

    Comment by Andrew Pop expressing judgment and disagreement about Jennifer Lawrence rehoming her pet after 9 years.

    Comment expressing outrage over Jennifer Lawrence rehoming her pet after 9 years, highlighting dog welfare concerns.

    Comment expressing outrage over Jennifer Lawrence rehoming her pet after 9 years, highlighting dog welfare concerns.

    Comment from Mayra Reyes discussing reasons behind rehoming pets and the importance of dogs as family, sparking pet rehoming debate.

    Comment from Mayra Reyes discussing reasons behind rehoming pets and the importance of dogs as family, sparking pet rehoming debate.

    Comment from Michele Lynn expressing opinions on pets, kids, and the emotional impact linked to rehoming pets controversy.

    Comment from Michele Lynn expressing opinions on pets, kids, and the emotional impact linked to rehoming pets controversy.

    Comment by Yvette Carmela expressing concern over pets being ignored or dumped after children are born, sparking discussion about Jennifer Lawrence’s pet rehoming.

    Comment by Yvette Carmela expressing concern over pets being ignored or dumped after children are born, sparking discussion about Jennifer Lawrence’s pet rehoming.

    Comment from Jessica Eliades expressing frustration about rehoming pets after 9 years, mentioning dogs and unconditional love.

    Comment from Jessica Eliades expressing frustration about rehoming pets after 9 years, mentioning dogs and unconditional love.

    Comment by Jackie Lynn stressing the importance of properly socializing and training dogs regardless of breed or size.

    Comment by Jackie Lynn stressing the importance of properly socializing and training dogs regardless of breed or size.

    Comment about Jennifer Lawrence sparks fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet after 9 years online.

    Comment from Christina Perez explaining challenges with her dog adapting around a young child, related to pet rehoming.

    Comment from Christina Perez explaining challenges with her dog adapting around a young child, related to pet rehoming.

    Comment supporting pet rehoming after life changes, mentioning rehoming pets and responsible dog ownership.

    Comment supporting pet rehoming after life changes, mentioning rehoming pets and responsible dog ownership.

    Comment from Ashley Smith explaining concerns about dogs and kids related to Jennifer Lawrence pet rehoming controversy.

    Comment from Ashley Smith explaining concerns about dogs and kids related to Jennifer Lawrence pet rehoming controversy.

    Comment defending Jennifer Lawrence's decision to rehome her pet after nine years, asking for grace and understanding.

    Comment defending Jennifer Lawrence's decision to rehome her pet after nine years, asking for grace and understanding.

    Comment on Jennifer Lawrence sparks fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet, defending her decision to prioritize her kids.

    Comment by Engstrom TD expressing opinion about cats bonding closer to humans after Jennifer Lawrence sparks fury over rehoming pet.

    Comment by Engstrom TD expressing opinion about cats bonding closer to humans after Jennifer Lawrence sparks fury over rehoming pet.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chihuahua's can be snappy and aggressive, and the risk to an aware adult, is very different to the risk to a small child. If your child is bitten by a dog, and your chihuahua is stressed and aggressive or anxious around children, this can be recognised as a situation that is not ideal for either the children or the dog. "Just keep the children and dog appart" is not a long term solution. What would you have them do? isolate the chihuahua, and leave it alone or with a sitter for long periods? She has two young children who have to have time with their mum, and also has to manage her career. she didn't abandon the dog, she rehomed it with family members without small children. The dog will miss her for a while, but will bond with her parents, who are already familiar to it, and can be less anxious without small children arround. Also, her using comedic hyperbole to describe her emotional response to dogs as the mother of small children should probrably be taken with a grain of salt.

    2
    2points
    reply
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While I do think there is something really with wrong with people who can have a dog for years and then just get rid of it, it's not like she dumped it in a shelter. It is living with her parents, and probably getting a lot more attention and peace there than it was in a home with 2 toddlers

    2
    2points
    reply
    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I also had to give a cat to my parents after the birth of my daughter, because she was so jealous of the baby that it was really better that way. You should not judge anyone for this, especially not if the animal continues to be doing well, sometimes there is no better solution.

    2
    2points
    reply
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair the dog is still part of the family just living with its grandpaw. However too many people get small dogs as an accessory and skip the vital training and exercise that all pets need.

    1
    1point
    reply
