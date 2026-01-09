Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Fury After Revealing Why She Rehomed Her Pet After 9 Years
Jennifer Lawrence struck a nerve after she explained why she no longer wanted her pet dog living in the house with her.
The 35-year-old actress sent her Chihuahua to another home and said she wanted to wipe the entire canine species off the face of the Earth, leaving dog-lovers appalled.
“What a terrible person! She doesn’t deserve a dog!” one commented online.
- Jennifer Lawrence left dog-lovers appalled over her recent comments about the tail-wagging species.
- The actress explained why she rehomed her pet Chihuahua and no longer wanted another dog.
- She also spoke about why she was now a cat person.
- “This has made me lose any respect for her,” one commented online.
Jennifer Lawrence struck a nerve after explaining why she no longer wanted a dog in the house
Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence recently attended a Q&A session following the screening of her new film Die My Love at 92nd Street Y in New York City on January 7.
The Hunger Games star said “dogs became so scary” to her after she began parenting her 3-year-old son, Cy, 3, and a second baby born in 2024, with husband Cooke Maroney.
Image credits: mdfbroker
As she addressed the crowd, Jennifer spoke about why she decided to rehome her pet Chihuahua named Princess Pippi Longstocking, whom she had adopted in 2017.
“She’s alive, she’s with my parents,” the actress said.
“She did not like New York. I lived on 1st and 67th just to be near the park for her,” she continued. “After I had a kid, dogs became so scary.”
The actress shares 3-year-old son, Cy, 3, and a second baby born in 2024, with husband Cooke Maroney
Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
The Silver Linings Playbook actress said she now sees dogs as a “threat” because one of them bit her son.
“My son’s going up to it and it’s almost like I don’t recognize dogs right now,” she shared. “I just see them as a threat. One of them bit my son, and that just made me want to obliterate every dog ever.”
Image credits: jpasc24
Jennifer jokingly spoke about wanting to wipe away every single dog that comes her way.
“I’m just like, ‘I’m gonna take out you and your f***ing family. You and your friends. I’m gonna go to China and take care of your friends over there. Anyone who looks like you is de*d,’” she continued.
The Hunger Games star said she wanted to “obliterate every dog ever” after an incident with her Chihuahua
Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
The Oscar winner said she’s now on Team Cat and is a pet parent to a feline named Fred.
“They’re so misunderstood,” she said about cats. “They are a**holes and people who don’t like that about cats aren’t getting that that is what is so funny.”
Speaking about her own cat, Jennifer said Fred often wanders into a room while she and her husband are watching television and “always makes it look like a coincidence” to find them in the same house.
Image credits: Esquire
Jennifer’s candid comments triggered a wave of backlash online, with one saying, “Ugh, she’s one of those.”
“Tells me a lot about her,” read one comment, while another said, “Dogs are not a danger to kids unless you haven’t trained the dog properly or teach the kids respect for the dog as well.”
The Oscar winner’s comments triggered a wave of backlash online
Image credits: jpasc24
“No excuse, have a dog until you have kids then discard the dog like it was never part of the family,” read one comment. “Plenty of women have dogs then babies and cope just fine even without being rich.”
“This is terrible,” another said. “A dog is a living being with feelings. Don’t get dogs if you plan to give them up. Don’t leave the child alone with the dog. This makes me see her in a bad light.”
Image credits: Variety
“This has made me lose any respect for her,” one said. “If she had trained her dogs and kept them away from her son and her son away from them then there would not be an issue. If you were not willing to care for your dogs for life you should never have got them.”
Others defended Jennifer’s decision and said, “She’s an adult and makes her own decisions about her life. Nobody else’s opinion matters.”
Fans defended Jennifer as she clarified whether she was on Team Dog or Team Cat
@usweeklyJennifer Lawrence revealed why she had to give up her dog after having kids during a Q&A for her film Die My Love at The 92Y in NYC last night. (🎥: @jpasc24)♬ original sound – Us Weekly
“People will attack her for saying this but it’s true for a lot of people, your kids come first,” said another.
“Being a cautious mom is not a bad thing,” read another comment. “Nothing that could endanger my child is welcome in my home.”
Jennifer’s candid comments sparked a heated debate online
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Chihuahua's can be snappy and aggressive, and the risk to an aware adult, is very different to the risk to a small child. If your child is bitten by a dog, and your chihuahua is stressed and aggressive or anxious around children, this can be recognised as a situation that is not ideal for either the children or the dog. "Just keep the children and dog appart" is not a long term solution. What would you have them do? isolate the chihuahua, and leave it alone or with a sitter for long periods? She has two young children who have to have time with their mum, and also has to manage her career. she didn't abandon the dog, she rehomed it with family members without small children. The dog will miss her for a while, but will bond with her parents, who are already familiar to it, and can be less anxious without small children arround. Also, her using comedic hyperbole to describe her emotional response to dogs as the mother of small children should probrably be taken with a grain of salt.
While I do think there is something really with wrong with people who can have a dog for years and then just get rid of it, it's not like she dumped it in a shelter. It is living with her parents, and probably getting a lot more attention and peace there than it was in a home with 2 toddlers
I also had to give a cat to my parents after the birth of my daughter, because she was so jealous of the baby that it was really better that way. You should not judge anyone for this, especially not if the animal continues to be doing well, sometimes there is no better solution.Load More Replies...
To be fair the dog is still part of the family just living with its grandpaw. However too many people get small dogs as an accessory and skip the vital training and exercise that all pets need.
Chihuahua's can be snappy and aggressive, and the risk to an aware adult, is very different to the risk to a small child. If your child is bitten by a dog, and your chihuahua is stressed and aggressive or anxious around children, this can be recognised as a situation that is not ideal for either the children or the dog. "Just keep the children and dog appart" is not a long term solution. What would you have them do? isolate the chihuahua, and leave it alone or with a sitter for long periods? She has two young children who have to have time with their mum, and also has to manage her career. she didn't abandon the dog, she rehomed it with family members without small children. The dog will miss her for a while, but will bond with her parents, who are already familiar to it, and can be less anxious without small children arround. Also, her using comedic hyperbole to describe her emotional response to dogs as the mother of small children should probrably be taken with a grain of salt.
While I do think there is something really with wrong with people who can have a dog for years and then just get rid of it, it's not like she dumped it in a shelter. It is living with her parents, and probably getting a lot more attention and peace there than it was in a home with 2 toddlers
I also had to give a cat to my parents after the birth of my daughter, because she was so jealous of the baby that it was really better that way. You should not judge anyone for this, especially not if the animal continues to be doing well, sometimes there is no better solution.Load More Replies...
To be fair the dog is still part of the family just living with its grandpaw. However too many people get small dogs as an accessory and skip the vital training and exercise that all pets need.
25
7