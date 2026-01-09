Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Fury After Revealing Why She Rehomed Her Pet After 9 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence struck a nerve after she explained why she no longer wanted her pet dog living in the house with her.

The 35-year-old actress sent her Chihuahua to another home and said she wanted to wipe the entire canine species off the face of the Earth, leaving dog-lovers appalled.

“What a terrible person! She doesn’t deserve a dog!” one commented online.

Highlights Jennifer Lawrence left dog-lovers appalled over her recent comments about the tail-wagging species.

The actress explained why she rehomed her pet Chihuahua and no longer wanted another dog.

She also spoke about why she was now a cat person.

“This has made me lose any respect for her,” one commented online.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Jennifer Lawrence struck a nerve after explaining why she no longer wanted a dog in the house

Jennifer Lawrence at a 92NY event, wearing a sleeveless black top and pants, sparking fury after rehoming pet.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence recently attended a Q&A session following the screening of her new film Die My Love at 92nd Street Y in New York City on January 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hunger Games star said “dogs became so scary” to her after she began parenting her 3-year-old son, Cy, 3, and a second baby born in 2024, with husband Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence speaking on stage during a panel, addressing why she rehomed her pet after nine years.

Image credits: mdfbroker

As she addressed the crowd, Jennifer spoke about why she decided to rehome her pet Chihuahua named Princess Pippi Longstocking, whom she had adopted in 2017.

“She’s alive, she’s with my parents,” the actress said.

“She did not like New York. I lived on 1st and 67th just to be near the park for her,” she continued. “After I had a kid, dogs became so scary.”

The actress shares 3-year-old son, Cy, 3, and a second baby born in 2024, with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence hugging a man in formal wear at an event, sparking fury after revealing pet rehoming reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The Silver Linings Playbook actress said she now sees dogs as a “threat” because one of them bit her son.

“My son’s going up to it and it’s almost like I don’t recognize dogs right now,” she shared. “I just see them as a threat. One of them bit my son, and that just made me want to obliterate every dog ever.”

A blonde woman holding a microphone, smiling during a discussion about Jennifer Lawrence sparking fury over pet rehoming.

Image credits: jpasc24

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration over Jennifer Lawrence sparking fury after rehoming her pet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer jokingly spoke about wanting to wipe away every single dog that comes her way.

“I’m just like, ‘I’m gonna take out you and your f***ing family. You and your friends. I’m gonna go to China and take care of your friends over there. Anyone who looks like you is de*d,’” she continued.

The Hunger Games star said she wanted to “obliterate every dog ever” after an incident with her Chihuahua

Jennifer Lawrence attends an event, sparking fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet after nine years.

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Social media comment discussing Jennifer Lawrence sparking fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet after 9 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oscar winner said she’s now on Team Cat and is a pet parent to a feline named Fred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re so misunderstood,” she said about cats. “They are a**holes and people who don’t like that about cats aren’t getting that that is what is so funny.”

Speaking about her own cat, Jennifer said Fred often wanders into a room while she and her husband are watching television and “always makes it look like a coincidence” to find them in the same house.

Jennifer Lawrence speaking in an interview, holding Esquire cards, amid controversy over rehoming her pet after nine years.

Image credits: Esquire

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing outrage over Jennifer Lawrence rehoming her pet after 9 years, calling the decision horrible.

Jennifer’s candid comments triggered a wave of backlash online, with one saying, “Ugh, she’s one of those.”

“Tells me a lot about her,” read one comment, while another said, “Dogs are not a danger to kids unless you haven’t trained the dog properly or teach the kids respect for the dog as well.”

The Oscar winner’s comments triggered a wave of backlash online

Jennifer Lawrence speaking at an event, discussing her decision to rehome her pet after nine years.

Image credits: jpasc24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying And this is why I have cats not kids reacting to Jennifer Lawrence sparks fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet.

“No excuse, have a dog until you have kids then discard the dog like it was never part of the family,” read one comment. “Plenty of women have dogs then babies and cope just fine even without being rich.”

“This is terrible,” another said. “A dog is a living being with feelings. Don’t get dogs if you plan to give them up. Don’t leave the child alone with the dog. This makes me see her in a bad light.”

Jennifer Lawrence seated in black outfit during interview, sparking fury over pet rehoming after 9 years.

Image credits: Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has made me lose any respect for her,” one said. “If she had trained her dogs and kept them away from her son and her son away from them then there would not be an issue. If you were not willing to care for your dogs for life you should never have got them.”

Others defended Jennifer’s decision and said, “She’s an adult and makes her own decisions about her life. Nobody else’s opinion matters.”

Fans defended Jennifer as she clarified whether she was on Team Dog or Team Cat

@usweekly Jennifer Lawrence revealed why she had to give up her dog after having kids during a Q&A for her film Die My Love at The 92Y in NYC last night. (🎥: @jpasc24) ♬ original sound – Us Weekly

“People will attack her for saying this but it’s true for a lot of people, your kids come first,” said another.

“Being a cautious mom is not a bad thing,” read another comment. “Nothing that could endanger my child is welcome in my home.”

Jennifer’s candid comments sparked a heated debate online

Comment by Andrew Pop expressing judgment and disagreement about Jennifer Lawrence rehoming her pet after 9 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing anger about rehoming a pet after years, sparking fury over Jennifer Lawrence pet decision.

Comment expressing outrage over Jennifer Lawrence rehoming her pet after 9 years, highlighting dog welfare concerns.

Comment from Mayra Reyes discussing reasons behind rehoming pets and the importance of dogs as family, sparking pet rehoming debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Michele Lynn expressing opinions on pets, kids, and the emotional impact linked to rehoming pets controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Valerie Kotowicz saying Of course she did lol Too much work on a social media post reacting to Jennifer Lawrence sparks fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet.

Comment by Yvette Carmela expressing concern over pets being ignored or dumped after children are born, sparking discussion about Jennifer Lawrence’s pet rehoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing Jennifer Lawrence for rehoming her pet, discussing concerns about dogs and children safety.

Comment from Jessica Eliades expressing frustration about rehoming pets after 9 years, mentioning dogs and unconditional love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jackie Lynn stressing the importance of properly socializing and training dogs regardless of breed or size.

Comment about Jennifer Lawrence sparks fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet after 9 years online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Christina Perez explaining challenges with her dog adapting around a young child, related to pet rehoming.

Comment supporting pet rehoming after life changes, mentioning rehoming pets and responsible dog ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Angela Wilks defending Jennifer Lawrence's decision to rehome her dog after 9 years due to safety concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Ashley Smith explaining concerns about dogs and kids related to Jennifer Lawrence pet rehoming controversy.

Comment defending Jennifer Lawrence's decision to rehome her pet after nine years, asking for grace and understanding.

Comment on Jennifer Lawrence sparks fury after revealing why she rehomed her pet, defending her decision to prioritize her kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Leslie Dorsett discussing pet adjustment challenges and defending Jennifer Lawrence’s decision to rehome her pet after 9 years.

Comment by Engstrom TD expressing opinion about cats bonding closer to humans after Jennifer Lawrence sparks fury over rehoming pet.

ADVERTISEMENT