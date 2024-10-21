Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Missing Wife Found Near Lifeless Husband After Dog Kept Her Alive By Sleeping On Her Chest
News

Missing Wife Found Near Lifeless Husband After Dog Kept Her Alive By Sleeping On Her Chest

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A heart-wrenching tale of survival and loyalty emerged from Maine after a 72-year-old woman was found alive in the woods near her husband’s dead body.

Pamela Helmstadter survived four nights of rain and cold temperatures before rescuers found her with her pet dog, Lucy, who slept on her chest to keep her warm.

Her husband, John Helmstadter, 82, sadly died before rescuers arrived at the scene on Thursday, October 17.

Highlights
  • Pamela Helmstadter survived four nights cold, rainy nights in the woods with her dog, Lucy.
  • The 72-year-old woman had gotten lost while out for a walk with her husband, John Helmstadter, and their two dogs.
  • John, 82, unfortunately did not survive the ordeal.
  • Lucy managed to keep Pamela warm by sleeping on her chest.

72-year-old Pamela Helmstadter survived four nights in the cold, rainy Maine woods after getting lost with her husband and two dogs

Missing Wife Found Near Lifeless Husband After Dog Kept Her Alive By Sleeping On Her Chest

Image credits: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Missing Wife Found Near Lifeless Husband After Dog Kept Her Alive By Sleeping On Her Chest

Image credits: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Pamela and John were out in the woods with their two dogs when the incident took place. The couple had gone off-trail and sadly couldn’t find their way back home.

Their outing took a tragic turn when John fell and couldn’t get back up.

With no way to get her husband back on his feet, Pamela made the difficult decision to leave him behind and search for help. Unfortunately, she too became disoriented and failed to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her 82-year-old husband, John Helmstadter, tragically passed away during their ordeal

For four days, Pamela braved the rain and frigid temperatures with Lucy by her side. The black lab is believed to have slept on her chest, offering warmth and protection.

She was suffering from severe hypothermia when rescuers finally found her, and her loyal dog was still trying to protect her.

“When the K-9 team located her, her dog was being very protective of her and even laid down on top of her on her chest,” Maine Warden Service Sgt. Josh Beal told WMTW.

Pamela’s black lab, Lucy, played a crucial role in her survival by lying on her chest to keep her warm

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the canine companion may have helped save the woman’s life.

“It sounds like that’s what the dog would do at night, as well, to help keep her warm,” he added.

It is unclear when John, who was found about 200 yards away from his wife, passed away.

Pamela was rescued thanks to the efforts of a neighbor who found it strange that a package was left on the couple’s porch with no sign of them.

When search teams found Pamela, she was severely hypothermic, but Lucy continued to protect her

Missing Wife Found Near Lifeless Husband After Dog Kept Her Alive By Sleeping On Her Chest

Image credits: cocoparisienne / Pixabay (Representional Image)

Missing Wife Found Near Lifeless Husband After Dog Kept Her Alive By Sleeping On Her Chest

Image credits: Pexels / Pixabay (Representational Image)

The neighbor called the police the next day when the couple’s other dog returned to the house alone.

The bereaved wife was taken to the hospital for medical attention following her rescue.

“It rained all day Monday, we had cooler temperatures,” the sergeant said. “Wednesday night, it was 27 to 28 degrees. She did very well to survive for that long.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

1

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda