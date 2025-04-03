“Looking A Decade Older”: Fans Stunned As Jenna Ortega Makes Massive Change To Her Face

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega debuted a fresh new look, taking on a risky new beauty trend that not many would dare to take.

The 22-year-old actress stunned fans when she stepped out in Las Vegas.

Moving away from her usual vampire glam, the Wednesday star brought some color to the CinemaCon on April 1, wearing a purple Versace short suit on top of a groovy print shirt.

She attended CinemaCon this week to promote her new film 'Hurry Up Tomorrow.'

The psychological musical thriller, directed by Trey Edward Shults, also stars The Weeknd.

Ortega spoke on stage and described The Weeknd as kind and warm with a “cinephile’s brain.”

Image credits: Harald Krichel/Wikipedia

The look was completed with a brown choker, platform lavender heels, and a thin brown belt.

But it was none of this that had fans buzzing about her new look. It was her bleached eyebrows.

Ortega debuted the new look while promoting her upcoming movie Hurry Up Tomorrow, a psychological musical thriller directed by Trey Edward Shults.

Image credits: jennaortega

Her makeup artist Vincent Oquendo said the ensemble was a Faye Dunaway-inspired look.

Their references focused on the 70s style that the Bonnie and Clyde actress used to be seen in.

“Serving a modern Faye Dunaway 70’s reference with Taupe brows on #JennaOrtega today for #cinemacon,” the MUA wrote in the caption.

Image credits: jennaortega

Fans had plenty to say about the bleached eyebrows, with one commenting, “It looks off, but not terrible.”

“Now miss Jenna Ortega this color and those shoes are everything but girl what happened to your eyebrows??!?” one asked.

Another wrote, “Hate this makeup on Jenna.”

“I would love the brows if her hair was a lighter color,” a social media user said

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Whatever Jenna has been doing to her face she should stop,” one critic said. “She went from being baby faced and looking 5 years younger than her age to looking a decade older within 3 years.”

“I definitely think it’s the make up, the light brows coupled with the heavy eye makeup is giving her a different look than what we normally see,” said another.

“It’s the eyebrows for me,” one said. “They look dyed or drawn on in a very light color, over a really dark eye.”

Some fans shut down those “bullying” the actress over her eyebrows

We’re obsessed with Jenna Ortega in purple at CinemaCon. 😍 pic.twitter.com/sorEAP5vuW — E! News (@enews) April 2, 2025

what a woman pic.twitter.com/t5kJfGAAfg — jenna ortega daily (@jennaodaily) April 2, 2025

Fans expressed support and said she looked “gorgeous as always.”

“I’m the only one here that seems to love everything including the bleached eyebrows lol. I think she looks really good!” one said.

Another wrote, “jenna ortega fans bullying her over her eyebrows being lighter I HOPE SHE BLEACHES THEM WHITE.”

Before Ortega, a number of other celebrities gave the bleached eyebrow trend a shot

Image credits: hasansdimple

Image credits: FOCUSS_SB

Image credits: WENCIAlR

A number of stars have preceded Ortega in trying out the bleached eyebrow trend, including Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Michelle Yeoh, Joey King, and Dua Lipa.

When King bleached her eyebrows, she shared a video addressing the look earlier this year.

“Guys, I know I look weird,” she told her audience. “That’s the point.”

Image credits: jennaortega

“The point is that I’m trying something different. I’m gonna dye them back but just let me have this,” she added.

Miley Cyrus was also said to have “ruined” her Oscars 2025 after appearing on the red carpet with bleached eyebrows.

Jamie Long, lead brow stylist at HD Brows, said anybody can now try the bleached eyebrow trend.

Some makeup artists believe anybody, not just celebs, can try out the “fashion forward ‘browless’ look

Image credits: jennaortega

“Brow bleaching is something professionals can do to your brows to lift them a few shades lighter or completely eliminate the color to give that fashion-forward ‘browless’ look,” he told Hola!

The brow and lash expert said women with dark hair could also try lightening their brows by just one or two shades.

“It gives you a taste of the trend without fully committing,” he added.

Ortega attended CinemaCon with her co-star The Weeknd to promote Hurry Up Tomorrow

Image credits: Chris Roth/Wikipedia

Ortega and her co-star The Weeknd, 35, attended CinemaCon to promote their movie, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, dazzled the audience at the venue, Caesars Colosseum, with a performance of Cry for Me, Open Hearts, and his smash hit Blinding Lights.

“The movie is hard to describe,” she said on stage about the movie, set to release worldwide on May 16.

The actress described The Weeknd as kind and warm with a “cinephile’s brain”

Image credits: jennaortega

“I haven’t seen a movie quite like it,” she added. “It’s very soulful.”

While talking about the Starboy singer, she called him a “special” artist with a “cinephile’s brain.”

After getting to know him, she said “he’s kind, very warm and comforting and just almost soft-spoken in a way. It’s almost a strange feeling of, like, you know him and it is represented in his music.”

Jenna Ortega‘s bleached brows sparked mixed reactions online

People Also Ask How did Jenna Ortega become famous? Jenna started acting as a kid, landing roles in Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle. But she really skyrocketed to fame after playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday.

What role does Jenna Ortega play in Hurry Up Tomorrow? ​In the upcoming psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, Jenna Ortega portrays Anima, a mysterious stranger who enters the life of Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, who plays a fictionalized version of himself.