Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Looking A Decade Older”: Fans Stunned As Jenna Ortega Makes Massive Change To Her Face
News

“Looking A Decade Older”: Fans Stunned As Jenna Ortega Makes Massive Change To Her Face

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega debuted a fresh new look, taking on a risky new beauty trend that not many would dare to take.

The 22-year-old actress stunned fans when she stepped out in Las Vegas.

Moving away from her usual vampire glam, the Wednesday star brought some color to the CinemaCon on April 1, wearing a purple Versace short suit on top of a groovy print shirt.

Highlights
  • Jenna Ortega debuted a fresh new look that not everyone would dare to try.
  • She attended CinemaCon this week to promote her new film 'Hurry Up Tomorrow.'
  • The psychological musical thriller, directed by Trey Edward Shults, also stars The Weeknd.
  • Ortega spoke on stage and described The Weeknd as kind and warm with a “cinephile’s brain.”
RELATED:

    Jenna Ortega debuted a fresh new look that some would consider a daring beauty trend 

    Young woman in a red dress, showcasing a noticeable change to her face in a close-up portrait.

    Image credits: Harald Krichel/Wikipedia

    The look was completed with a brown choker, platform lavender heels, and a thin brown belt.

    But it was none of this that had fans buzzing about her new look. It was her bleached eyebrows.

    Ortega debuted the new look while promoting her upcoming movie Hurry Up Tomorrow, a psychological musical thriller directed by Trey Edward Shults.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Wednesday star appeared at CinemaCon with bleached eyebrows on April 1

    Young woman with a braided hairstyle, wearing a black jacket, promoting Wednesday Season 2.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    Her makeup artist Vincent Oquendo said the ensemble was a Faye Dunaway-inspired look.

    Their references focused on the 70s style that the Bonnie and Clyde actress used to be seen in.

    “Serving a modern Faye Dunaway 70’s reference with Taupe brows on #JennaOrtega today for #cinemacon,” the MUA wrote in the caption.

    Young woman in a red dress holding a small purse in a park setting.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    Fans had plenty to say about the bleached eyebrows, with one commenting, “It looks off, but not terrible.”

    “Now miss Jenna Ortega this color and those shoes are everything but girl what happened to your eyebrows??!?” one asked.

    Another wrote, “Hate this makeup on Jenna.”

    “I would love the brows if her hair was a lighter color,” a social media user said 

    Young actress showcases transformed look in stylish purple outfit on red carpet.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Whatever Jenna has been doing to her face she should stop,” one critic said. “She went from being baby faced and looking 5 years younger than her age to looking a decade older within 3 years.”

    “I definitely think it’s the make up, the light brows coupled with the heavy eye makeup is giving her a different look than what we normally see,” said another.

    “It’s the eyebrows for me,” one said. “They look dyed or drawn on in a very light color, over a really dark eye.”

    Some fans shut down those “bullying” the actress over her eyebrows 

    Fans expressed support and said she looked “gorgeous as always.”

    “I’m the only one here that seems to love everything including the bleached eyebrows lol. I think she looks really good!” one said.

    Another wrote, “jenna ortega fans bullying her over her eyebrows being lighter I HOPE SHE BLEACHES THEM WHITE.”

    Before Ortega, a number of other celebrities gave the bleached eyebrow trend a shot 

    Tweet remarks on Jenna Ortega's appearance change, noting eyebrows.

    Image credits: hasansdimple

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Jenna Ortega's stunning look change, emphasizing her ability to look amazing without eyebrows.

    Image credits: FOCUSS_SB

    Tweet about Jenna Ortega's lighter eyebrows, with user reactions.

    Image credits: WENCIAlR

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A number of stars have preceded Ortega in trying out the bleached eyebrow trend, including Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Michelle Yeoh, Joey King, and Dua Lipa.

    When King bleached her eyebrows, she shared a video addressing the look earlier this year.

    “Guys, I know I look weird,” she told her audience. “That’s the point.”

    Young woman with bold eyeliner and layered hair gazes to the side, wearing a sheer black outfit with a white collar.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    “The point is that I’m trying something different. I’m gonna dye them back but just let me have this,” she added.

    Miley Cyrus was also said to have “ruined” her Oscars 2025 after appearing on the red carpet with bleached eyebrows.

    Jamie Long, lead brow stylist at HD Brows, said anybody can now try the bleached eyebrow trend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some makeup artists believe anybody, not just celebs, can try out the “fashion forward ‘browless’ look 

    Young woman with long dark hair, lying down, looking thoughtful.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    “Brow bleaching is something professionals can do to your brows to lift them a few shades lighter or completely eliminate the color to give that fashion-forward ‘browless’ look,” he told Hola!

    The brow and lash expert said women with dark hair could also try lightening their brows by just one or two shades.

    “It gives you a taste of the trend without fully committing,” he added.

    Ortega attended CinemaCon with her co-star The Weeknd to promote Hurry Up Tomorrow

    Young woman at a comic convention, wearing a black jacket with red stitching, smiling at the audience.

    Image credits: Chris Roth/Wikipedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ortega and her co-star The Weeknd, 35, attended CinemaCon to promote their movie, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

    The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, dazzled the audience at the venue, Caesars Colosseum, with a performance of Cry for Me, Open Hearts, and his smash hit Blinding Lights.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The movie is hard to describe,” she said on stage about the movie, set to release worldwide on May 16.

    The actress described The Weeknd as kind and warm with a “cinephile’s brain”

    Person wearing a black cap inside a room, showcasing a new expression and hairstyle.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    “I haven’t seen a movie quite like it,” she added. “It’s very soulful.”

    While talking about the Starboy singer, she called him a “special” artist with a “cinephile’s brain.”

    After getting to know him, she said “he’s kind, very warm and comforting and just almost soft-spoken in a way. It’s almost a strange feeling of, like, you know him and it is represented in his music.”

    Jenna Ortega‘s bleached brows sparked mixed reactions online

    Comment discussing Jenna's style and changes to her appearance.

    Comment on a social media post about a major change in Jenna Ortega's appearance and makeup.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on makeup transformation for Jenna, discussing smoking eye and white liner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from flygirlsworld stating "Jenna’s face looks very different.

    Comment on Jenna Ortega's facial change, mentioning smile and makeup.

    Comment by longlisten527 on makeup and belt critique.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about changes in Jenna Ortega's appearance, mentioning light eyebrows and a smile differing from usual looks.

    Text critique on Jenna's outfit, focusing on mismatched purple tones and brow style.

    Text comment about Jenna Ortega's facial changes, mentioning aging appearance over three years.

    Text comment discussing makeup look resembling Donatella effect.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user withoutwingz regarding Ortega's change.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing Jenna Ortega's eyebrow change and fan reactions.

    Comment about Jenna's new look, suggesting she resembles an Eastern European celebrity.

    Comment about a noticeable change in someone's appearance, highlighting a surprising transformation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about eyebrow bleaching trend expresses relief for its end.

    Comment from user Playful-Ad-1602: "It looks off, but not terrible.

    Comment from user Charming_CoffeeLover on Jenna Ortega’s face change and makeup concept.

    Comment on Jenna's new look, praising her lilac color choice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment referencing Jenna Ortega's perceived resemblance to Rosie Perez.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Jenna Ortega's new face change and eyebrow look, mentioning hair color and bone structure.

    People Also Ask

    • How did Jenna Ortega become famous?

      Jenna started acting as a kid, landing roles in Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle. But she really skyrocketed to fame after playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday.

    • What role does Jenna Ortega play in Hurry Up Tomorrow?

      ​In the upcoming psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, Jenna Ortega portrays Anima, a mysterious stranger who enters the life of Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, who plays a fictionalized version of himself.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda