Stars at the 2026 Golden Globes kept the celebrations going after the ceremony came to a close, attending different after parties hosted by fellow celebrities or entertainment companies.

The awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 11), gave viewers plenty to talk about. One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s biggest winner in cinema, while Adolescence dominated the TV categories, with each production taking home four accolades.

After the ceremony, many A-listers changed into more comfortable, or flirtier, outfits to celebrate their wins and mingle with colleagues.

Several stars embraced the controversial sheer dress trend taking over Hollywood, while others stunned the online fashion police with bold Labubu looks.

Here are 20 celebrity after-party outfits that were considered the worst of the evening.