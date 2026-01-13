ADVERTISEMENT

Stars at the 2026 Golden Globes kept the celebrations going after the ceremony came to a close, attending different after parties hosted by fellow celebrities or entertainment companies.

The awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 11), gave viewers plenty to talk about. One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s biggest winner in cinema, while Adolescence dominated the TV categories, with each production taking home four accolades.

After the ceremony, many A-listers changed into more comfortable, or flirtier, outfits to celebrate their wins and mingle with colleagues. 

Several stars embraced the controversial sheer dress trend taking over Hollywood, while others stunned the online fashion police with bold Labubu looks.

Here are 20 celebrity after-party outfits that were considered the worst of the evening.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lisa

Young woman in sheer outfit leaving 2026 Golden Globes after-party surrounded by security and guests, worst dressed stars.

The 28-year-old White Lotus star attended Vas J. Morgan’s Golden Globes after party wearing a variation of a major Hollywood trend: the translucent dress.

Lisa’s see-through maxi dress, courtesy of Enfants Riches Déprimés, featured slightly puffy sleeves, a black bow, and an awkwardly placed belt that failed to impress fashion lovers.

BACKGRID Report

12points
POST
kobzova-katarina avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

maybe unpopular opinion, maybe I´m just getting old, but I really don´t like these sheer and see-through dresses. Like, I am sorry but I really don´t want to look at your underwear or naked bottom. Sure, her body looks good....but this looks more like a beach outfit

7
7points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Amal Clooney

    Couple posing in formal attire at a red carpet event featuring worst dressed stars at 2026 Golden Globes after-parties.

    The human rights lawyer attended the main event with her husband, who was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in Jay Kelly.

    Afterward, the Hollywood power couple showed up to Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty at Spago.

    The “reptile green” color of Amal’s Versace dress was not a fan favorite. Additionally, the gown’s shiny material and the safety pins below the chest did little to enhance the look.

    “That green dress looks like a sack tied in the middle,” one observer commented.

    “She usually gets it right but this time just no,” shared another, while a third said the dress looked like a “green bin bag.”

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    10points
    POST
    cattriggerman avatar
    VNES101
    VNES101
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't see an issue with it.

    11
    11points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Jennifer Lopez

    A star dressed in a shimmering gown at the 2026 Golden Globes after-parties, surrounded by people outside.

    After presenting an award at the ceremony, J-Lo changed into a crystal number for host Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes after party.

    The On the Floor singer donned a strapless silver dress with fringe by Tamara Ralph that gave off “disco ball” vibes. Rather than opting for dainty accessories to balance the look, she wore a statement necklace and a bedazzled clutch.

    “Shoes can make or break an outfit, those platforms are too clunky for the dress. They clash,” one critic wrote.

    “That dress was just not flattering, sorry,” said another.

    BACKGRID Report

    9points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like she's going to fall out of it

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Keri Russell

    A man in a black tuxedo and a woman in a black dress posing at the 2026 Golden Globes after-parties worst dressed stars event.

    The actress, who was nominated for The Diplomat, donned the same Stéphane Rolland halter gown she wore to the main event.

    While black halter gowns are a classic, Keri’s featured a large silver embellishment that was awkwardly placed and ruined the look.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    cattriggerman avatar
    VNES101
    VNES101
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks GORGEOUS as usual!

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Ana De Armas

    Woman in a sheer black lace dress with men in black suits at the 2026 Golden Globes worst dressed stars after-parties.

    Some fashion enthusiasts said the two-time Golden Globe nominee missed the mark with her V-neck Louis Vuitton maxi dress and $6,400 Petite Malle bag.

    Ana, who presented an award with Chris Pine, also wore a black Louis Vuitton gown for the main ceremony.

    “I'm so tired of nak*y dresses :(“ someone commented on Ana's look.

    BACKGRID Report

    7points
    POST
    kobzova-katarina avatar
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like it would look cool if it had like a n**e color lining inside....just to cover b**t and stuff :D

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Paris Hilton

    Woman posing in a shimmering gold dress at the 2026 Golden Globes after-parties worst dressed stars event.

    There is no after party without the Hilton heiress.

    Though she did not receive any Golden Globes, Paris dressed up like a glittery golden statuette for the celebration.

    Her fairly see-through sequined dress likely would have looked better without the massive silver choker.

    parishilton/Instagram Report

    6points
    POST
    kobzova-katarina avatar
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    look little bit like shiny nightgown :D

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Zoë Kravitz

    Two women walking at night wearing contrasting outfits, featured among worst dressed stars at 2026 Golden Globes after-parties.

    Zoë presented an award with Dave Franco. Afterward, the actress headed to Vas J. Morgan’s after party in a mini version of the salmon Saint Laurent dress she wore to the ceremony.

    Despite the gray straps and matching heels, the 37-year-old’s lace and satin mini dress looked more like lingerie.

    “Zoë was in such a hurry she forgot to put on her dress. Just walking around in undergarments,” wrote one critic.

    BACKGRID Report

    6points
    POST
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kick off those shoes, brush your teeth and off to bed you go...

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Brittany Snow

    Female star in a beaded gown posing at a Netflix event, part of the worst dressed stars at 2026 Golden Globes after-parties.

    Brittany, who stars in the Netflix drama The Hunting Wives, sported a cap-sleeve gown dripping with diamonds.

    The gown’s horizontally placed beads were unflattering, as was the skirt, which featured a mix of translucent and opaque fabric.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty! And while sheer, it's not "look at my underwear" sheer.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Charli XCX

    Couple dressed in dark, sheer and oversized outfits at a nighttime event, illustrating worst dressed stars at Golden Globes.

    The British singer presented two awards with Stranger Things actor Joe Keery.

    After the ceremony, she was pictured at Chateau Marmont in a sheer blouse and a pair of pinstriped pants that were so long they hit the floor. 

    Charli accessorized the look with a pair of brown sunglasses.

    BACKGRID Report

    5points
    POST
    jeshala avatar
    Jesha
    Jesha
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure from this angle

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Emma Stone

    Woman in white fuzzy top and textured skirt walking with others, among worst dressed stars at 2026 Golden Globes after-parties.

    The two-time Golden Globe winner was nominated for her role in Bugonia but lost to Rose Byrne.

    For the after party, Emma styled her Louis Vuitton set from the ceremony by layering a fluffy white cardigan over her crop top.

    Many fans sympathized with the actress: by the time you’ve had your 9th Golden Globe nomination, you’ve likely had enough of wearing glamorous looks for Hollywood events.

    BACKGRID Report

    5points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks better with the jacket. And she didn't have to change after the ceremony!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Leighton Meester

    Three stars posing at a red carpet event, styled for the worst dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes after-parties.

    Leighton attended Netflix’s after party with her husband, Adam Brody, who was nominated for Nobody Wants This.

    The Gossip Girl alum sported the same gown she had chosen for the awards show: a Miu Miu design featuring a bright yellow top and a sequin-embroidered skirt that wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

    “She’s a beautiful woman and I love this silhouette on her but I can’t with the school bus yellow, I’m sorry,” one observer said of the look.

    “What in the 2007 prom is this dress?” echoed another.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I may be in the minority, but I like this dress, even with the wacky color band.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posing together wearing formal attire at the worst dressed stars Golden Globes after-parties event

    Priyanka, who presented an award with Lisa, donned a strapless design with a sculptural bodice, while her husband, Nick Jonas, wore a classic tuxedo.

    Many agreed that the actress’ white Dior gown felt too bridal for a Hollywood after party.

    Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Teyana Taylor

    A woman holding a Golden Globe award wearing a colorful graffiti coat at a 2026 Golden Globes after-party event.

    Teyana became the first winner of the night when she accepted the Best Supporting Female Actor award for One Battle After Another.

    To celebrate her win, the actress layered her black Schiaparelli gown with a controversial plush graffiti coat by Satoshi Nakamoto.

    She also swapped her heels for a comfortable pair of red sneakers.

    ddp Report

    5points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the woman behind her related??

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Malin Akerman

    Blonde woman in a white sculptural dress posing on red carpet at Golden Globes after-parties worst dressed stars event.

    Malin is known for Watchmen, Trophy Wife, and more recently, The Hunting Wives.

    White is a tricky color for a structured minidress, as it can easily look like someone attached a wrinkled piece of tissue to your body by wrapping Scotch tape around your waist. Because of this, many viewers gave the actress’s look a thumbs-down.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Patricia Arquette

    Woman in a burgundy gown and black shawl posing at a Netflix event, featured among worst dressed stars at Golden Globes parties

    The Severance actress donned a red, form fitting gown featuring a ruffled top at Netflix’s after party.

    She wore her hair up and completed the look with a silky black shawl that contrasted with the romantic vibe of the gown.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #16

    Nick Mendoza III

    Man at 2026 Golden Globes after-party wearing a white jacket adorned with numerous stuffed toys and colorful sneakers

    Nick was so proud of his Labubu collection that he seemingly wanted to show it off to Hollywood stars. Or perhaps he lost a bet.

    The Abbott Elementary actor and Labu'Tique Shop owner featured at least ten of the trendy, monster-like toys on his after-party suit. He even carried a massive white Labubu as his plus-one.

    Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Tessa Thompson

    Woman in a black leather and feathered dress posing at a Netflix event, example of worst dressed stars at Golden Globes after-parties

    Tessa was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Hedda.

    Her black Balenciaga minidress was like a Frankenstein mix: half-ballerina, half-motosuit. 

    Many agreed that the dress would have been better without the shredded leather tutu.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Dakota Fanning

    Two stars at the 2026 Golden Globes after-parties, one wearing a pink fluffy dress, the other in a black gown.

    Dakota, who attended Morgan's LA party with her sister Elle, donned a flamingo pink feather-lined gown.

    During the ceremony, the Ripley actress presented an award with Queen Latifah in a dazzling Vivienne Westwood gown.

    BACKGRID Report

    1point
    POST
    kobzova-katarina avatar
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this dress tbh

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Timothy Simons

    Male star in a brown coat and black outfit standing on a red carpet, representing worst dressed stars at Golden Globes after-parties.

    Timothy stars in Nobody Wants This, which was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

    The actor opted for a brown jacket, black Western bow tie, and matching cummerbund that seemed more fitting for Halloween than a Golden Globes after party.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    0points
    POST
    batwench avatar
    Batwench
    Batwench
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can’t take the sky from me.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Will Arnett

    Man in a black tuxedo with bow tie smiling and holding a cocktail at the 2026 Golden Globes after-parties event.

    The comedian was nominated for Best Podcast but lost to his ex-wife, Amy Poehler. During the ceremony, he also presented an award alongside Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman.

    Will had a yellow stain running down the front of his shirt, possibly the result of a spilled cocktail.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    0points
    POST
    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i have the fashion sense of a sea slug, but i fail to see what's wrong here

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!