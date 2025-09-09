Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Didn't Skip Leg Day": People Can't Stop Talking About Glen Powell's Jaw-Dropping GQ Shoot
Glen Powell in a white tank top showing muscular legs in a jaw-dropping GQ shoot highlighting leg day fitness.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Didn’t Skip Leg Day”: People Can’t Stop Talking About Glen Powell’s Jaw-Dropping GQ Shoot

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Actor Glen Powell’s latest GQ photoshoot aimed to make an artistic statement on masculinity in Hollywood, but it ended up confusing everyone instead.

The magazine’s October issue, titled The State of The American Male, features the Top Gun: Maverick actor decked out in exaggerated muscle suits and cartoonish costumes, channeling a wide arrange of masculine archetypes.

Highlights
  • Glen Powell’s October GQ cover shows him wearing an exaggerated lower body muscle suit, confusing viewers.
  • The photoshoot aimed to satirize shifting archetypes of masculinity in Hollywood.
  • The article itself positioned Powell as able to portray whichever version of masculinity Hollywood needs.

From boxer to bodybuilder, president to cowboy, Powell embodied a parade of personas, none more bizarre than the one that landed on the cover.

“I thought those legs were real for a second!” a user wrote.

RELATED:

    Glen Powell’s latest GQ cover confused viewers with a pair of fake, cartoonishly muscular, legs

    Glen Powell posing in a white tank top and underwear showcasing muscular legs in a GQ magazine shoot.

    Image credits: GQ

    “Built like the Hulk from the waist down and like Bruce Banner from the waist up,” another added.

    The photo sees the actor wearing a thick, hyper-muscular bodysuit built to simulate enormous thighs barely contained by his Calvin Klein boxing briefs.

    Glen Powell posing in white Calvin Klein outfit, showcasing muscular legs and toned arms in a GQ photoshoot.

    Image credits: GQ

    The suit was so well-made, many viewers initially believed the actor had done some serious work in the gym, but the cartoonish proportions (and the fact he had two belly buttons) quickly shattered the illusion.

    Still, the point flew over many readers’ heads.

    “Why didn’t they just hire a fit person instead of putting him in a fit suit?” a netizen asked.

    The photos were meant to be a satirical take on the way masculinity has been portrayed in Hollywood

    Man submerged in ice water during a jaw-dropping GQ shoot, showcasing strength and endurance in a striking pose.

    Image credits: GQ

    The shoot, styled by Mobolajiu Dawodu and photographed by Bobby Doherty, clearly aiming for satire, accompanies a long interview in which the actor speaks about his experiences in Hollywood and the different ways masculinity has been portrayed on the big screen over the years.

    But for many scrolling past the cover without context, the execution has backfired.

    Glen Powell performing a deep squat with a barbell during a jaw-dropping GQ shoot focused on leg day fitness.

    Image credits: GQ

    Online, people were largely confused by the cover choice. Some mistook it for a fitness magazine, others for an article gushing about the actor’s “gym transformation.”

    Those who did realize the muscles were fake were not impressed either, with one side finding humor in the absurdity, and the other being too distracted by the jarring visuals to engage with the message behind them.

    The article positions Powell as the ultimate leading man, able to embody the many archetypes of Hollywood masculinity

    Glen Powell in a sharp suit and Normatec leg recovery gear during a stylish GQ shoot, showcasing fitness and fashion.

    Image credits: GQ

    Beyond the shoot’s visual choices, the GQ article aimed for something deeper: a reflection on how masculinity in Hollywood has shapeshifted over the decades.

    The article positions Powell as the latest iteration in a long line of leading men, tracing a legacy that’s swung from stoic and rugged, to sensitive and brooding, to bumbling idiots, hyper-competent leaders, and everything in between.

    Glen Powell in a sharp suit and red tie posing confidently in front of an American flag during a GQ shoot.

    Image credits: GQ

    Powell is currently starring in Chad Powers, an upcoming Hulu sports comedy series where he plays a disgraced quarterback trying to recapture his youthful fame.

    The actor not only stars in the production, but was instrumental in its creation alongside American screenwriter Michael Waldron.

    Chad Powers is set to premiere on September 30, 2025.

    The piece includes similarly exaggerated photos of Powell as a cowboy, athlete, businessman, and other characters

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Glen Powell’s GQ shoot, mentioning leg day and a jaw-dropping photoshoot.

    Image credits: cryptocomedian1

    Glen Powell showing off impressive legs and physique in a jaw-dropping GQ shoot that fans can't stop discussing

    Image credits: Himu_Art

    The article goes on to describe Powell as a “conduit for the audience because he’s someone you can identify with or relate to.”

    The actor then reflected on the balancing act that being a leading man in Hollywood entails. 

    “I just find that it’s cool and tough to be open and vulnerable,” he said, a message potentially lost amid all the noise about his inflatable thighs.

    Glen Powell lying on medical table with oxygen mask and hands in gloves holding syringes during GQ shoot session

    Image credits: GQ

    Similar photos spread throughout the piece include the actor as the President of the United States, with his chiseled features comically enhanced by what seems to be vaseline.

    In another, instead of massive thighs, he sports an oversized upper-body suit, complete with a Balenciaga T-shirt and a duck face expression.

    Online, talk about the cover photo seemed to drown out conversation about both the actor and the message behind it

    Glen Powell posing with a baseball bat and drink, wearing a sleeveless leather vest and black pants in a GQ shoot.

    Image credits: GQ

    Whether or not the GQ cover managed to create the intended reaction among readers, one thing is clear: it got their attention.

    But for some, that might’ve come at the expense of a thoughtful portrait of Powell as Hollywood’s new everyman. Someone who can effortlessly slip into every version of masculinity the screen has demanded over the years.

    Glen Powell with exaggerated muscular arms wearing a torn sleeveless top and holding a can in a GQ photoshoot.

    Image credits: GQ

    “What am I even looking at?” a viewer asked.

    “It’s impossible to describe how much I hate this,” another added.

    “Why would they do this to him?”

    “It scared me,” a viewer said, echoing the thoughts of many who were more confused than amused by the cover

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Glen Powell’s leg workout in his jaw-dropping GQ shoot, highlighting strong legs.

    Image credits: CJayFenty

    Tweet from Reece Solana replying Didn't skip leg day, posted on September 9, 2025, referencing Glen Powell’s GQ shoot.

    Image credits: ReeceSolana

    Glen Powell posing confidently in a stylish GQ shoot, showcasing fitness and strength that impressed fans.

    Image credits: neppahtitel

    Glen Powell during a jaw-dropping GQ shoot, showcasing his impressive physique and strong leg muscles.

    Image credits: 1Dzbiebrus

    Glen Powell posing shirtless, showcasing muscular legs in pants during a jaw-dropping GQ shoot.

    Image credits: lipaxagb

    Glen Powell posing in a stylish GQ shoot, showcasing impressive physique and confident fashion sense.

    Image credits: Denonotsicko

    Comment about Glen Powell’s jaw-dropping GQ shoot emphasizing his presence in a cinematic universe on social media.

    Image credits: ItsCine_AIX

    A tweet from Marvis Quinn expressing surprise about Glen Powell’s jaw-dropping GQ shoot trending online.

    Image credits: Marvis_Quin

    Glen Powell posing confidently in a stylish GQ shoot that highlights his muscular legs and strong physique.

    Image credits: Create_Edward

    Glen Powell flexing muscles in a stylish GQ shoot, showcasing a powerful and jaw-dropping leg day physique.

    Image credits: rynedotai

    Glen Powell posing confidently in a stylish GQ photoshoot, showcasing his athletic build and sharp features.

    Image credits: mummifiedvibes

    Glen Powell posing confidently in a bold outfit, showcasing jaw-dropping style in a high-profile GQ shoot.

    Image credits: texastrilogy12

    Glen Powell showing impressive physique and style during a jaw-dropping GQ photoshoot praised for leg day dedication.

    Image credits: duplexity1810

    Tweet expressing surprise and discussion about Glen Powell’s GQ shoot trending with the keyword "GQ shoot."

    Image credits: desdaguiar

    Tweet discussing Glen Powell’s jaw-dropping GQ shoot, expressing surprise about the bottom half of the image.

    Image credits: S_M_MMB

    Tweet praising Glen Powell’s physique, highlighting his strong legs and upper body with a Hulk and Bruce Banner comparison.

    Image credits: bluepresidente_

    Tweet discussing Glen Powell’s impressive leg muscles in a GQ shoot, highlighting his strong physique and bodybuilding-level legs.

    Image credits: DirectorLearny

    Tweet by ola_maradesix commenting on photo editing, posted September 9, 2025, discussing image quality and edits.

    Image credits: ola_maradesix

    Tweet from user DudeStellar suggesting Glen Powell should star in the American Psycho reboot, sparking discussions about his GQ shoot.

    Image credits: duudestellar

    Glen Powell posing in stylish attire for a jaw-dropping GQ shoot showcasing his fit physique and confident look.

    Image credits: Denonotsicko

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
