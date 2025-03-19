Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“So Tacky”: Fans Baffled As Multiple Celebrities Don Balenciaga’s “Hideous” Pantaboots Outfit
Lifestyle, News

“So Tacky”: Fans Baffled As Multiple Celebrities Don Balenciaga’s “Hideous” Pantaboots Outfit

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversations and debates are usually a sign that the designer has done something right in the world of fashion — however, in Balenciaga’s case, that may not be true.

When the designer brand revealed its fall/winter 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week, which concluded on Tuesday, March 11, it featured an eye-catching style called ‘pantaboots.’

Highlights
  • Balenciaga's 'pantaboots' outfit sparked some heated opinions, with some labeling their design as 'hideous' during Paris Fashion Week.
  • Celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Alessandra Ambrosio wore the outfit, but fans were convinced even the models couldn't make it look flattering.
  • The 'no pants' trend has been highly criticized by netizens.
  • The overall outfit was deemed 'vulgarly sexual yet completely unsexy' by one fashion critic.

These unique outfits are one of the many designs that fall under the “no pants” category, as models such as Selena Gomez, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Rachel Anne Sennott wore a long-sleeved navy V-neck sweater, along with a layer of fabric serving as “skin,” and tight-fitting pants that double as black, knee-high boots.

RELATED:

    The ‘pantaboots’ outfit by Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week had fans doing a double take

    Celebrity wearing Balenciaga's pantaboots outfit, holding a black bag at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

    It’s probably not the most comfortable thing to wear, but a Reddit thread from 20 hours ago has fans flocking to label it with much crueler adjectives.

    “What diabolical blackmail scheme is going on at Balenciaga to get multiple celebrities to wear their ‘pantaboots’ outfit? I need answers,” read the initial post.

    And it seems most people were in agreement.

    Celebrities posing in Balenciaga pantaboots and bold outfits, showcasing unusual fashion trends.

    Image credits: Interview Magazine / roeethridge

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Not only is it a weird look (Not really a fan of the no pants trend) it’s soooo unflattering,” said one person, who gained more than 3K likes for their comment alone.

    “It also photographs horribly and looks cheap, especially the lace,” another replied.

    A third criticized, “It takes some work to make something that’s even unflattering on Alessandra,” referring to the Brazilian model in the thread, posing on the runway.

    “Such a hideous fit and somehow it’s not the worst I’ve seen from them,” one user wrote.

    It was labeled as “hideous,” even with models such as Selena Gomez and Alessandra Ambrosio promoting the look

    Model poses in Balenciaga pantaboots, holding a black handbag, with a vintage phone and signage in the backdrop.

    Image credits: treaclychild

    Others paid more attention to the ‘skin’ aspect of the outfit, saying the two different tones clashed with one another.

    “I hate them so much because of the ‘skin’ part,” someone called out.

    Another said in response, “Yeah the shade of the skin-tights is odd, and they’re almost too matte. If they were slightly darker and less yellow with a bit more sheen to them, it might work better.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Model wearing black Balenciaga pantaboots, featuring lace detail and high heels.

    Image credits: Balenciagac

    “It’s the wrong color for Selena so it just looks extra weird,” a netizen noted, after Dedicated to Balenciaga by Demna showcased the Love You Like a Love Song singer posing with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, who wore a classic white-tee, black pants, and a tie in the background.

    The annual fashion event in the City of Love may have officially wrapped up, but the looks they gave us have certainly kept the conversation alive.

    One example took place on March 9, when male model Chandler Frye strutted confidently through the Palais de Tokyo room, wearing black pants and a cropped top that looked exactly like a woman’s breasts.

    What drew other people’s eyes was the skin color starting just below the sweater

    Celebrity wearing Balenciaga pantaboots amidst photographers at a fashion event.

    Image credits: Pierre Suu / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was created by Duran Lantink and was considered a departure from his usual style of animal prints and bold shapes — which were also featured in the show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While a few fashion influencers fawned over the attention-grabbing outfit, most couldn’t even bear to look at it. 

    “Nobody in real life wears anyone [sic] of this,” one person said. “Designers just throw anything together and call it fashion. Example the first model wtf.”

    Celebrities pose in Balenciaga pantaboots, sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: Interview Magazine / roeethridge

    Another complained that this whole trend surrounding nudity and fashion was something that needed to be left behind. 

    Paris Fashion Week 2025 had celebrities such as Reneé Rapp, Sarah Paulson, Bella Hadid, Chappell Roan, and more, either in attendance or as part of the show. The next one will take place from June 24 to June 29 of this year.

    “Vulgarly sexual yet completely unsexy,” was used as a description

    Text comment by AndyJCohen criticizing Balenciaga's pantaboots look.

    User reaction to Balenciaga's pantaboots, describing them as "vulgarly sexual yet completely unsexy.

    Text comment says Balenciaga outfit is hideous; not the worst they've seen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment expressing dislike for Balenciaga pantaboots with "skin" feature.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reacting humorously to celebrities wearing Balenciaga's pantaboots outfit.

    Comment praising Gaga's style in Balenciaga's pantaboots outfit.

    User comment expressing disdain over Balenciaga pantaboots style.

    Comment criticizes Balenciaga pantaboots as tacky and retro, resembling dated 90s style.

    Comment on Balenciaga pantaboots calling them unsexy lace underwear, stockings, and garters.

    A Reddit user's comment criticizing Balenciaga's pantaboots outfit, expressing disdain for the style.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment expressing the opinion that Balenciaga's pantaboots look like a cheap Halloween outfit.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    People Also Ask

    • What are 'pantaboots'?

      Designed by Demna from Balenciaga, 'pantaboots' are a unique fashion item that combines leggings with a pointed-toe boot. They became a notable choice in airport fashion, even more highlighted by Victoria Beckham on Jan 30, 2024.

    • What are 'loons,' and what's their relation to fashion?

      'Loon pants' or just 'loons' are trousers that become wider from the knee downwards, giving off a flared style.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda