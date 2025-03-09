“My New Outfit For Work”: Paris Fashion Week Stuns With Bold Male Top Imitating Female Bare Chest

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyday, the boundaries of fashion are pushed even further — and Paris Fashion Week is no exception from that.

On Sunday March 9, a male model named Chandler Frye strutted confidently through the Palais de Tokyo room as onlookers watched, wearing black pants and a cropped top that bore a striking resemblance to a woman’s bare chest.

Courtesy of creator Duran Lantink, the outfit — if it can be called that — was a starking departure from his usual collection of animal prints and bold shapes, which were always featured throughout the show.

A rather bold fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week has caused people’s jaws to drop

But it’s undeniable: Lantink did a good job at making sure the top blended in with his skin tone as seamlessly as possible and upon quick glance, people may actually think the two fake breasts attached were actually his.

Elle Magazine fashion director joked, “D cup envy,” as they posted the unique outfit online.

Fashion influencer Olga Lebanon also asked, “I need one. How to order?”

Social media users, however, weren’t exactly as eager. It was certainly jaw-dropping… but not exactly in a good way.

“Nobody in real life wears anyone of this,” one critic wrote. “Designers just throw anything together and call it fashion. Example the first model wtf.”

“I’m so tired of nudity being a statement in fashion and music,” someone added. “It’s so boring.”

A third chimed in, “I studied for fashion design and I still don’t understand why designers do design this kind of work.”

Comments on TikTok poked fun at the situation, confused on how not a single member of the audience broke into a smile.

A male model wore a cropped top that bore an exact resemblance to a woman’s bare chest

“Id be fighting for my life in that room!!” one person laughed. “Why is noone cracking up!”

“He needs an award for having a poker face,” someone commended, referencing Frye.

“You can’t imagine my face right now,” another wrote.

A netizen said, “Bianca Censori what are you doin here?” remembering the many times the architect has gone out in public in very revealing clothing.

Shockingly enough, Faye’s bold fit had a counterpart as Argentinian model Mica Arganaraz wore a full-length short that looked exactly like a man’s torso.

She, similarly, walked confidently and straight-faced into the room.

This year’s Paris Fashion Week (Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026) commenced on March 3 and will run until March 11. It has and will feature designs by companies and creators such as Meryll Rogge, Margaret Howell, Junko Shimada, Akris, Valentina, and Balenciaga, among others.

A few of the celebrities that have shown up to the City of Love to witness the show include Chappell Roan, Jared Leto, Barry Keoghan, Adrien Brody, and Taylor Zakhar Perez — all sporting their own fashionable looks.

Faye’s poker face was applauded by many people

