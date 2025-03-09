Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“My New Outfit For Work”: Paris Fashion Week Stuns With Bold Male Top Imitating Female Bare Chest
News

“My New Outfit For Work”: Paris Fashion Week Stuns With Bold Male Top Imitating Female Bare Chest

Everyday, the boundaries of fashion are pushed even further — and Paris Fashion Week is no exception from that.

On Sunday March 9, a male model named Chandler Frye strutted confidently through the Palais de Tokyo room as onlookers watched, wearing black pants and a cropped top that bore a striking resemblance to a woman’s bare chest.

Highlights
  • A male model, Chandler Frye, wore a top resembling a woman's bare chest at Paris Fashion Week.
  • The creator Duran Lantink's design blended seamlessly with Frye's skin tone.
  • Social media reacted with mixed feelings, some finding it innovative — and others not so much.

Courtesy of creator Duran Lantink, the outfit — if it can be called that — was a starking departure from his usual collection of animal prints and bold shapes, which were always featured throughout the show.

    A rather bold fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week has caused people’s jaws to drop

    Male model in bold top resembling female chest at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

    But it’s undeniable: Lantink did a good job at making sure the top blended in with his skin tone as seamlessly as possible and upon quick glance, people may actually think the two fake breasts attached were actually his.

    Elle Magazine fashion director joked, “D cup envy,” as they posted the unique outfit online.

    Fashion influencer Olga Lebanon also asked, “I need one. How to order?”

    Social media users, however, weren’t exactly as eager. It was certainly jaw-dropping… but not exactly in a good way. 

    “Nobody in real life wears anyone of this,” one critic wrote. “Designers just throw anything together and call it fashion. Example the first model wtf.”

    Model wearing a bold male top imitating a female chest at Paris Fashion Week runway show.

    Image credits: becausemagazine

    “I’m so tired of nudity being a statement in fashion and music,” someone added. “It’s so boring.”

    A third chimed in, “I studied for fashion design and I still don’t understand why designers do design this kind of work.”

    Comments on TikTok poked fun at the situation, confused on how not a single member of the audience broke into a smile.

    A male model wore a cropped top that bore an exact resemblance to a woman’s bare chest

    Model at Paris Fashion Week wearing bold male top imitating a female bare chest.

    Image credits: becausemagazine

    “Id be fighting for my life in that room!!” one person laughed. “Why is noone cracking up!”

    “He needs an award for having a poker face,” someone commended, referencing Frye.

    “You can’t imagine my face right now,” another wrote.

    A netizen said, “Bianca Censori what are you doin here?” remembering the many times the architect has gone out in public in very revealing clothing.

    Model in bold outfit at Paris Fashion Week, wearing male top imitating female bare chest.

    Image credits: becausemagazine

    @voguefrance Cette saison, Duran Lantinkyo, réinvente l’art du mix and match d’imprimés en usant du camouflage, de la panthère, du tartan, du python ou du zèbre, à travers une recherche inédite sur les volumes, savamment réalisée. #voguefrance#pfw#parisfashionweek#duranlantink#tiktokfashion♬ son original – Vogue France

    Shockingly enough, Faye’s bold fit had a counterpart as Argentinian model Mica Arganaraz wore a full-length short that looked exactly like a man’s torso.

    She, similarly, walked confidently and straight-faced into the room. 

    This year’s Paris Fashion Week (Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026) commenced on March 3 and will run until March 11. It has and will feature designs by companies and creators such as Meryll Rogge, Margaret Howell, Junko Shimada, Akris, Valentina, and Balenciaga, among others.

    Fashion model wearing bold male top imitating female bare chest at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

    A few of the celebrities that have shown up to the City of Love to witness the show include Chappell Roan, Jared Leto, Barry Keoghan, Adrien Brody, and Taylor Zakhar Perez — all sporting their own fashionable looks.

    Faye’s poker face was applauded by many people

    Comment from aidayurdem reads, "He needs an award for having a poker face," highlighting fashion week humor.

    My new outfit for work" comment with profile picture and 18 likes.

    Comment about bold male top at Paris Fashion Week, anticipating summer trend.

    Commenter reacts to bold male top imitating female chest at Paris Fashion Week.

    Comment reads, "i have that shirt, wear it everyday," referencing bold male top from Paris Fashion Week.

    Comment on Paris Fashion Week male top imitating female chest, reads: "the strength to not crack even a smirk.

    Comment about bold male top at Paris Fashion Week, expressing surprise with "You can't imagine my face right now.

    Comment by Uriel on a fashion article with a heart reaction.

    Comment from krisztian86 saying "Why nobody laughed" with a heart count of zero.

    Comment from user Mercy about keeping a straight face regarding a new work outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

    Comment questioning presence with 72 likes, referencing a public figure in a trendy context.

    Comment on Paris Fashion Week bold male top imitating female chest.

    Comment about a bold male top imitating a female bare chest at Paris Fashion Week, receiving 28 likes.

    Comment questioning thoughts on a bold male top at Paris Fashion Week.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this innovative? LMAO, drag queens wear these all the time.

