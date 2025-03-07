ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell Roan turned heads with yet another dramatic look as she made her Fashion Week debut.

The singer, 27, attended the Rabanne Fall 2025 runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, and her over-the-top look drew comparisons to a “clown” outfit.

Dressed in a metallic Rabanne dress, her ensemble featured an open back and dramatic makeup. Her signature red curls were replaced by waves in brunette.

RELATED:

Chappell Roan made her Paris Fashion Week debut on March 6

Share icon

Image credits: WWD / Getty

“I’m at my first fashion show, Rabanne. And I’m wearing Rabanne,” the thrilled singer told Vogueduring the show. “So pretty.”

The Grammy winner admitted she didn’t look like herself but was nevertheless “excited.”

“I don’t really look like me right now, but it’s kind of awesome,” she told the outlet.

The internet couldn’t stop talking about her look, with one commenter saying she’s a “great singer, but the clown outfits need to stop.”

Others seemed to agree, with one asking, “Why they put so much makeup on that they look like clowns?”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: WWD / Getty

“I didn’t know clown college ran a fashion show,” another said.

“It’s giving black swan,” one social media user said.

“Idk if it’s her bad attitude or stank face but as much as I try it’s very hard to like her,” said one harsh critic.

“It’s giving porcelain goddess,” one said, while another chimed in with, “I don’t know…. I feel like a real goddess would know how to blend her foundation into her neck…”

“The most irritating Untalented conceited person in the music industry. Lol,” said one critic.

“She is EVERYTHING!!! Such a great look and I just love her in general!!” another wrote.

“Her makeup is gorgeous,” another wrote. “She looks like a creepy doll. In a good way.”

The singer traded her signature red curls for wavy brunette locks

Share icon

Image credits: chappellroan

The look for the singer’s Paris Fashion Week debut was put together by her stylist, Genesis Webb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She brings the element of glam drag, and then I bring an element of more punk club kid,” the stylist told Harper’s Bazaar last year about the Good Luck, Babe! singer’s style.

Prior to her days of working with Chappell, Genesis said she had worked with a couple of other names “who were way bigger” than her.

She said they “didn’t really have a lot of opinions. But [Chappell] had this really specific thing that she wanted to do.”

The singer’s style is a nod to drag queens, horror movies, historic pop divas, and more.

Genesis said she appreciated Chappell’s “Midwest trashy glam.”

Chappell’s new brunette hairstyle came days after she was seen rocking red curls while performing with Elton John.

Share icon

Image credits: dazed

Following the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, she appeared onstage with the music legend to perform his 1974 hit Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party.

The singer has had a successful award season, picking up the Best International Artist and Best International Song for Good Luck Babeat the 2025 Brit Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she wasn’t in the star-studded audience, she made strong statements via video as she accepted the awards.

“Chappell Roan was born through experiencing queer joy. It’s so special, I had to write an entire album about it,” she said.

Share icon

Image credits: bestofchappell

She went on to dedicate the award to trans artists, drag queens, fashion students, adult workers, and singer Sinead O’Connor for laying the “groundwork” for her “to be here.”

“I did not give up because of them, and I will continue going because of them,” she added.

The first-time Grammy nominee also won the coveted gramophone for Best New Artist this year.

The Good Luck Babe singer won two Brit Awards and one Grammy this season

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT