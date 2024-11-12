Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Take Her Phone Away”: Chappell Roan Tells ‘Billboard’ They “Suck”—Fans Are Over Her Schtick
Celebrities, News

“Take Her Phone Away”: Chappell Roan Tells ‘Billboard’ They “Suck”—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

The Internet is officially fed up with Chappell Roan.

She had just four words for Billboard after they posted about her recent split with her management team three days ago: “Y’all suck for this.”

Safe to say, fans are not happy, with many defending the news outlet for simply doing their job.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

    Highlights
    • Chappell Roan criticized Billboard for reporting on her management split.
    • Fans defend Billboard, saying they're just reporting music news.
    • Roan has faced criticism for canceling shows and her 'unhinged' behavior.

    In the Instagram post from November 9, Billboard’s caption read, “Chappell Roan has split with her management team, sources confirm to Billboard. The news comes after the breakout star scored her first slate of Grammy nominations, including in all of the Big Four categories. 

    “Roan’s nods were notably left off a congratulatory post shared from the Instagram account for State Of the Art — the company Roan was previously signed to, with Nick Bobetsky as her manager.”

    After Roan frowned upon the news outlet’s report, fans reacted to her initial comment.

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: chappellroan

    One post on X read, “I usually support Chappell, but Billboard is simply doing their job by reporting on music business news. This isn’t some major invasion of privacy. She needs to relax.” 

    Many users didn’t hesitate to agree, with one person saying, “[No] way she’s complaining about billboard reporting about the music industry? girl thats BILLBOARD.”

    “She needs someone to take her phone away,” wrote another.

    “Babe when will she ever take a chill pill? literally every action she perceives it as an attack she’s so toxic even her fans are tired.” 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

    Others, however, defended her reaction against those who labeled her “annoying,” or a “serial whiner.”

    A netizen said, “I mean if she doesn’t know how the info got out it’s a valid response??? Saying a news source sucks isn’t some huge freak out, she seems relaxed.” 

    “[They’re] very shady reporting this now when it has been known since october 10th they waited right after the Grammy noms,” commented someone, adding that the timing of the report made Chappell “look bad.”

    As of now, there is no confirmed reason as to why she split with State of the Art. Billboard has not responded to the singer’s statement either.

    Chappell Roan has previously been called out for a few of her actions, with some fans calling her “unhinged”

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Earlier last month, the Good Luck, Babe! artist cursed out her former teacher, yelling, “I usually dedicate this song to my ex but I dedicate this song to my f–king theatre teacher… who kicked me out, b–tch! I’m here!”

    Many viewers, especially theater kids themselves, shared a laugh, saying that her words were “healing for the soul.” But that certainly didn’t stop the negative comments from rolling in.

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: Dana Jacobs / Getty

    On the other side of the spectrum, someone labeled her as a “drama rage queen that wants all the fame and attention,” and said that it was the “responsibility” of the teacher to do the “dirty work.” 

    Additionally, her decision to cancel two of her European shows two months ago sparked controversy, even after the 26-year-old issued a public apology.

    “People were literally on their way across countries to watch you. You don’t deserve the fame,” read one comment.

    Just recently, the Grammy-nominated singer opened up about how her rapid rise to fame has affected her mental health

    In an interview with Rolling Stone, Chappell talked about her bipolar II disorder, sharing that she was struggling with its symptoms while her music began to gain more attention.

    She had been experiencing hypomania, which is commonly compared to something like “revved up energy or activity level, mood of behavior,” as written in Cleveland Clinic.

    “I wasn’t sleeping,” said the Pinky Pony Club singer. “I was on the incorrect meds. I had the energy and the delusion and realized that [TikTok] is fueled off of mental illness. Straight up.” 

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: chappellroan

    She additionally revealed her decision to seek mental health treatment. 

    “I realized I can’t live like this,” Chappell said. “I can’t live being so depressed or feel so lost that I want to kill myself. I just got my sh–t together.”

    Bored Panda has reached out to Chappell’s representatives.

    Chapell Roan’s brief comment on Billboard’s post divided fans over where they stand

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: amazingmomo_

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: MovieManKev

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: KarmaIsAFad

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: vinayG555

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: hyunnie_hunny

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: lucyqrow

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: theiconicashley

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: thetiddyman

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: tallyohhh

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: lavvvvvv_25

    "Take Her Phone Away": Chappell Roan Tells 'Billboard' They "Suck"—Fans Are Over Her Schtick

    Image credits: ZayneSovereign

