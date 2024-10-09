Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell Roan called her former teacher the B-word, sending her fans into a frenzy. The popstar was filmed introducing her track My Kink Is Karma at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, Texas, USA, on Sunday (October 6). She subsequently took an explicit dig at her theater teacher.

In a clip of the moment, which has been circulating on social media, Chappell could be heard saying: “I usually dedicate this song to my ex but I dedicate this song to my f*****g theater teacher… who kicked me out, b***h! I’m here!”

Highlights Chappell Roan called her former teacher the B-word on stage, exciting fans.

Fans supported Chappell, resonating with her call-out on social media.

Chappell struggles with bipolar II, influencing her music and mindset.

Chappell canceled shows, citing overwhelming pressures and health needs.

Chappell sets boundaries with fans, addressing inappropriate behavior.

My Kink Is Karma, which was released in 2022 as the fourth single from her debut 2023 studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, touches on the concept that a person’s actions have consequences.

The song, initially intended for her ex, especially targets those who’ve wronged Chappell as she sings: “It’s comical, bridges you burn. If karma’s real, hope it’s your turn,” and “Wishing you the best, in the worst way. Using your distress as foreplay.”

Chappell Roan called her former teacher the B-word, sending her fans into a frenzy

Share icon

Image credits: chappellroan

A fan shared the video of the songstress’ performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, writing: “F**k the theater teacher that kicked out Chappell. We ride at dawn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A slew of people quickly took to social media to express their support for the 26-year-old singer as an X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: ”As someone who got bullied by his high school theater teacher, Chappell Roan calling out her theater teacher at ACL was healing for the soul.”

A person wrote: “Chappell Roan calling out her theater teacher for kicking her out of their theater troop at ACL is so f**king funny dude if you’re a theater kid you get it.”

Share icon

Image credits: chappellroan

Someone else penned: “Chappell Roan dedicating My Kink Is Karma to her THEATER TEACHER oh my god the ICON she is.”

A seperate individual chimed in: “Chappell Roan’s teacher who kicked her out of theater club is never going to know peace ever again… and rightfully so!!”

The songstress’ teacher currently remains unidentified; however, it is possible that she taught Chappell at Willard High School, in the small town of Willard, Missouri, where the starlet is from.

The popstar was filmed introducing her track My Kink Is Karma at the Austin City Limits Music Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gary Miller/ Getty Images

Recalling her high school experience in a Riverfront Times interview, in March, Chappell said: “I didn’t have a good time.

“I was really struggling with bipolar and being a teenager was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through.

“I just felt really out of place and I couldn’t really understand myself. I always longed for an artist community like the one I have now.”

Share icon

Image credits: vinicices

Back in 2022, the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder.

It is a mood disorder on the bipolar spectrum, characterized by at least one episode of hypomania and at least one episode of major depression.

Of her time in high school, Chappell further revealed: “I really started getting into music whenever I was, like, in high school.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival took place in Zilker Park, Texas, USA, on Sunday (October 6)

Share icon

Image credits: imkhoa

“It was just based on like, Christian rock and some country, but I just didn’t really identify with it at the time.”

Chappell’s performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival comes after she abruptly canceled her All Things Go festival appearance out of concern for her “health.”

The Missouri native was scheduled for shows in New York City on September 28 and Columbia, Maryland outside Washington DC on September 29, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (October 7).

“Good Luck B****”👀 #ChappellRoan aired out some old classroom drama as she went full savage mode at a former teacher — boldly dubbing her a female dog onstage. 🐶 Full video in bio! 📷: Austin City Limits/Hulu pic.twitter.com/ssmPGrTtAm — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2024

Taking to her Instagram, she posted in a story: “I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform.

“Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health.”

Chappell’s performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival comes after she abruptly canceled her All Things Go festival

Share icon

Image credits: chappellroan

“I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”

Chappell is notable for setting boundaries with her fans and public attention, particularly addressing inappropriate behaviors that have made her feel unsafe.

In August 2024, she posted on Instagram and TikTok about the issue, emphasizing her discomfort with “nonconsensual physical and social interactions.”

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Martin

ADVERTISEMENT

She described some fans’ behavior as predatory, noting that just because she’s a public figure doesn’t mean she’s obligated to endure such treatment.

“Women don’t owe you s**t,” Chappell wrote as she firmly rejected the normalization of this behavior towards female celebrities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bored Panda has contacted Willard High School and Chappell’s representatives.

“Man I’d be calling everyone out on stage too,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT