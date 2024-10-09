Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows
Celebrities, Entertainment

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

6

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell Roan called her former teacher the B-word, sending her fans into a frenzy. The popstar was filmed introducing her track My Kink Is Karma at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, Texas, USA, on Sunday (October 6). She subsequently took an explicit dig at her theater teacher.

In a clip of the moment, which has been circulating on social media, Chappell could be heard saying: “I usually dedicate this song to my ex but I dedicate this song to my f*****g theater teacher… who kicked me out, b***h! I’m here!”

Highlights
  • Chappell Roan called her former teacher the B-word on stage, exciting fans.
  • Fans supported Chappell, resonating with her call-out on social media.
  • Chappell struggles with bipolar II, influencing her music and mindset.
  • Chappell canceled shows, citing overwhelming pressures and health needs.
  • Chappell sets boundaries with fans, addressing inappropriate behavior.

My Kink Is Karma, which was released in 2022 as the fourth single from her debut 2023 studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, touches on the concept that a person’s actions have consequences.

The song, initially intended for her ex, especially targets those who’ve wronged Chappell as she sings: “It’s comical, bridges you burn. If karma’s real, hope it’s your turn,” and “Wishing you the best, in the worst way. Using your distress as foreplay.”

Chappell Roan called her former teacher the B-word, sending her fans into a frenzy

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Image credits: chappellroan

A fan shared the video of the songstress’ performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, writing: “F**k the theater teacher that kicked out Chappell. We ride at dawn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A slew of people quickly took to social media to express their support for the 26-year-old singer as an X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: ”As someone who got bullied by his high school theater teacher, Chappell Roan calling out her theater teacher at ACL was healing for the soul.”

A person wrote: “Chappell Roan calling out her theater teacher for kicking her out of their theater troop at ACL is so f**king funny dude if you’re a theater kid you get it.”

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Image credits: chappellroan

Someone else penned: “Chappell Roan dedicating My Kink Is Karma to her THEATER TEACHER oh my god the ICON she is.”

A seperate individual chimed in: “Chappell Roan’s teacher who kicked her out of theater club is never going to know peace ever again… and rightfully so!!”

The songstress’ teacher currently remains unidentified; however, it is possible that she taught Chappell at Willard High School, in the small town of Willard, Missouri, where the starlet is from.

The popstar was filmed introducing her track My Kink Is Karma at the Austin City Limits Music Festival 

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Image credits: Gary Miller/ Getty Images

Recalling her high school experience in a Riverfront Times interview, in March, Chappell said: “I didn’t have a good time.

“I was really struggling with bipolar and being a teenager was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. 

“I just felt really out of place and I couldn’t really understand myself. I always longed for an artist community like the one I have now.” 

Image credits: vinicices

Back in 2022, the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder.

It is a mood disorder on the bipolar spectrum, characterized by at least one episode of hypomania and at least one episode of major depression. 

Of her time in high school, Chappell further revealed: “I really started getting into music whenever I was, like, in high school.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival took place in Zilker Park, Texas, USA, on Sunday (October 6)

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Image credits: imkhoa

“It was just based on like, Christian rock and some country, but I just didn’t really identify with it at the time.”

Chappell’s performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival comes after she abruptly canceled her All Things Go festival appearance out of concern for her “health.”

The Missouri native was scheduled for shows in New York City on September 28 and Columbia, Maryland outside Washington DC on September 29, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (October 7).

Taking to her Instagram, she posted in a story: “I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform.

“Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health.”

Chappell’s performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival comes after she abruptly canceled her All Things Go festival 

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Image credits: chappellroan

“I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”

Chappell is notable for setting boundaries with her fans and public attention, particularly addressing inappropriate behaviors that have made her feel unsafe. 

In August 2024, she posted on Instagram and TikTok about the issue, emphasizing her discomfort with “nonconsensual physical and social interactions.” 

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Image credits: Jason Martin

ADVERTISEMENT

She described some fans’ behavior as predatory, noting that just because she’s a public figure doesn’t mean she’s obligated to endure such treatment. 

“Women don’t owe you s**t,” Chappell wrote as she firmly rejected the normalization of this behavior towards female celebrities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bored Panda has contacted Willard High School and Chappell’s representatives.

“Man I’d be calling everyone out on stage too,” a reader commented

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

Chappell Roan Savagely Curses Out Former Teacher Onstage Amid Backlash For Canceling Shows

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

6

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

6

Open list comments

3

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh no, no way! I can't believe this!! I have literally NO IDEA wtf this is about. how did that even happen?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
sharleedryburg avatar
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never even heard of this person. I'm old and out of touch with pop music. I never liked it anyway.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
rabitaille avatar
Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being a teenager is really difficult. You know what else is really difficult? Being a THEATER TEACHER TO TEENAGERS. It's literally a drama turducken.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh no, no way! I can't believe this!! I have literally NO IDEA wtf this is about. how did that even happen?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
sharleedryburg avatar
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never even heard of this person. I'm old and out of touch with pop music. I never liked it anyway.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
rabitaille avatar
Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being a teenager is really difficult. You know what else is really difficult? Being a THEATER TEACHER TO TEENAGERS. It's literally a drama turducken.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 198.6M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 452.1M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.1M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda