Woman Gets Revenge On Her Ex By Sharing His Old Voice Memos

A woman named Queen, who identifies as a “microinfluencer”, went viral after leaking a vulnerable and quite unflattering voice recording of her ex completely losing it. As it turns out, Queen was the victim of an alleged assault, and she jumped on a trend encouraging people to expose their former partner’s private rants.

Taking to her TikTok page on July 3, Queen uploaded a video of herself seemingly doing her skincare routine.

In the clip, which has amassed over 5 million views, Queen appeared to be completely unbothered, as she played out loud a voice recording of who she claimed to be her ex.

“I got vms (voice messages) to last a year atp (at this point),” the TikTok captioned.

The clip ignited excitement, as a viewer commented: “HOW TEACH ME.”

“This sounds like a track from a horror movie,” a TikTok user wrote.

Someone else added: “Why oh why did you dump this dude?”

A person penned: “Not gone [sic] lie this is quite insane.”

Her alleged old lover could be heard howling, screaming, and crying, as Queen remained entirely unphased throughout the entire segment.

Image credits: _itsqueenxo

Queen went on to post a series of other recordings, many of which included a man shouting slurs and vulgar threats.

Nevertheless, the microinfluencer announced in a separate video that her ex-boyfriend had struck her in the face to the point where she had broken her front tooth.

“He whoop my motherf*****g *ss,” Queen revealed.

She continued: “I got a broken tooth.”

Image credits: kyewinss

The trend expanded like wildfire and more people started sharing their own experiences with abusive exes

Image credits: 2xtammy

There have been several women coming out with similar videos on TikTok in the past few months, including 20-year-old Tammy, who revealed her own ordeal with an ex.

Taking to her TikTok page on July 3, Tammy uploaded a recording where a man could be heard frantically saying: “Bro, you acting like I text her on sh*t. I wasn’t on sh*t with the b*tch, bro.

Image credits: amaninevaehhhh

“Like you making it seem like I really was about to go, f**k these b*tches on.”

Her video, which amassed over 5.5 million views, was highly entertaining to viewers, as some even noticed the man’s theatrics, commenting: “It’s the banging on the wall.”

Image credits: kieleyy

The videos got so popular that even men started joining in, sharing their own recordings of insults by their former lovers

Image credits: jaysnomis

And if you thought this phenomenon was being perpetuated by women exclusively, think again. On July 6, a man who goes by “Jaysnomis” on TikTok also exposed his ex on the social media app.

In a video, which was viewed nearly 1 million times, Jay filmed himself while listening to a woman who could be heard saying: “You’re literally trying to compare me, and I promise it is not that.”

She continued: “Can we just start over? F**k. I will not f**k up. Like, I don’t know.”

The trend of sharing exes’ voice recordings might have started when a TikToker, who goes by the username “Kyewinss”, put her past beau on blast in a video that received 6.6 million views back in April.

Queen posted her ex’s voice message and won the trend, according to her viewers on TikTok

