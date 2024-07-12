Woman Gets Revenge On Her Ex By Sharing His Old Voice Memos
A woman named Queen, who identifies as a “microinfluencer”, went viral after leaking a vulnerable and quite unflattering voice recording of her ex completely losing it. As it turns out, Queen was the victim of an alleged assault, and she jumped on a trend encouraging people to expose their former partner’s private rants.
Taking to her TikTok page on July 3, Queen uploaded a video of herself seemingly doing her skincare routine.
In the clip, which has amassed over 5 million views, Queen appeared to be completely unbothered, as she played out loud a voice recording of who she claimed to be her ex.
“I got vms (voice messages) to last a year atp (at this point),” the TikTok captioned.
The clip ignited excitement, as a viewer commented: “HOW TEACH ME.”
“This sounds like a track from a horror movie,” a TikTok user wrote.
Someone else added: “Why oh why did you dump this dude?”
A person penned: “Not gone [sic] lie this is quite insane.”
Her alleged old lover could be heard howling, screaming, and crying, as Queen remained entirely unphased throughout the entire segment.
Queen went on to post a series of other recordings, many of which included a man shouting slurs and vulgar threats.
Nevertheless, the microinfluencer announced in a separate video that her ex-boyfriend had struck her in the face to the point where she had broken her front tooth.
“He whoop my motherf*****g *ss,” Queen revealed.
She continued: “I got a broken tooth.”
The trend expanded like wildfire and more people started sharing their own experiences with abusive exes
There have been several women coming out with similar videos on TikTok in the past few months, including 20-year-old Tammy, who revealed her own ordeal with an ex.
Taking to her TikTok page on July 3, Tammy uploaded a recording where a man could be heard frantically saying: “Bro, you acting like I text her on sh*t. I wasn’t on sh*t with the b*tch, bro.
“Like you making it seem like I really was about to go, f**k these b*tches on.”
Her video, which amassed over 5.5 million views, was highly entertaining to viewers, as some even noticed the man’s theatrics, commenting: “It’s the banging on the wall.”
The videos got so popular that even men started joining in, sharing their own recordings of insults by their former lovers
And if you thought this phenomenon was being perpetuated by women exclusively, think again. On July 6, a man who goes by “Jaysnomis” on TikTok also exposed his ex on the social media app.
In a video, which was viewed nearly 1 million times, Jay filmed himself while listening to a woman who could be heard saying: “You’re literally trying to compare me, and I promise it is not that.”
She continued: “Can we just start over? F**k. I will not f**k up. Like, I don’t know.”
The trend of sharing exes’ voice recordings might have started when a TikToker, who goes by the username “Kyewinss”, put her past beau on blast in a video that received 6.6 million views back in April.
Queen posted her ex’s voice message and won the trend, according to her viewers on TikTok
Take this down. I don’t come to this site for doxxing, tiktok idiots, pornography, celebrity garage, or videos of people being abused. Take this down.
What is BP turning into? Is this the c**p we should be getting used to?
