The highly-anticipated 67th GRAMMY Awards is quickly approaching, which means now is the perfect time for music companies to start advertising their artist of choice.

From October 4 to 15, For Your Consideration (FYC) campaigns can be submitted to the Recording Academy Voting members, responsible for deciding the nominees of each category.

With a few of the big names having already trickled in, fans are stoked for the awards show which is set to take place on February 2, 2025, live in Los Angeles.

Here are 20 FYC posters that have lovers of the music industry bubbling with excitement.