The highly-anticipated 67th GRAMMY Awards is quickly approaching, which means now is the perfect time for music companies to start advertising their artist of choice. 

From October 4 to 15, For Your Consideration (FYC) campaigns can be submitted to the Recording Academy Voting members, responsible for deciding the nominees of each category. 

With a few of the big names having already trickled in, fans are stoked for the awards show which is set to take place on February 2, 2025, live in Los Angeles.

Here are 20 FYC posters that have lovers of the music industry bubbling with excitement.

#1

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

Nicknamed as the “new princess of pop,” Carpenter has certainly taken the genre by stride.
Short N’ Sweet was the artist’s sixth studio album and gave the singer her first-ever Billboard 200 No. 1 album — debuting at the top of the charts on September 17.
Her pre-released singles Espresso and Please Please Please also hit No. 3 and No. 1, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

#2

Bruno Mars And Lady Gaga

Bruno Mars And Lady Gaga

Die with a Smile breaks the two to three year hiatus by both Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — and what a way to make a comeback.
The single had almost 3 million U.S. on-demand audio streams on its opening days, according to Billboard, and had a sizable uptick the following Monday with 3.52 million streams. Over 14,000 digital copies were sold over its first four days of release, and it stayed at the top of the iTunes chart for nearly the entire time.

#3

Charli Xcx

Charli Xcx

Charli XCX is demanding a reward for starting Brat summer.
The singer’s sixth studio album is her most successful yet, earning 77,000 equivalent album units in just the opening week. It also earned her highest rank on the all-genre Billboard 200, where it started at No. 3, according to its website.

#4

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan

Something To Give Each Other is Troye Sivan’s third studio album and encompasses all the varying stages of a relationship: the fun, the tribulations, and the eventual heartbreak.
One of the tracks, One Of Your Girls, has the potential to be nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance.

#5

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

The 14-time Grammy winning artist released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024, and it certainly smashed records. 
Billboard reported that the album’s countdown page on Spotify broke the streaming service’s record for most pre-saves in history and became the first album on the platform to amass more than 300 million streams in a single day ever.
Fans are hoping Swift will take home the award for Album of the Year.

that_gay_snake
that_gay_snake
I'm scared this may win every catergory.... Billie deserves it more tho

#6

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia’s Can’t Catch Me Now is a jarring departure from her usual pop songs about heartbreak and romance, but fans thought it stood out in all the right ways.
The song from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes brought on a “new vulnerability” and was released ten days before the film’s premiere.

#7

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

The 22-year-old’s third studio album Hit Me Hard And Soft released globally on May 17, marking it her first full-length album since 2021’s Happier Than Ever.
All ten of its tracks managed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, led by Lunch at fifth place — which happens to be the highest-debuting song of her career.

that_gay_snake
that_gay_snake
who went about downvoting all of these? also SHE BETTER WIN!!!!

#8

Eminem

Eminem

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) marks the rapper’s twelfth studio album since his wildly successful career. The concept revolves around a battle between Eminem and his Slim Shady alter ego.
The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, consisting of 114,000 downloads and 164,500 streaming-equivalent units.

#9

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves’ sixth studio album Deeper Well debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in its second week — just shy of Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, according to Billboard. This achievement ties for Kacey’s best-ever chart placement and has been crowned her best first-week tally to date.

#10

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams

Fans are determined to make sure Gracie Abrams takes the award for Album of the Year, and it isn’t a long shot given how it dominated charts.
The Secret of Us debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 — second only to Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department — and reached number one on the U.K. Albums Chart, the first in her career.
The American singer is currently on tour in celebration, which is set to end on May 17, 2025.

#11

Tinashe The Marias

Tinashe The Marias

Tinashe found her own success as an individual artist when she released Nasty in April. The sound went viral on TikTok, which exposed the song to countless other listeners. It reached No. 61 on the Hot 100 chart, her highest since 2014, according to Billboard.
Additionally, the Marías’ second studio album Submarine features 14 tracks and received many positive reviews from critics, with some listeners labeling it as a “skip-less album.”

#12

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper’s self-entitled third studio album was instantly marked as 2024’s biggest rap debut by a female artist, according to Hit Channel. A second part to the album called Megan: Act Two has been greenlit, though details are still under wraps.
The tracks involved signal Megan’s new era: shedding the skin of her past and becoming someone new with songs like Cobra and BOA.

#13

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Ariana’s first studio album in nearly four years brought in waves of success.
The New York Times stated that Eternal Sunshine started at No. 1 on Billboard with the equivalent of 227,000 sales in the United States, including 195 million streams and 77,000 copies sold as a complete package, according to a tracking site called Luminate. 
Before the release of her album, the singer and actress had come out with a single titled Yes, And? which quickly shot to No. 1 on Billboard charts.

#14

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s third studio album Radical Optimism has surely gained fans’ attention.
The artist is hoping to see her album nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while her hit Houdini is hoping to win Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, or Best Music Video.

#15

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Released on December 8, 2023, Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 is a sequel to her debut album Pink Friday and her first studio album in five years after the release of Queen in 2018.
Featuring 22 tracks, the rapper’s latest project was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2024. Nicki has since gone on tour in celebration, grossing $34.9 million from only 17 shows.

that_gay_snake
that_gay_snake
these #### dont be mad at Megan these #### mad at megan's law

#16

Beabadoobee

Beabadoobee

Filipino-English singer Beabadoobee soared to new heights as her third studio album This Is How Tomorrow Moves debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, making it her first project to achieve this milestone.
The album also became the most popular purchase from record shops across the country during its opening week, according to Official Charts.

#17

Raye

Raye

Spanning seven minutes long, Raye’s song Genesis released on June 7 and is the lead-off to a four-track EP — her first piece of new music this year, as reported by Billboard. On an Instagram post on May 31, the artist defined Genesis as a “labour of love” she’s been working on since 2022.
Fans are hoping the track will take home Non-Classical Record of the Year, Song of the Year, or Best Music Video.

#18

Jt

Jt

City Cinderella marks JT’s debut mixtape and combines sounds of the late 90s and early 00s New York and Miami hip-hop, according to Billboard. Her project hit a No. 27 peak on the Billboard 200.
As an artist, her inspiration stemmed from countless memories when JT traveled the U.S. on a headline club tour, such as high-drama nights, shootings, fights, and power outages. Her aesthetic and sound also helped her land a No. 9 spot on Billboard’s June ranking of the Hottest Female Rappers.

#19

Kaytranada

Kaytranada

Kaytranada enjoyed a successful few months with his album Timeless, which dropped on June 7. It’s a project based largely on the sounds of rap and soul and marks the artist’s largest release to date with 17 tracks with four bonus songs.
The project reached No. 28 on the Billboard 200, No. 6 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 2 on Top Dance/Electronic Albums. 
The 32-year-old is currently on his Timeless Tour, which is set to wrap up on November 9.

#20

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

Labeled as her “boldest solo album” by Rolling Stone, C,XOXO, is a tale of returning home to Miami and gaining perspective on broken love and aimless youth. 
As the GRAMMYS put it, her new “hyper-pop” sound is tailored to be played in clubs, with Camila saying it’s sonically dedicated to the late-night culture of her hometown.

