Brazilian Model Crowned “The Perfect 10” Based On Her Symmetry, Proportion And Overall Bodily Harmony
A Brazilian fitness influencer has earned the stamp of approval for “perfection” from artificial intelligence.

Crowned as having “the perfect body” by AI, 25-year-old Karol Rosalin has set a new standard in the fitness world.

Her recognition came after the AI model reportedly analyzed her well-being, health and strength in addition to symmetry, proportion and aesthetic harmony.

Highlights
  • Karol Rosalin was crowned as having “the perfect body” by artificial intelligence.
  • Playboy Australia spotlighted her as the “ideal” in “this fitness world” in a recent Instagram post.
  • Karol isn’t just a fitness influencer; she is also an adult content creator with more than 876,000 followers on Instagram.
  • “Being recognized as the ‘Perfect Fitness Woman’ is incredible!” the model said.
What People Think

  • Tech Enthusiast: AI's role in highlighting fitness standards is exciting and progressive for tech integration.

  • Body Positivity Advocate: AI's perfection standards harm self-esteem, ignore diverse body acceptance, and are problematic.

  • Fitness Traditionalist: AI assessments ignore traditional training values and human expertise in fitness and wellness.

Karol Rosalin, 25, was hailed by AI as having the “perfect body,” blending symmetry, health, and aesthetic harmony

Image credits: karolrosalin

The São Paulo resident’s rise to the title was spotlighted in a recent announcement by Playboy Australia, which described her physique as the “ideal in the fitness world.”

“According to artificial intelligence fitness influencer @karolrosalin has the perfect body in terms of definition and is ideal in this fitness world,” they declared in an Instagram post.

Karol isn’t just a fitness influencer; she is also an adult content creator with more than 876,000 followers on Instagram.

The fitness enthusiast credits her success to a strict workout regimen and a carefully curated diet. However, Karol’s journey wasn’t always as calculated and seamless as it appears today.

Playboy Australia spotlighted her as the “ideal” in “this fitness world” in a recent Instagram post

Image credits: karolrosalin

Image credits: karolrosalin

“Seeing the results in the mirror is already a victory,” she told the magazine, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“Being recognized as the ‘Perfect Fitness Woman’ is incredible!” she added.

Reflecting on her early days, she admitted she didn’t know what she was doing in the beginning but eventually found the right “balance” for her body.

“In the beginning, I didn’t know how to train properly. I went through periods when I was thinner or more muscular,” she said.

“But today I found the balance for my body,” she added.

Her current regimen involves five days of weight training each week, coupled with daily aerobic exercises.

“Being recognized as the ‘Perfect Fitness Woman’ is incredible!” the model and adult content creator said

Image credits: karolrosalin

Image credits: karolrosalin

As for her diet, it’s a wholesome mix of fruits, vegetables, oats, and chicken.

“I don’t do anything crazy, everything I eat is part of a plan to keep my health up to date,” she said.

For breakfast, she mostly whips up some scrambled eggs, cassava, papaya, pineapple, oats and cinnamon, with some coffee to wash it all down.

Baked sweet potato chips and vegetable frittatas are also often made in her kitchen.

Rosalin’s AI-approved body also reflects shifting preferences in the fitness world. According to Playboy Australia, she embodies a growing trend toward less muscular, more balanced physiques.

A recent survey by the magazine found that 80% of men favored women with a more attainable and natural-looking build over muscular body types.

Karol’s fitness journey started with trial and error, evolving into a regimen of five days of weight training and daily aerobics

Image credits: karolrosalin

Karol’s recognition as having the “perfect female body” offers a glimpse into how artificial intelligence evaluates physical attributes, but it also opens the door to a larger conversation about AI’s influence on societal standards.

A 2023 study investigated how AI perceives humans and highlighted a troubling trend.

Many AI models learn about humanity through the internet, which often provides distorted and unfiltered representations.

The study found that AI-generated images of women often featured exaggerated, sexualized features—such as oversized breasts—reflecting the biases and stereotypes prevalent online.

As AI continues to evolve, its role in shaping content for entertainment, education, and beyond will expand. Hence, there is an urgent need for a balanced and socially conscious approach to how AI is trained to “see” and represent humanity.

“Perfection is an individual analysis,” one social media user said following the news

