Young Adult Star Charged With Stalking And Assault After “Dust-Up”: “Parents Must Be So Proud”

ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old adult content creator is facing legal drama after being charged with assault, stalking, and damaging property.

Paris Ow-Yang, who is no stranger to headlines, allegedly had a reported dust-up at one of her multiple homes in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

She is scheduled to appear in court on December 11 as she faces charges for the alleged altercation that took place last month.

Highlights Paris Ow-Yang, 19, faces charges for assault, stalking, and property damage.

A year ago, she was convicted for a DUI crash in Sydney.

Despite legal issues, she ranks in the top 0.02% on her adult-content platform.

“Both my parents are extremely proud of what I have been able to achieve,” she previously said. “They are now fully supportive of what I love to do.”

You May Also Like:

Adult content creator Paris Ow-Yang, 19, faces charges of assault, stalking, and property damage stemming from a recent incident in Sydney, Australia

Share icon

Image credits: ppwyang__

Before she was slapped with the charges, an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) was issued, restricting her from going near two family members within 12 hours of drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.

Born into privilege, Paris is the daughter of renowned Sydney neurosurgeon Michael Ow-Yang and his socialite wife Amanda.

After her affluent upbringing and prestigious education at the $33,000-a-year Frensham School, the teenager carved out a path for herself in the adult entertainment industry.

An Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) bars her from contacting two family members within 12 hours of consuming alcohol or illicit drugs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paris aka PP! (@ppwyang__)

ADVERTISEMENT

She joined an adult content-sharing platform on the day she turned 18, and within months, it proved lucrative enough to allow her to quit university.

Since then, she has bought multiple properties, including a two-bedroom pad in Bondi with an ocean view.

The social media star, who has amassed 1.6 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, attracts 40,000 views per post on the adults-only content site. She has been dominating the platform and ranks among its top 0.02% of creators globally.

Her latest charges come just a year after a DUI crash in Sydney’s affluent Point Piper

Share icon

Image credits: ppwyang__

Her growing empire is worth a reported estimate of $4,550,980 ($7 million AUD).

“For me, it’s been an incredible journey that has afforded me financial freedom and control over my career,” she was quoted previously telling Sydney Confidential.

“I’ve been able to create an empire for myself on my own terms, and I’m extremely proud of my investments in numerous properties around the eastern suburbs,” she added.

Her recent charges of assault, stalking, and damaging property came about a year after she drunkenly crashed her $50,000 Mercedes into a $150,000 Mercedes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian teenager is the daughter of renowned Sydney neurosurgeon Michael Ow-Yang and socialite Amanda Ow-Yang

Share icon

Image credits: ppwyang__

“About 9pm on Wednesday 18 October, police were called to Point Piper, following reports of a crash,” a spokesperson for New South Wales Police said after the crash last year. “The driver of the Mercedes, an 18-year-old woman, underwent a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.”

A witness said the accident turned into a spectacle for the entire neighborhood.

“Half the street came out for a look… it was a hell of a noise,” the witness told the Daily Mail Australia after the crash.

Paris ditched university after finding quick success on an adult content-sharing platform, which she joined on her 18th birthday

Share icon

Image credits: ppwyang__

At the time, the young adult was reportedly four times over the legal blood alcohol limit. Paris said she was drowning her sorrows in alcohol after breaking up with 44-year-old nightclub tycoon Julian Tobias.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident was the outcome of a “perfect storm,” triggered by her “spiraling out of control” after the breakup.

Court proceedings after the crash culminated with her being convicted and fined $1,000.

Paris currently ranks in the top 0.02% of global creators on her adult content platform

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paris aka PP! (@ppwyang__)

In addition to being sentenced to a two-year correction order, she was also ordered to use an interlock device in her vehicle for 24 months, which stops the car from starting without a breathalyzer test confirming she is below the legal blood alcohol limit.

Previously, the teenager dispelled rumors about her wealthy father managing her adult content-sharing platform.

“That’s very weird, he is a neurosurgeon,” she told the Sunday Telegraph in September about the speculation.

“Both my parents are extremely proud of what I have been able to achieve,” she added. “They are now fully supportive of what I love to do.”

The content creator faced significant criticism online after she was slapped with the latest charges

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT