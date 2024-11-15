Redditors recently shared their thoughts about which actors delivered performances that can never be topped. Scroll down to see their picks and let us know if you agree!

Take the world’s greatest movie stars , for instance. It feels like they were made for the roles they play, leaving us completely spellbound every second they’re on screen.

They say hard work beats talent, and there’s plenty of truth to that. However, there’s no denying that some have a natural gift for what they do.

#1 Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.



Prof_Walrus:

The fact they're trying to replace/reboot him is a guaranteed box office flop.

anonymous:

The role was actually written for Hugh Jackman but Johnny Depp had more star power.

#2 Heath Ledger's Joker.



FloydsForked:

This is the one for me. The most epic performance of all time.

#3 Tom Hanks and in Forest Gump.



tojifajita:

Honestly for me it is actually Tom hanks in Cast away, I see that character in every other movie, lonely deranged man.

#4 Hugh Laurie as Dr Gregory House.



unstopablystoopid:

There can be only one!

#5 Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean.

#6 Alan Rickman is Snape. Always.

#7 Bryan Cranston as Walter White "Heisenberg".



Sharp_Ad_6336:

The fact that he was able to break the mental association we all had of him as Hal from Malcolm in the middle is the true tribute to how well he nailed that role.

#8 Harrison Ford. Indiana Jones and Han Solo.



Far-Government5469:

Harrison brought just the right amount of incredulity to his circumstance to sell them.

#9 Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.



warchiefx:

Reynolds was practically born to play that role.

#10 Viggo Mortensen in Lord of the Rings. That wasn't how I pictured the character reading the book 40 years ago, or any time re reading it before the films, but that is Aragorn for me now.

#11 Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter, the dude out preformed the books.

#12 Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown.



enricopallazo22:

There's only one doc Brown and only Marty Mcfly and it should always be that way.

#13 Robin Williams, Mrs Doubtfire.

#14 Sylvester Stallone, Rocky.



KeyKick7759:

I agree I've enjoyed other boxer films but none have ever got to me like Rocky did.

#15 Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. if Hugh dies they should retire that character same with the Black Panther.

#16 Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting, or most any role he had.

#17 Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon. He played his role so well that fans of Game of Thrones made him quit acting all together.

#18 Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in 1990 film adaptation of Stephen King's 1987 novel "Misery".



mohksinats:

Just rewatched this at the local theater recently, and she is the reason that film holds up to this day.

#19 Cristof Waltz/ Hans Landa.



Shumuu:

Actually Tarantino wrote Landa and after seeing actor after actor try it he believed the character to be "unplayable" because no one could pull it off. Well, thank God he found Waltz because wow!

#20 Tim Curry as Frank N Furter in Rocky Horror.



DirtRockEngineer:

This is so true. He didn't cross my mind until I read this comment and now I can't forgive myself.

#21 Gregory Peck in To Kill A Mockingbird.

#22 Henry Cavill as a Witcher.

#23 Ian McKellen as Gandalf.

#24 Gene Wilder will forever be Willy Wonka.



thegreatresistrules:

This... my little daughter loved the Johnny Depp version until she finally saw the original. Now she hates the Depp version.

#25 Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh.



Sayon7:

I think he’s the scariest villain ever

#26 Jack Nicholson - "One flew over the cuckoos nest" and "The Shining".

#27 David Suchet as Hercule Poirot. Everyone else pales in comparison.

#28 James McAvoy in Split.



Pitiful_Winner2669:

It's so good it makes me uncomfortable to such a degree. Incredible performance(s).

#29 Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber in Die Hard.

#30 Michael Keaton did great with Beetlejuice.



DeeVa72:

I also think he was the best Batman

#31 Raul Julia as Gomez Addams.

#32 Leonardo di Caprio in The Revenant.

#33 Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday in Tombstone.

#34 Christoph Waltz in Django Unchained.



Txusmah:

Christoph Waltz as in Christoph Waltz at this point.

This guy was a thunderstorm under Tarantino and instantly created a new acting genre just for himself.

Well deserved.

#35 John Cleese as Basil Fawlty.



PumpJack_McGee:

Was always surprised Cleese didn't give himself an aneurysm playing Fawlty. Imagine even just pretending to be that high-strung all the time.

#36 RDJ as Iron Man and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

#37 Jim Carrey in Truman's Show.



jahwni:

Jim Carrey full stop. No one could ever do the Ace Ventura movies but him. Impossible. The one and only.

#38 Sigourney Weaver as Ripley.

#39 Milla Jovovich as Leeloo.

#40 Andre The Giant as Fezzic in The Princess Bride.

#41 All of the Harry Potter cast was perfect, it better not be redone. Not even that big of a fan but they're good movies with great casting.

#42 Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby.

#43 Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator.



Rambo_1923:

No one else can be Terminator!

#44 Jim Carrey as the Mask.

#45 Daniel Radcliffe as Harry potter.

#46 James Gandolfini. Tony Soprano.



DarthDregan:

All these takes I'm seeing and thinking "I can see someone else doing that."

And then I saw this post. And... yeah. That's all James.

#47 Patric Stewart/Picard.



craigerstar:

Stewart is the biggest reason for the success of a Star Trek reboot. If not for Stewart's Picard, I believe every Star Trek vehicle made since would not have happened or been some low budget hatchet job, including the current Chris Pine movies.

#48 Leonardo DiCaprio - Jack Dawson.

#49 I didn’t even care for the movie much but honestly, the first one that comes to mind is Margot Robbie as Barbie.

#50 Frances McDormand - Fargo / Three Billboards outside Edding, Missouri



Roberto Begnini - La Vita e Bella



Cate Blanchett - Tár



Angelica Huston - Morticia Addams (but the whole cast, really)



Colin Firth - A Single Man



Brad Pitt - Snatch / Burn after reading / The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford



Audrey Tautou - Amelie



Reese Whiterspoon - Legally Blonde



Mila Jovovich - The Messenger - A Story of Joan of Arc.

#51 Jeff Bridges as The Dude! There’s no way anyone else could play that roll.

#52 Frank Drebin by Leslie Nielsen 🔫.

#53 I am old so I remember this but a young Patty Duke playing a young Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker. The dining room scene with Anne Bancroft is flawless.

#54 Kyle MacLachlan - Dale Cooper Twin Peaks.

#55 Angelina Jolie as the dangerous and seductive sociopath **Lisa Rowe** in the 1999 film "Girl Interrupted".

#56 Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca and Alan Alda in MASH.

#57 Al Pacino. The Godfather I and II.



And I refer solely to the acting with his eyes, the way they slowly lose their light over the course of the two movies - don’t believe that can be replicated ever.



Also Matthew McConaughey, Rust Cohle. True Detective.

#58 Sean Connery as James Bond.

#59 JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.



Cuppieecakes:

He so good they just made him a multiversal constant

#60 Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone.

#61 F. Murray Abraham as Salieri in Amadeus.

#62 Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 biographical crime drama "Monster".

#63 Gary Oldman as Sid Vicious.

#64 Chevy Chase in the National Lampoon movies. Especially Christmas Vacation.

#65 Dustin Hoffman in Rainman.

#66 Brandon Lee - The Crow.

#67 Toni Colette as Annie in "Hereditary".

#68 Garry Oldman- Dracula.

#69 Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith.

#70 Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

#71 RDJ in Tropic Thunder. A dude playing a dude thst was playing a dude disguised as playing another dude.



I wish you all the best redoing that role today.

#72 Matthew Lillard .. shaggy .. scooby doo.

#73 Daniel Day Lewis- Bill the Butcher in Gangs of New York.

#74 Clark Gable as Rhett Butler.

#75 Fairuza Balk as Nancy Downs in The Craft, I watch that movie til this day and still don’t think anyone would play that role as well as she did!

#76 Kurt Russell - Jack Burton in Big Trouble in Little China.

#77 Rami Malek in Mr.Robot.

#78 Margo Robbie - I, Tonya.

#79 Sarah Michelle Gellar is Buffy Summers.

I’ve read that they’re rebooting the show (Dolly Parton exec producer). I’d be very surprised if it isn’t a dumpster fire.

#80 Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood.

#81 Faye Dunaway Mommie Dearest.

#82 Kevin Costner, "Dances With Wolves"

Kelsy Grammer as Frazier

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper.

#83 This is a TV show, but, Tatiana Maslany SLAYED IT in Orphan Black.

