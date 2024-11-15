ADVERTISEMENT

They say hard work beats talent, and there’s plenty of truth to that. However, there’s no denying that some have a natural gift for what they do.

Take the world’s greatest movie stars, for instance. It feels like they were made for the roles they play, leaving us completely spellbound every second they’re on screen.

Redditors recently shared their thoughts about which actors delivered performances that can never be topped. Scroll down to see their picks and let us know if you agree!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Prof_Walrus:
The fact they're trying to replace/reboot him is a guaranteed box office flop.
anonymous:
The role was actually written for Hugh Jackman but Johnny Depp had more star power.

Jane_Austen11 , Walt Disney Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Heath Ledger's Joker.

FloydsForked:
This is the one for me. The most epic performance of all time.

WriteOrDie1997 , Warner Bros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Tom Hanks and in Forest Gump.

tojifajita:
Honestly for me it is actually Tom hanks in Cast away, I see that character in every other movie, lonely deranged man.

AussieGirl2022 , Paramount Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Hugh Laurie as Dr Gregory House.

unstopablystoopid:
There can be only one!

LongrodVonHugedong86 , NBCUniversal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean.

DoctorSkelly , Tiger Aspect Productions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Alan Rickman is Snape. Always.

caskei , Warner Bros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Bryan Cranston as Walter White "Heisenberg".

Sharp_Ad_6336:
The fact that he was able to break the mental association we all had of him as Hal from Malcolm in the middle is the true tribute to how well he nailed that role.

certified-fumbler , Sony Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Harrison Ford. Indiana Jones and Han Solo.

Far-Government5469:
Harrison brought just the right amount of incredulity to his circumstance to sell them.

BeerGutNinja , Paramount Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

warchiefx:
Reynolds was practically born to play that role.

Mono_Clear , 20th Century Fox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Viggo Mortensen in Lord of the Rings. That wasn't how I pictured the character reading the book 40 years ago, or any time re reading it before the films, but that is Aragorn for me now.

Visible_Star_4036 , New Line Cinema Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter, the dude out preformed the books.

badlysighteddragon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown.

enricopallazo22:
There's only one doc Brown and only Marty Mcfly and it should always be that way.

legojay , Universal Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Robin Williams, Mrs Doubtfire.

neercsnus1 , 20th Century Fox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Sylvester Stallone, Rocky.

KeyKick7759:
I agree I've enjoyed other boxer films but none have ever got to me like Rocky did.

Talkndirty33 , Winkler Films Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first Rocky, and the first Rambo were both pretty serious hard hitting movies. How did they descent both franchises into such terrible slop

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. if Hugh dies they should retire that character same with the Black Panther.

Environmental_Stay83 , 20th Century Fox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting, or most any role he had.

Busy_Donut6073 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon. He played his role so well that fans of Game of Thrones made him quit acting all together.

glamscum , HBO Entertainment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in 1990 film adaptation of Stephen King's 1987 novel "Misery".

mohksinats:
Just rewatched this at the local theater recently, and she is the reason that film holds up to this day.

velvetrevolting , Columbia Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Cristof Waltz/ Hans Landa.

Shumuu:
Actually Tarantino wrote Landa and after seeing actor after actor try it he believed the character to be "unplayable" because no one could pull it off. Well, thank God he found Waltz because wow!

Canonboy621 , Universal Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Tim Curry as Frank N Furter in Rocky Horror.

DirtRockEngineer:
This is so true. He didn't cross my mind until I read this comment and now I can't forgive myself.

stew_on_his_phone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Gregory Peck in To Kill A Mockingbird.

Hefty-Station1704 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Henry Cavill as a Witcher.

Velzevulva , Netflix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Ian McKellen as Gandalf.

ABCBDMomma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Gene Wilder will forever be Willy Wonka.

thegreatresistrules:
This... my little daughter loved the Johnny Depp version until she finally saw the original. Now she hates the Depp version.

KevinJ2010 , Paramount Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh.

Sayon7:
I think he’s the scariest villain ever

anon , Miramax Films Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Jack Nicholson - "One flew over the cuckoos nest" and "The Shining".

DeadRed402 , Warner Bros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

David Suchet as Hercule Poirot. Everyone else pales in comparison.

bantharawk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#28

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It James McAvoy in Split.

Pitiful_Winner2669:
It's so good it makes me uncomfortable to such a degree. Incredible performance(s).

goated95 , Universal Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber in Die Hard.

scottwax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Michael Keaton did great with Beetlejuice.

DeeVa72:
I also think he was the best Batman

D1Rk_D1GGL3R , Warner Bros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Raul Julia as Gomez Addams.

TheScottishCatLady Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Leonardo di Caprio in The Revenant.

HotObject3656 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday in Tombstone.

uskgl455 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Christoph Waltz in Django Unchained.

Txusmah:
Christoph Waltz as in Christoph Waltz at this point.
This guy was a thunderstorm under Tarantino and instantly created a new acting genre just for himself.
Well deserved.

Total_Philosopher_89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

John Cleese as Basil Fawlty.

PumpJack_McGee:
Was always surprised Cleese didn't give himself an aneurysm playing Fawlty. Imagine even just pretending to be that high-strung all the time.

beave9999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It RDJ as Iron Man and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Aggressive-Command-8 , Marvel Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Jim Carrey in Truman's Show.

jahwni:
Jim Carrey full stop. No one could ever do the Ace Ventura movies but him. Impossible. The one and only.

billlybufflehead , Paramount Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has the right amount of zaniness for playing Dr Robotnik in the Sonic films. Though that is Jim Carrey being Jim Carrey

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Sigourney Weaver as Ripley.

grendelfire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Milla Jovovich as Leeloo.

jackieatx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Andre The Giant as Fezzic in The Princess Bride.

No-Seaworthiness-500 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

All of the Harry Potter cast was perfect, it better not be redone. Not even that big of a fan but they're good movies with great casting.

Nobodiisdamnbusiness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#42

Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby.

NoHead6950 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator.

Rambo_1923:
No one else can be Terminator!

Classic-Row-2872 , Pacific Western Productions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Jim Carrey as the Mask.

shuashy , Dark Horse Entertainment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry potter.

RevolutionaryComb433 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It James Gandolfini. Tony Soprano.

DarthDregan:
All these takes I'm seeing and thinking "I can see someone else doing that."
And then I saw this post. And... yeah. That's all James.

Doctor_Nowt , HBO Entertainment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

84 Times Actors Nailed A Role So Flawlessly, Nobody Will Be Able To Live Up To It Patric Stewart/Picard.

craigerstar:
Stewart is the biggest reason for the success of a Star Trek reboot. If not for Stewart's Picard, I believe every Star Trek vehicle made since would not have happened or been some low budget hatchet job, including the current Chris Pine movies.

Ldemirci , CBS Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Leonardo DiCaprio - Jack Dawson.

interstellar_gurl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

I didn’t even care for the movie much but honestly, the first one that comes to mind is Margot Robbie as Barbie.

cassylvania Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Frances McDormand - Fargo / Three Billboards outside Edding, Missouri

Roberto Begnini - La Vita e Bella

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Angelica Huston - Morticia Addams (but the whole cast, really)

Colin Firth - A Single Man

Brad Pitt - Snatch / Burn after reading / The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Audrey Tautou - Amelie

Reese Whiterspoon - Legally Blonde

Mila Jovovich - The Messenger - A Story of Joan of Arc.

AdOk1965 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Jeff Bridges as The Dude! There’s no way anyone else could play that roll.

Sinister_steel_drums Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Frank Drebin by Leslie Nielsen 🔫.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I am old so I remember this but a young Patty Duke playing a young Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker. The dining room scene with Anne Bancroft is flawless.

ProperWayToEataFig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Kyle MacLachlan - Dale Cooper Twin Peaks.

Intrepid_Truth_8580 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Angelina Jolie as the dangerous and seductive sociopath **Lisa Rowe** in the 1999 film "Girl Interrupted".

velvetrevolting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca and Alan Alda in MASH.

sanag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Al Pacino. The Godfather I and II.

And I refer solely to the acting with his eyes, the way they slowly lose their light over the course of the two movies - don’t believe that can be replicated ever.

Also Matthew McConaughey, Rust Cohle. True Detective.

Carniwoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Sean Connery as James Bond.

Environmental_Help29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

Cuppieecakes:
He so good they just made him a multiversal constant

HostageInToronto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone.

Bitter-Raspberry-877 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

F. Murray Abraham as Salieri in Amadeus.

soakf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 biographical crime drama "Monster".

velvetrevolting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Gary Oldman as Sid Vicious.

DonorBody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Chevy Chase in the National Lampoon movies. Especially Christmas Vacation.

missvesuvius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Dustin Hoffman in Rainman.

MetodoTangalanga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Brandon Lee - The Crow.

warmachine83-uk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Toni Colette as Annie in "Hereditary".

RunZombieBabe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Garry Oldman- Dracula.

SavageHenry79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith.

Coolbeans_97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

patch__work Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

RDJ in Tropic Thunder. A dude playing a dude thst was playing a dude disguised as playing another dude.

I wish you all the best redoing that role today.

that_dutch_dude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Matthew Lillard .. shaggy .. scooby doo.

Own-Permission-7186 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Daniel Day Lewis- Bill the Butcher in Gangs of New York.

THEREAL242 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Clark Gable as Rhett Butler.

ColoradoCorrie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Fairuza Balk as Nancy Downs in The Craft, I watch that movie til this day and still don’t think anyone would play that role as well as she did!

cjbay87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Kurt Russell - Jack Burton in Big Trouble in Little China.

THEREAL242 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Rami Malek in Mr.Robot.

pizzatimein24h Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Margo Robbie - I, Tonya.

Winsom_Thrills Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Sarah Michelle Gellar is Buffy Summers.
I’ve read that they’re rebooting the show (Dolly Parton exec producer). I’d be very surprised if it isn’t a dumpster fire.

josiahpapaya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood.

infinitestructures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Faye Dunaway Mommie Dearest.

martapap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Kevin Costner, "Dances With Wolves"
Kelsy Grammer as Frazier
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper.

kwtransporter66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#83

This is a TV show, but, Tatiana Maslany SLAYED IT in Orphan Black.

FindingAWayThrough Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#84

Tom Cruise as Lestat.. No one could have embodied the arrogance and grandiosity of Lestat other than that little action hero.

DabBoofer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!