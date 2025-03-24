37 Actors Who Were Born For These Specific Roles And No One Else Could Ever Outdo Them
Did you know that Will Smith could have played Neo in The Matrix, Jack Nicholson turned down the role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather, and Adrien Brody was invited to play one of the four hobbits in the film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, but he didn't want to come to the casting because he didn't get the idea of the book at all.
In any case, the history of movies could've gone completely differently if these star actors had accepted their invitations—but it's far from certain that they would have gotten as into their roles as Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, or, for example, Elijah Wood. And believe me, there are many of these examples—like the ones found in this popular online thread.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean. You know you've nailed a role when most of the world knows you as your character's name, not your real name.
Johnny Depp at Jack Sparrow.
Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall.
A few days ago, the user u/thepoutingmom decided to ask netizens in the AskReddit community: "Who's an actor who nailed a role so hard that nobody else will ever be able to live up to it?" As of today, the trend already has over 13K upvotes and nearly twice as many varied comments.
To be honest, I'm not even sure that there have been this many star actors in the history of cinema and television—but the discussion turned out to be powerful and really exciting.
SNAPE.
Only Mike Meyers could make Austin Powers work.
Interestingly, the list of actors who have created such an impressive on-screen image that it is difficult to imagine anyone else in the role includes Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator and Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office. It's funny that both the first and second were actually far from the main options for these roles.
Carell was filming another project at the time of casting, so the showrunners had already chosen Bob Odenkirk for the role of Scott. Can you imagine that? Definitely not now. But at the last moment, the project where Carell was filming was closed, so Steve was able to play everything back and return to the set of The Office.
By the way, Odenkirk, if you remember, did have a cameo role on the show. Remember Mark Franks?
Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly.
Steve Carell as Michael Scott.
Macauley Culkin as Kevin McCallister.
As for the Terminator, at first, his role was planned to be given to Lance Henriksen (the detective who dies in the shootout scene at the police station), and Schwarzenegger was to be made Kyle Reese—John Connor's dad. True, it would have looked unnatural if the cyborg looked much less impressive physically than the rebel soldier and the producers noticed this.
The no less muscular Sylvester Stallone refused (oh, what a standoff that would have been!...), and the director considered O. J. Simpson to not be brutal enough for the role of a ruthless cyborg (remember, this was in 1984—not 1994!) As a result, Schwarzenegger played the ultimate role of his entire life, and Henriksen... well, Henriksen, unfortunately, never became a superstar.
Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator!
Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad.
James Gandolfini - Tony Soprano.
When we talk about actors who completely nailed it, we often recall Alan Rickman's brilliant performance as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies. And then there are skeptics who claim that Paapa Essiedu, who was already approved for the role of the potions professor in the upcoming HBO series, "Doesn't correspond to the canon."
Okay, now I'm going to give you a really difficult argument. Alan Rickman didn't correspond to the canon either! This was at the very least because Severus Snape was 31 years old at the beginning of the epic (he's the same age as Harry's mom), and Rickman, when he was approved for the role, was 55 years old. However, as was stated in a study by Post Office Telecoms, the key element was the unique timbre of the actor's voice.
In 2008, researchers at the University of Sheffield, having analyzed the voices of star actors, found that first place was shared between Rickman and Jeremy Irons. As we can see, it's not just about looks. And, damn it, if Mr. Essiedu (and he is a truly talented actor) creates a no less memorable image, then we'll remember him for the next two decades, too!
Jeff Bridges as The Dude.
Leonard Nimoy as Spock.
Zachary Quinto and Ethan Peck are fine in their own rights, but Mr. Nimoy's performance is what made Spock a cultural icon.
Gene Wilder as Wonka.
And it's even more symbolic to see several actors who played in the film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings here, too. At the very least because Daniel Day-Lewis first refused the role of Aragorn, and then Stuart Townsend, who had already been approved for the role, was unexpectedly fired—and only then was he replaced by Viggo Mortensen.
Well, Peter Jackson initially saw only Sir Sean Connery as Gandalf, and tried in every way to lure him into the cast, even promising a percentage of the film's rental. But the great Scot, having read the script, sincerely said that he didn't understand Tolkien's work and responded with a flat-out refusal.
And he almost could have become a billionaire, considering the level of box office receipts! However, you must agree that both Mortensen and Sir Ian McKellen were incredibly good in their roles.
Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump.
Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins, to the extent that my ex doesn't even know her real name. Anytime he sees Julie in a movie, he calls her Mary Poppins (writing that does not do justice to hearing this British character's name in a Salvadoran accent).
(honorable mention: also as Maria Von Trapp, much nicer than the real MVT).
Christopher Lloyd nailed it as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future movies.
You know, I could probably talk about all these "If only..." moments from the world of cinema forever, but now is the time to stop and give you the well-deserved opportunity to simply scroll this list to the very end. And also, of course, to share your own ideas about actors nailing their roles so perfectly that their stories should be included among these selections as well.
Ian McKellen - Gandalf.
JK Simmons as JJ Jameson.
Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister dude owned every scene I could see him as the only one unimpressed by the Night King.
Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter!
Obligatory Heath Ledger as The Joker response
Him copying Tom Waits was a stroke of genius.
RDJ as Iron man/Tony Stark.
Hugh Jackman/Wolverine.
Jack Gleeson as Joffrey in Game of Thrones. Never wanted to punch a character so bad….
Let’s just say a Misery remake would be utterly pointless.
Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers. So good he’s ended up voicing Shaggy in lots of further adaptations of Scooby Doo.
Christoff Waltz as Hans Landa.
Bryan Cranston as Walter White according to Vince Gilligan
I’d say you couldn’t replace Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman either.
Viggo as Aragorn in Lord of the Rings.
Andy Serkis as Gollum.
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
Jack Nicholson - Jack Torrance (The Shining).
Jon Hamm as Don Draper.
Ed O’Neill as Al Bundy.
Robin Williams Mrs Doubtfire.
Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday.