Did you know that Will Smith could have played Neo in The Matrix, Jack Nicholson turned down the role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather, and Adrien Brody was invited to play one of the four hobbits in the film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, but he didn't want to come to the casting because he didn't get the idea of ​​the book at all.

In any case, the history of movies could've gone completely differently if these star actors had accepted their invitations—but it's far from certain that they would have gotten as into their roles as Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, or, for example, Elijah Wood. And believe me, there are many of these examples—like the ones found in this popular online thread.

More info: Reddit

#1

Man in a brown suit and red tie, hitchhiking on a rural road, showcasing actor's iconic role abilities. Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean. You know you've nailed a role when most of the world knows you as your character's name, not your real name.

tizz66 , Universal Pictures Report

    #2

    Pirate captain with tricorn hat, embodying an iconic role perfect for the actor against a blue sky backdrop. Johnny Depp at Jack Sparrow.

    sherlock_jr , Walt Disney Pictures Report

    #3

    Actor in iconic role wearing a black hat and green cloak, set in a dimly lit scene. Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall.

    Phillimac16 , Warner Bros. Report

    A few days ago, the user u/thepoutingmom decided to ask netizens in the AskReddit community: "Who's an actor who nailed a role so hard that nobody else will ever be able to live up to it?" As of today, the trend already has over 13K upvotes and nearly twice as many varied comments.

    To be honest, I'm not even sure that there have been this many star actors in the history of cinema and television—but the discussion turned out to be powerful and really exciting.

    #4

    An actor in character with long black hair and a serious expression, in a dimly lit setting, embodies a specific role. SNAPE.

    FNc2nsZQLtOX24S4 , Warner Bros. Report

    #5

    Actor in blue velvet suit and frilly shirt speaks passionately in a dimly lit, angular room. Only Mike Meyers could make Austin Powers work.

    thatlookslikemydog , Warner Bros. Pictures Report

    #6

    Actor in a dramatic scene, embodying a role that seems uniquely suited, highlighting perfect casting. Hugh Laurie as Dr. House.

    JBmadera , Fox Report

    Interestingly, the list of actors who have created such an impressive on-screen image that it is difficult to imagine anyone else in the role includes Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator and Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office. It's funny that both the first and second were actually far from the main options for these roles.

    Carell was filming another project at the time of casting, so the showrunners had already chosen Bob Odenkirk for the role of Scott. Can you imagine that? Definitely not now. But at the last moment, the project where Carell was filming was closed, so Steve was able to play everything back and return to the set of The Office.

    By the way, Odenkirk, if you remember, did have a cameo role on the show. Remember Mark Franks?
    #7

    Actor in car wearing sunglasses and black gloves, epitomizing a specific role with an iconic gaze. Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly.

    Brookes_Boba , HBO Report

    #8

    Actor in a suit sitting in an office, exemplifying a role he was born for. Steve Carell as Michael Scott.

    melissapurtle , NBC Report

    #9

    Child actor in a winter hat and coat at a store, showcasing a role seemingly made just for him. Macauley Culkin as Kevin McCallister.

    TheThreeRocketeers , 20th Century Studios Report

    As for the Terminator, at first, his role was planned to be given to Lance Henriksen (the detective who dies in the shootout scene at the police station), and Schwarzenegger was to be made Kyle Reese—John Connor's dad. True, it would have looked unnatural if the cyborg looked much less impressive physically than the rebel soldier and the producers noticed this.

    The no less muscular Sylvester Stallone refused (oh, what a standoff that would have been!...), and the director considered O. J. Simpson to not be brutal enough for the role of a ruthless cyborg (remember, this was in 1984—not 1994!) As a result, Schwarzenegger played the ultimate role of his entire life, and Henriksen... well, Henriksen, unfortunately, never became a superstar.
    #10

    Actor in leather jacket and sunglasses, embodying a role perfectly suited for them. Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator!

    proclubs24 , TriStar Pictures Report

    #11

    Bald man in glasses and a blue shirt with a stern expression, exemplifying his iconic role. Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad.

    No-Wear-3028 , Sony Pictures Television Report

    #12

    Actor in a casual setting, seated at a table with a water bottle and espresso, embodying his iconic role. James Gandolfini - Tony Soprano.

    DarkPasta , HBO Report

    When we talk about actors who completely nailed it, we often recall Alan Rickman's brilliant performance as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies. And then there are skeptics who claim that Paapa Essiedu, who was already approved for the role of the potions professor in the upcoming HBO series, "Doesn't correspond to the canon."

    Okay, now I'm going to give you a really difficult argument. Alan Rickman didn't correspond to the canon either! This was at the very least because Severus Snape was 31 years old at the beginning of the epic (he's the same age as Harry's mom), and Rickman, when he was approved for the role, was 55 years old. However, as was stated in a study by Post Office Telecoms, the key element was the unique timbre of the actor's voice.

    In 2008, researchers at the University of Sheffield, having analyzed the voices of star actors, found that first place was shared between Rickman and Jeremy Irons. As we can see, it's not just about looks. And, damn it, if Mr. Essiedu (and he is a truly talented actor) creates a no less memorable image, then we'll remember him for the next two decades, too!

    #13

    Actor in a grocery store aisle holding half-and-half milk, wearing sunglasses and a casual robe. Jeff Bridges as The Dude.

    thai-stik-admin , Universal Pictures Report

    #14

    Character in Starfleet uniform performs Vulcan salute with serious expression, symbolizing an iconic role. Leonard Nimoy as Spock.

    Zachary Quinto and Ethan Peck are fine in their own rights, but Mr. Nimoy's performance is what made Spock a cultural icon.

    Silvaria928 , Paramount Global Report

    #15

    Actor in iconic role, wearing a brown hat and purple coat, embodying a character as if born for it. Gene Wilder as Wonka.

    Karmacoma77 , Paramount Pictures Report

    And it's even more symbolic to see several actors who played in the film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings here, too. At the very least because Daniel Day-Lewis first refused the role of Aragorn, and then Stuart Townsend, who had already been approved for the role, was unexpectedly fired—and only then was he replaced by Viggo Mortensen.

    Well, Peter Jackson initially saw only Sir Sean Connery as Gandalf, and tried in every way to lure him into the cast, even promising a percentage of the film's rental. But the great Scot, having read the script, sincerely said that he didn't understand Tolkien's work and responded with a flat-out refusal.

    And he almost could have become a billionaire, considering the level of box office receipts! However, you must agree that both Mortensen and Sir Ian McKellen were incredibly good in their roles.

    #16

    Actor sitting on a park bench in a light suit, holding a box of chocolates, embodying a role they were born for. Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump.

    punk0mi , Paramount Pictures Report

    #17

    Actress in iconic role, wearing a vintage outfit with a hat and scarf, holding an umbrella, standing by a doorway. Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins, to the extent that my ex doesn't even know her real name. Anytime he sees Julie in a movie, he calls her Mary Poppins (writing that does not do justice to hearing this British character's name in a Salvadoran accent).

    (honorable mention: also as Maria Von Trapp, much nicer than the real MVT).

    Tejanisima Report

    #18

    Actors portraying iconic roles, with one holding a camera and the other a remote control, in a movie scene. Christopher Lloyd nailed it as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future movies. 

    Itisd , Universal Pictures Report

    You know, I could probably talk about all these "If only..." moments from the world of cinema forever, but now is the time to stop and give you the well-deserved opportunity to simply scroll this list to the very end. And also, of course, to share your own ideas about actors nailing their roles so perfectly that their stories should be included among these selections as well.
    #19

    A bearded actor in character, holding a staff, in a forest scene, epitomizing a role meant specifically for him. Ian McKellen - Gandalf.

    Jay-Dee-British , New Line Cinema Report

    #20

    Actor in a serious expression, wearing a suit and tie, representing a memorable character role. JK Simmons as JJ Jameson.

    AContrarianDick , Columbia Pictures Report

    #21

    Actor in medieval armor on a white horse, with soldiers in the background, embodying a role perfectly suited for them. Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister dude owned every scene I could see him as the only one unimpressed by the Night King.

    poop_truck1226 , HBO Report

    #22

    Actor in sparkling costume, open arms, in dimly lit setting, epitomizing a role uniquely their own. Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter!

    Honey_I_am_amazing , Michael White Productions Report

    #23

    Actor in iconic role with white face paint and red smile, wearing a nurse outfit in a dimly lit room. Obligatory Heath Ledger as The Joker response

    Him copying Tom Waits was a stroke of genius.

    InvadeTheUSA , HBO Report

    #24

    Actor in red and gold armor suit, embodying a role they were born for, staring ahead in a futuristic setting. RDJ as Iron man/Tony Stark.

    Brush_bandicoot , Paramount Pictures Report

    #25

    Hugh Jackman/Wolverine.

    Albert_Oha Report

    #26

    Actor sitting on an iron throne, wearing a crown and regal attire, embodying a role he was born to play. Jack Gleeson as Joffrey in Game of Thrones. Never wanted to punch a character so bad….

    Ark2226 , HBO Report

    #27

    An actor in a dramatic scene with a blue hue, exemplifying a role they were born to play. Let’s just say a Misery remake would be utterly pointless.

    NeitherSparky , Columbia Pictures Report

    #28

    Cartoon character holding a tall sandwich, wide-eyed in shock; example of actors perfect for specific roles. Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers. So good he’s ended up voicing Shaggy in lots of further adaptations of Scooby Doo.

    _disgustingly , Warner Bros. Animation Report

    #29

    Actor in a WWII military uniform at a dining table, known for a role uniquely fitting them. Christoff Waltz as Hans Landa.

    Nicetoyourface87 , Universal Pictures Report

    #30

    Actor in a suit seated at a desk with legal documents, embodying a role considered iconic and unmatched. Bryan Cranston as Walter White according to Vince Gilligan

    I’d say you couldn’t replace Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman either.

    learn2cook , Sony Pictures Television Report

    #31

    Viggo as Aragorn in Lord of the Rings.

    Nengenkai Report

    #32

    Andy Serkis as Gollum.

    kingoflint282 Report

    #33

    Actor at a press event, pointing towards the audience, with two microphones in front of him. Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

    Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

    Jack Nicholson - Jack Torrance (The Shining).

    bevymartbc , Warner Bros. Television Report

    #34

    Jon Hamm as Don Draper.

    ilovemouserat Report

    #35

    Ed O’Neill as Al Bundy.

    letitbleed45 Report

    #36

    Robin Williams Mrs Doubtfire.

    Weary_Rock1 Report

    #37

    Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday.

    EuniceFear Report

