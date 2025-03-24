ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that Will Smith could have played Neo in The Matrix, Jack Nicholson turned down the role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather, and Adrien Brody was invited to play one of the four hobbits in the film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, but he didn't want to come to the casting because he didn't get the idea of ​​the book at all.

In any case, the history of movies could've gone completely differently if these star actors had accepted their invitations—but it's far from certain that they would have gotten as into their roles as Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, or, for example, Elijah Wood. And believe me, there are many of these examples—like the ones found in this popular online thread.

More info: Reddit