A heartthrob is a star so handsome and charming that fans can’t help but go crazy for. Every generation has its fair share of fresh-faced actors who turn heads with their charisma and irresistible looks. Some of them remain big names, while others are simply icons of their time. From cinema legends to small-screen standouts, prepare to obsess over these nostalgic photos of 31 actors who were heartthrobs in their youth. Whether you spot one of your favorites or discover a new crush, this list is sure to leave you swooning.

#1

Freddie Prinze Jr

Young male actor posing by school lockers wearing a letterman jacket, embodying classic heartthrob style.

Miramax Report

    #2

    Johnny Depp

    Close-up of a male actor with a tear on his cheek, showcasing iconic photos of ultimate heartthrobs from their time.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #3

    Andrew Keegan

    Young male actor with dark hair wearing a blue shirt, one of the iconic photos of actors known as heartthrobs of their time.

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Report

    #4

    Robert Redford

    Actor in a pinstripe suit and striped tie among a crowd, captured as an iconic heartthrob of his time.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #5

    Brendan Fraser

    Young male actor dressed in vintage clothing on a busy set, capturing timeless heartthrob appeal in iconic actor photo.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #6

    Leonardo Dicaprio

    Young male actor in a black tuxedo and white bow tie posing confidently among others in a vintage setting, iconic heartthrob photo.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #7

    Chad Michael Murray

    Young male actor looking serious in a hallway, showcasing the charm of ultimate heartthrobs from iconic photos.

    Warner Bros. Pictures Report

    #8

    Christian Slater

    Young male actor performing passionately at a microphone, capturing the essence of iconic heartthrobs in classic cinema.

    New Line Cinema Report

    #9

    James Van Der Beek

    Young male actor in a blue shirt looking seriously at a woman, iconic photo of actors as ultimate heartthrobs of their time

    The WB Report

    #10

    Keanu Reeves

    Keanu Reeves in a black suit standing in a futuristic hallway, a classic photo of iconic heartthrob actors.

    Warner Bros. Pictures Report

    #11

    Joaquin Phoenix

    Young male actor with intense expression wearing a denim jacket, embodying the ultimate heartthrob style of his time.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #12

    Dick Van Dyke

    Actor playing a heartthrob character smiling outdoors with vintage musical instruments, iconic photo of classic actors.

    Disney Report

    #13

    Tim Roth

    Young male actor with blonde hair wearing a black leather jacket, epitomizing classic actor heartthrob style.

    Miramax Report

    #14

    Jason Isaacs

    Male actor in a leather jacket with slicked-back hair, representing iconic actors and ultimate heartthrobs of their time.

    Producers Releasing Corporation Report

    #15

    Rob Lowe

    Young male actor with tousled hair in a casual outdoor scene, representing iconic actors and ultimate heartthrobs.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #16

    Jonathan Taylor Thomas

    Young male actor smiling outdoors, embodying classic charm and style of iconic heartthrobs from past eras.

    Walt Disney Pictures Report

    #17

    Luke Perry

    Young male actor with styled hair wearing a plaid shirt, posing as one of the ultimate heartthrobs of his time.

    Fox Report

    #18

    Brad Pitt

    Young male actor with blonde hair wearing a grey suit and tie, representing classic heartthrobs from iconic photos.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #19

    Matt Dillon

    Close-up of a young male actor with light scratches, wearing a denim jacket, embodying classic heartthrob appeal.

    Warner Bros. Pictures Report

    #20

    River Phoenix

    Young male actor in an orange jacket pictured in an iconic photo of ultimate heartthrobs from their time.

    Fine Line Features Report

    #21

    Mel Gibson

    Young actor dressed in black leather jacket sitting outdoors, embodying a classic heartthrob style from iconic actor photos.

    Roadshow Entertainment Report

    #22

    Clint Eastwood

    Classic actor in cowboy attire posing outdoors, representing iconic photos of actors who were ultimate heartthrobs of their time

    United Artists Report

    #23

    John Travolta

    Young male actor with styled dark hair wearing a leather jacket, embodying the classic ultimate heartthrob look of his time.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #24

    Kurt Russell

    Young male actor in a vintage suit and tie, representing iconic actors who were the ultimate heartthrobs of their time.

    Disney Report

    #25

    Gary Oldman

    Actor in beige suit with open arms standing between beaded curtains in iconic heartthrob photo from classic film scene.

    Gaumont Report

    #26

    Billy Burke

    Actor smiling and talking to a woman in a cozy setting, capturing the charm of iconic heartthrobs from their time.

    The WB Report

    #27

    Ryan Phillippe

    Young male actor with curly hair in a dimly lit room, embodying the charm of iconic heartthrobs from past eras.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #28

    Al Pacino

    Close-up of actor with bruised face outdoors, capturing the essence of iconic actors who were ultimate heartthrobs.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #29

    Harrison Ford

    Close-up of a rugged actor outdoors, embodying the classic look of iconic heartthrobs from past decades.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #30

    Michael Caine

    Actor dressed in vintage attire with black gloves pointing and standing in front of a large detailed city map iconic heartthrobs photo.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #31

    Zac Efron

    Young male actor with styled hair wearing a casual shirt, representing iconic heartthrobs from classic actor photos.

    New Line Cinema Report

