ADVERTISEMENT

A heartthrob is a star so handsome and charming that fans can’t help but go crazy for. Every generation has its fair share of fresh-faced actors who turn heads with their charisma and irresistible looks. Some of them remain big names, while others are simply icons of their time. From cinema legends to small-screen standouts, prepare to obsess over these nostalgic photos of 31 actors who were heartthrobs in their youth. Whether you spot one of your favorites or discover a new crush, this list is sure to leave you swooning.