ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how popular they are, most celebrities have haters, too. And actors are no exception. Beloved by many, they get on some people's nerves, sometimes for no apparent reason. But that's usually part of the deal of being famous.

One redditor became curious about what actors people hated, despite them being loved by many, too. They started a thread on the ‘Ask’ subreddit and netizens compiled quite an extensive list, some pointing out that 'hate' is quite a strong word, yet having no problem naming the actor. Scroll down to find their answers on the list below and feel free to let us know in the comments what actor you are not that fond of yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Tom Cruise.

MedievalFightClub:

I feel like he is insanely good at what he does. But I also feel like he’s an astoundingly insincere and uncaring person

Obi1NotWan , Paramount Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Woody Alen.

M-Test24:

I'm 51 and I've always disliked him. I saw part of one of his movies when I was a kid and thought it was dumb as hell. I don't think he's smart, witty, or funny on any level. Finding out that he's a p*do is one of the least-surprising news items ever.

Grunt0302 , Amazon Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) James Corden.

morecrimeplease:

We don’t want him back here. god he’s so up his own arse

DisneyVista , The Late Late Show with James Corden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Lady GaGa.

I’m sorry.. but BC carried A Star is Born and it still sucked.

anon , Warner Bros. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
dinemellon avatar
RamiRudolph
RamiRudolph
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, she can sing pretty well, but she's a bad actress. And I don't think she's attractive.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Jared Leto.

ntmadjstdisapointing:

Who does like him though?

Huge_Wolverine5761 , Artisan Entertainment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) J Lo & Angelina Jolie.

JohnnieBrooklyn:

I'm kind of OK on Angelina Jolie, but never could figure out why J Lo was famous!

2b-Kindly_ , Universal Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Chris Rock. I don't hate him, I just don't think his standup is funny. He's just telling stories while yelling.

ThisBerserkTextBone , Netflix Is A Joke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Zendaya. im so tired of seeing her everywhere. it’s not that she’s not talented but she certainly is overrated.

Touch_Super , Frenesy Film Company Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is always playing the same character. Zero range.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Hate is such a strong word, Kevin Hart.

EDIT 1: oh my glob I thought I was about to start trouble by saying his name. Glad to know I’m not alone! I just don’t find him funny in movies, Night School was overhyped.

baconredditor:

“I’m short, I’m black and I’m loud” comedy formula doesn’t work for you?!

Narrow_Guava_6239 , Universal Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooo wait until his involvement with Diddy’s shít comes out…

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Will Smith.

extragreensauce:

Used to love him. I liked Wild Wild West, but the rest of society hated that movie, 3/4 of MIB were amazing, Independence Day 1 was great, etc ...
His toxic relationship with Jada is really f**king up his whole life and career. I think he still has potential if he gets away from her.

Over-Supermarket-557 , Twentieth Century Fox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
artistamberwhite avatar
Amber White
Amber White
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to love and support his work since childhood but it came crashing down just like finding out about Bill Cosby… Just makes me sad & disappointed when I hear about him now.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Will Ferrell.

ChaoticGoodMrdrHobo:

I loved him in “Stranger Than Fiction”, but other then that can’t stand him in anything I’ve seen him in. The man has talent, but I’m not into his kind of humor.

Vossenoren , Columbia Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Kardashian. Any one of them. Can they be considered actors?

smiama6 , Kardashian Jenner Productions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Ben Affleck.

[deleted]:

Ben Affleck should have just been some middle manager at a car company.

Angiecimm , Blue Rider Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s proved to be very talented behind the scenes - directing, producing & writing, so maybe that’s where he belongs.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Owen Wilson

That soft spoken monologue that he does in every role is infuriating.

GetRichOrCryTrying1 , Paramount Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Mindy kaling.

earlofhoundstooth:

The late night talk show where she surprise off script kissed an actor cause he was hot, then threatened to fire her crew because they noted she'd sexually harassed him was pretty rough.

musteatpoptarts , Reveille Productions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
luissdstuff avatar
LuisSD stuff
LuisSD stuff
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not as nice as she portrays herself to be. Wonder why you don't hear much of her lately?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Jennifer f*****g Aniston.

dollish_gambino:

Everything about her screams beige to me.

anon , Media Res Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Johnny Depp. He's basically played the same character for years, whether it's a kooky pirate captain or a kooky candy maker or a kooky native American sidekick. He also does cologne ads despite looking like his natural scent is cigarette butt soaked in sour wine.

locksmith25 , Walt Disney Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
benyamamare avatar
BenyA.
BenyA.
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yea his recent depictions have been somewhat consistently familiar. But I do love him in other things like Donnie Brasco, Snow, etc...older films where he wasn't eccentric

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Pete Davidson.

TheLittleNorsk:

I don’t understand his cult of women who flock to him, if I met him the first thing I would want to do is arrange a date with my fist and his face

69relative , Universal Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
luissdstuff avatar
LuisSD stuff
LuisSD stuff
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he smokes pot 24/7. Not the brightest person. Too high drama to be a reliable friend. Can't act and isn't funny. Other than that I'd share a malted with him.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Mark Wahlberg, it's not like he can act, why is he in so many movies?

hither_spin , Paramount Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
artistamberwhite avatar
Amber White
Amber White
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because he’s the legend Marky Mark and a good person. That goes a long way - don’t worry he left hollywood a couple years ago I think so you won’t see much more of him for awhile.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) The Rock.

MotorolaRzr:

He's not a bad actor...he's just a one trick pony. And he's the wrong casting choice sometimes, yet he's in everything. He was especially out of place in jungle cruise and red notice. There are other actors!

deadgead3556 , Universal Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
luissdstuff avatar
LuisSD stuff
LuisSD stuff
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't act; really can't act; really, really can't act. Gets paid too much. All his movies suck.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Amber Heard. Her performance “My dog stepped on a bee *awfull face*”, is by far the worst acting.

HotterThenMyDaughter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
luissdstuff avatar
LuisSD stuff
LuisSD stuff
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never since any of her movies. Never will. Heard she treats underlings like dog s**t.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell. I just can't stand watching movies with either of them.

SorryChef00 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Priyanka Chopra - saw one movie of her's and found her so insufferable and now I can't really watch anything she's in.

ParanormalNightOwl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
luissdstuff avatar
LuisSD stuff
LuisSD stuff
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous to look at. Not much anything else. Looks fab in designer clothes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Jada. Yeah, I know it was Will who slapped Chris Rock but the slap wouldn't have happened if Jada would have a sense of humor instead of being so uptight.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
luissdstuff avatar
LuisSD stuff
LuisSD stuff
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Belongs on Mars. Too weird even for Hollywood to hire. Has that podcast. Do people still listen to that dreck?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Jim Carrey.. He gives me the creeps.

Conscious_Bend_7308 , Morgan Creek Entertainment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Matthew McConaughey. He gives me that creepy southern Christian pastor vibe. *shiver.

jinger13raven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Timothée Chalamet. Don't know why.

ble1ka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Jennifer Lawrence. I don't think she's as funny as people find her.

anon , Color Force Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
otakugirl08x avatar
Melissa Harris
Melissa Harris
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do people find Jennifer Lawrence funny? She isn't a comedian and hasn't been in any overty comedic films that I can think of. Isn't she considered to be a little overly serious?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Leonardo DiCaprio just so over rated.

QueballD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) My husband hates Vince Vaughn. No rhyme or reason. Just hates him.

A celebrity I don't care for is Demi Lovato. *Demi gives me the ick.

Edit: she/they to Demi.

anon , Disney Channel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Mark Wahlberg. Hate criminal piece of s**t.

Living_Injury5017 , Columbia Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Kristen Stewart! She can only act morose.

Kitty_McMeow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never really liked her, but she was kinda awesome in Hot Ones. She's kinda cool, but most of her roles don't fit her.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Joy Behar!!!

She's a washed-up has been of a "comedienne" who has grown too big for her own britches and steamrolls anyone who DARES to disagree with her about literally ANYTHING and publicly shames them on her stupid show with the rest of the self-important mean girls.

newschoolshiver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Ben Stiller. Something about him just creeps me out.

whiskeytitsts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Adam DeVine. I wouldn't say hate, but I certainly dislike his characters and there's something about his face that gets me riled up and not in the good way ;'].

Customer-Useful Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Seth Rogan. His laugh and voice are borderline unbearable.

pupppymonkeybaby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Kevin Costner. The talent of a block of wood.

No-Lingonberry4556 , Warner Bros. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
elin_sandman avatar
Elin Sandman
Elin Sandman
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was deeply inlove with Kevin Costner in my pre-teens. I was so inlove with him I made a magazinestand with this initials burned into the sides and a huge heart. I owned all his movies and I planned to marry him. Well... I now see that he kinda looks like my dad... dont know what to say about that... my (real) husband laughs his head off every time he sees that magazinestand (yes, my parents refuse to throw it away and still uses it).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

All of them. Celebrity worship is f*****g weird.

Warm-Door9525 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Let's just say not everybody loves Raymond.

legoshi_loyalty:

He was really really good in Paddleton, because it was a good indie movie, but I get the impression he's not the nicest fellow.

fugsco , Duplass Brothers Productions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Scarlet Johansson. She only makes one face.

WallabyWitty3945 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Katherine Heigl…I don’t hate her - her vibe is off.

Mindless_Analyzing , Columbia Pictures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) I am going to get a lot of s**t for saying this and hate is not the word I would use but… Ryan Reynolds. I feel like he plays the same personality in everything and he isn’t very attractive. Now, if that was that in itself it’s fine because I don’t think he is horrible or ugly but the whole movement of people making him out to be the best and sexiest person I think is what bugs me more than just him being him. I’m a straight man but if people were going crazy like this over Henry cavil or maybe Bradley Cooper, Chris hemsworth then I think I would understand it more.

Besieger13 , Roth Films Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ajaden avatar
Amelia Jade
Amelia Jade
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's not attractive, but whatever. I'm just so tired of him. I was browsing Netflix one night and I swear, every other movie had him as the lead. Are there no other actors? He's pretty mediocre so I can't understand why he is in every movie.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Nicole Kidman - I am so tired of seeing her in everything and that bizarre pda she does with her husband EVERY time they are on the red carpet is gross and so suspect.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All her facial expressions are the same due to so much botox to me. She looks waxen. The PDA's are icky as well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Tom Hanks, something about the guy just rubs me the wrong way. I can't really describe it but it's kinda like watching him gives the same feeling as being home alone in the dark and hearing a noise down the hallway.

Edit- rearranged wording slightly.

Belgrifex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

“Who's The One Actor That You Hate But Everyone Else Seems To Love?” (50 Answers) Chris f****n Pratt.

RandomFellaIAm:

I used to really like him back in the P&R days as he reminded me a lot of a good friend of mine, but since then he’s become an arrogant self loving wanker.

MeganK80 , Marvel Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Mel Gibson. Twat.

Tonesw6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Tony Danza. He is a no talent, loud mouth, who has not been able to get any kind of hit in over 30 years.

WatercressOk8763 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Sandra Bullock. Probably a nice woman but I f*****g hate her face, voice and acting.

MajTomsGroundControl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Jack Black. I try to like him. Everyone else seems to think he's lovely.

MoggyFluffyDevilCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
alex_g_elliott87 avatar
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the movie The Holiday, but why, oh why, oh why, did they cast him? Terrible.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

An irrelevant dinosaur named Jane Fonda.

Neo_Epoch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
Most Hated Actor Word Search Most Hated Actor Word Search

Most Hated Actor Word Search

Explore the letter grid to find hidden words in all directions!

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!