According to YouGov, the most popular people in America right now are: 1. Morgan Freeman, 2. Samuel L. Jackson, 3. Tom Hanks, 4. Sean Connery, and 5. Denzel Washington.

However, public opinion, and, in turn, this list, are susceptible to change. So we asked our Facebook followers who became extremely unpopular, and they immediately started sharing names.

From opinionated singers and controversial actors to outspoken activists and beleaguered royals, continue scrolling to check out the ones they mentioned and upvote the submissions you agree with!

#1

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Brendan Fraser

Sotiria Kalkani Iliadou , Montclair Film / flickr Report

#2

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It The woman who got burned with the McDonald’s coffee. That was a pretty horrific injury she got and this was not their first rodeo with high temp injuries.

Laura Phelps Brosi , Erik Mclean / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

tmarofvulcan avatar
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There were 700 - *700!* - complaints about the coffee before Stella Leibeck got burnt. I saw pics of her injuries - they were *horrific*.

#3

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Dr. Frankenstein's "monster." Grossly misunderstood.

Kevin Jones Report

lorrainewoolands1 avatar
Lorraine Woollands
Lorraine Woollands
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always feel for the monster, it's not his fault that he is like he is

#4

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Jack Gleeson, the guy portrayed the most punchable character (Joffrey Baratheon) in Game of Thrones and did his job so well people hated him for no reason.

John Michael Pilongo Report

#5

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Jonny Depp. Amber Heard was unstable from day 1 and they blamed him for ever that happened without hearing her version in person. Just seeing her lying in court proved everyone wrong immediately.

Sapphire Kozak , Harald Krichel / wikipedia Report

philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kinda deserves it though. We don't have to pick a side between him and Amber Heard. They both sound like pretty awful human beings. That's just my two cents.

#6

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Richard Jewel the guy discovered a bomb, saved countless lives, and was dragged through the mud by the fbi, and the press. When they vindicated him the damage had been done.

Rich Daswick , jewellrichard Report

monscul avatar
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1996 Atlanta Olympics. This guy was the security guard who saw the bomb, reported it and that started clearing people from the area when it detonated and killed somebody. The FBI initially interviewed him as a suspect and cleared him pretty quickly but in the meantime the new 24 hour news channels absolutely dragged his name through the mud as the suspect. Absolutely shameful.

#7

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Nickelback. They sound like so many other 2000s bands and I don’t get how the hate for them started

Catherine Ferreira , JKMusicGroup / wikipedia Report

#8

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It School Teachers

Claire Webb , Tra Nguyen / unspalsh (not the actual photo) Report

#9

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Sinead O Connor.... she was right all along.

Angel Ivany , Man Alive! / flickr Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Referring to when she ripped a picture of the Pope (John Paul II) because of child abuse charges in the church.

#10

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Monica Lewinsky

Erin Michelle Stewart , Steve Jurvetson / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#11

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Edward Snowden.

Steve Wilson , Laura Poitras / wikipedia Report

#12

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Jane Fonda, for being anti Vietnam War

Jeffrey Wallen , Georges Biard / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

marja_berisa avatar
Marja Berisa
Marja Berisa
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was more or less tricked to pose with the gun. She makes it very clear in her autobiography that she never disrespected Vietnam vets or had any "anti-American" opinions. A great lady and a fantastic actor.

#13

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Winona Ryder

Suzanne Sherrill , Karon Liu / wikipedia Report

fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, she was caught shoplifting when she was younger, but was she ever hated?

#14

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It PeeWee Herman

Camille Zengen , Alan Light / wikipedia Report

tmarofvulcan avatar
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was caught in an adult theatre BY HIMSELF. Oh, no, how shocking. *Rolls eyes* Who cares what someone does off the clock?

#15

Every woman named Karen

Deborah Mccallum Report

#16

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Pamela Anderson, I'm so glad she's doing well these days because the world was absolutely horrible to her

Becky Clarke , elevatefestival / wikipedia Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I must have missed a decade or so but why did people hate her? She's not the best actress for sure but there are a lot of bad actors and actresses out there.

#17

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Janet jackson

Ryan Bruce , Rich Esteban / wikipedia Report

sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She wore all the scandal of "Nipplegate" while Timberlake stood back and said nothing. And the rest of the world saw how incensed the US got over a bare breast with covered nipple, and said "WTF?"

#18

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Nicholas Cage. So many people hate his acting. He might have picked the wrong movie here and there but there’s far more worse actors around than him these days!

Koen Devogel , Moritz Barcelona / wikipedia Report

marcopielka avatar
Hans Georg
Hans Georg
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't he admit himself that he took many bad roles just for the money? I don't think that he is a bad actor.

#19

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Skeletor

Conor Daly Music Report

#20

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It MC Hammer. He was called a sell out for doing a (Pepsi, I think) commercial and quickly became unpopular after that. Despite the fact that a bunch of artists made commercials after him and it didn’t matter.

Jessica Lofgreen , Philip Nelson / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

#21

Anne Hathaway

Brian Nystedt Report

#22

Anita Hill
* I still believe her.

Reid Rosenbarger Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely told the truth. And now we begin to see what a liar Clarence Thomas was/is.

#23

Jack Kevorkian. Death with dignity is important. He was a pioneer.

Sarah Lane Report

ionescupopa avatar
Ionescu Popa
Ionescu Popa
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

only in societies that dont offer life with dignity, and he helped make us and then the world one of those.

#24

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Colin Kapernick

Connie Stolz , Mike Morbeck / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a huge fan of Kaepernick. I am still unhappy with Jay-Z for not having Kaepernick's back when he got his big break with Monday Night Football.

#25

Whitney Houston.
Drugs and domestic abuse are bad

Ameylynn Spardel Report

tmarofvulcan avatar
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother, when she married Bobby Brown, said, "She's gonna die." Mom saw it coming. She knew he wasn't going to be any good for Whitney.

#26

Anyone that spoke out against the genocide early on.

Asim Humayun Report

#27

Anne Hathaway and Brie Larson. There was a period when Anne couldn’t do right and nobody seems to know why. Brie, again, comes in for a lot of hate and she doesn’t seem like a bad person

Scerene Pearl Williams Report

samanthaeddy avatar
Zoey Bear
Zoey Bear
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anne again? Never knew there was any hate towards her. Little fact, her name is actually pronounced Annee and not Ann.

#28

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Vietnam Vets

Jim Rice , sydney Rae / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

marcopielka avatar
Hans Georg
Hans Georg
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They didn't win. Something the American mind cannot comprehend.

#29

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Al Franken deserved a little shade, maybe - but not nearly the amount of backlash that he got. Currently serving politicians have done 100x worse.

Amhrán Menagerie , Studio-Rebecca Hammel / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

#30

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Women. All of the women

Julia Fishenfeld , Becca Tapert / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#31

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Chris Pratt. People were actually hating on *him* because of what Peter Quill did in Infinity War. I’ll never understand people who can’t separate actors from their characters.

Stacey Goodwin Report

andreadevine avatar
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s not why people hate him. It’s because he says a lot of s****y things off camera.

#32

I always thought Howard Dean got canceled by media, the same media that normalizes Donald Trump.

Steve Ranco Report

#33

Bjork! She is a legendary artist. That Swan dress was maybe not the right choice, but they roasted her for a long time.

Rick Aguilar Report

#34

Milli Vanilli. They wanted to be popular by being frontmen, and were sort of bullied into doing it because they were attractive. The real singers were in agreement, so I don't know why Rob and Fab took the hit for everyone involved. The music and videos were great! Wish it had gone on for longer.

Robyn Keating Report

philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the meme with them about people getting famous on TikTok for miming to songs.

#35

Billy Ray Cyrus. Some gave all. is still one of my favorite songs to play

Charles Smith Report

#36

U2. Yeah Bono has a big mouth but they got involved in loads of eco-warrior stuff decades before it become acceptable. And they released some tremendous albums too..

Peter Simmons Report

lilgand avatar
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bono was very nice to me when I asked for his autograph. His bodyguard was a kind man too.

#37

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Victoria Beckham. Not a fan myself, but did she really deserve all the haters? Esp after Beckham was unfaithful? And then his lover became a z-list celebrity for a while? I'm not so sure. Usually the 'sisterhood' supports women when that kind of thing happens, but women just never warmed to her. I've never really understood why she became so unpopular.

Joanne Johnson , wikipedia Report

sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that she never smiles, never shows any human warmth, or personality for that matter.

#38

Hanson.
They were a talented bunch of kids and they became a joke because they were kids singing a pop song. That everybody loved.
(sincerest apologies for misspelling Hanson!!)

Melanie Burlock Report

#39

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Greta Thunberg

Jenna-Maria Andersson , Kushal Das / wikipedia Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She deserves more than respect. She’s a very courageous young woman!

#40

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Megan Markle

Jamie Laufeyson , Fuzheado / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

melissaphilipps8 avatar
NoName
NoName
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her desperation, and that obvious fake smile she wears, make her very unlikable. It doesn't have anything to do with her skin color, it's how she acts like an entitled, self absorbed, riding the coat tails of her brother and sister in law brat for attention. Harry seems miserable with her whenever they are out, and I don't think her late mother in law would appreciate how she behaves.

#41

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Harry and Meghan

Lori Sanford Spradlin , Netflix Report

#42

Any woman who cut her hair short in a popular TV show.

Shannon Orr Report

#43

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Will Smith

Robert-Jan van der Borden , TechCrunch / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

ionescupopa avatar
Ionescu Popa
Ionescu Popa
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bad character; as soon as his talent and the good roles will dry up, it will become even more obvious.

#44

Jeremy Corbyn, perhaps one of the few decent MP's with integrity who doesn't skim off the top for their own personal gain and who genuinely cares about people.

Dreads by Squidgy Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He could have stood up just a *little* bit more for British Jews though. He was completely blind to the effects of anti-Semitism on his own party members.

#45

Justin Bieber when he was a kid, yes they over played "baby' and it got annoying but that wasn't his fault obviously as he got older the circumstances changed

Jen Pearce Report

samanthaeddy avatar
Zoey Bear
Zoey Bear
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are a lot of instances where he's been an absolute entitled jerk.

#46

48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn't Deserve It Michael Jackson. Imho. Totally setup by parents of kids that saw how they could make millions off of him. He was so cool.

Richard Thorkilsen , Constru-centro / wikipedia Report

philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was absolutely a terrible human being by almost any metric. Even if we assume he was innocent. Still dangled a baby from a balcony, still spent all his money on something (an enormous amount of money to fritter away), still kept a monkey as his friend, still chose to sleep in the same bed as children, still hired dodgy docs to prescribe pills. And so on.

#47

Kyle Rittenhouse

Bryan D Rowe Report

#48

Jesus

Arin Stigall Report

