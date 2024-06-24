48 People Who Became Very Unpopular But Really Didn’t Deserve It
According to YouGov, the most popular people in America right now are: 1. Morgan Freeman, 2. Samuel L. Jackson, 3. Tom Hanks, 4. Sean Connery, and 5. Denzel Washington.
However, public opinion, and, in turn, this list, are susceptible to change. So we asked our Facebook followers who became extremely unpopular, and they immediately started sharing names.
From opinionated singers and controversial actors to outspoken activists and beleaguered royals, continue scrolling to check out the ones they mentioned and upvote the submissions you agree with!
Brendan Fraser
The woman who got burned with the McDonald’s coffee. That was a pretty horrific injury she got and this was not their first rodeo with high temp injuries.
There were 700 - *700!* - complaints about the coffee before Stella Leibeck got burnt. I saw pics of her injuries - they were *horrific*.
Dr. Frankenstein's "monster." Grossly misunderstood.
Always feel for the monster, it's not his fault that he is like he is
Jack Gleeson, the guy portrayed the most punchable character (Joffrey Baratheon) in Game of Thrones and did his job so well people hated him for no reason.
Jonny Depp. Amber Heard was unstable from day 1 and they blamed him for ever that happened without hearing her version in person. Just seeing her lying in court proved everyone wrong immediately.
Kinda deserves it though. We don't have to pick a side between him and Amber Heard. They both sound like pretty awful human beings. That's just my two cents.
Richard Jewel the guy discovered a bomb, saved countless lives, and was dragged through the mud by the fbi, and the press. When they vindicated him the damage had been done.
1996 Atlanta Olympics. This guy was the security guard who saw the bomb, reported it and that started clearing people from the area when it detonated and killed somebody. The FBI initially interviewed him as a suspect and cleared him pretty quickly but in the meantime the new 24 hour news channels absolutely dragged his name through the mud as the suspect. Absolutely shameful.
Nickelback. They sound like so many other 2000s bands and I don’t get how the hate for them started
I'd forgotten about them and now...this is how you remind me?
School Teachers
Sinead O Connor.... she was right all along.
Referring to when she ripped a picture of the Pope (John Paul II) because of child abuse charges in the church.
Monica Lewinsky
Edward Snowden.
Jane Fonda, for being anti Vietnam War
She was more or less tricked to pose with the gun. She makes it very clear in her autobiography that she never disrespected Vietnam vets or had any "anti-American" opinions. A great lady and a fantastic actor.
Winona Ryder
Yes, she was caught shoplifting when she was younger, but was she ever hated?
PeeWee Herman
He was caught in an adult theatre BY HIMSELF. Oh, no, how shocking. *Rolls eyes* Who cares what someone does off the clock?
Every woman named Karen
Pamela Anderson, I'm so glad she's doing well these days because the world was absolutely horrible to her
I must have missed a decade or so but why did people hate her? She's not the best actress for sure but there are a lot of bad actors and actresses out there.
Janet jackson
She wore all the scandal of "Nipplegate" while Timberlake stood back and said nothing. And the rest of the world saw how incensed the US got over a bare breast with covered nipple, and said "WTF?"
Nicholas Cage. So many people hate his acting. He might have picked the wrong movie here and there but there’s far more worse actors around than him these days!
Didn't he admit himself that he took many bad roles just for the money? I don't think that he is a bad actor.
Skeletor
MC Hammer. He was called a sell out for doing a (Pepsi, I think) commercial and quickly became unpopular after that. Despite the fact that a bunch of artists made commercials after him and it didn’t matter.
Anne Hathaway
Anita Hill
* I still believe her.
Jack Kevorkian. Death with dignity is important. He was a pioneer.
only in societies that dont offer life with dignity, and he helped make us and then the world one of those.
Colin Kapernick
I am a huge fan of Kaepernick. I am still unhappy with Jay-Z for not having Kaepernick's back when he got his big break with Monday Night Football.
Whitney Houston.
Drugs and domestic abuse are bad
My mother, when she married Bobby Brown, said, "She's gonna die." Mom saw it coming. She knew he wasn't going to be any good for Whitney.
Anyone that spoke out against the genocide early on.
Anne Hathaway and Brie Larson. There was a period when Anne couldn’t do right and nobody seems to know why. Brie, again, comes in for a lot of hate and she doesn’t seem like a bad person
Vietnam Vets
They didn't win. Something the American mind cannot comprehend.
Al Franken deserved a little shade, maybe - but not nearly the amount of backlash that he got. Currently serving politicians have done 100x worse.
Women. All of the women
Chris Pratt. People were actually hating on *him* because of what Peter Quill did in Infinity War. I’ll never understand people who can’t separate actors from their characters.
That’s not why people hate him. It’s because he says a lot of s****y things off camera.
I always thought Howard Dean got canceled by media, the same media that normalizes Donald Trump.
Bjork! She is a legendary artist. That Swan dress was maybe not the right choice, but they roasted her for a long time.
Milli Vanilli. They wanted to be popular by being frontmen, and were sort of bullied into doing it because they were attractive. The real singers were in agreement, so I don't know why Rob and Fab took the hit for everyone involved. The music and videos were great! Wish it had gone on for longer.
I like the meme with them about people getting famous on TikTok for miming to songs.
Billy Ray Cyrus. Some gave all. is still one of my favorite songs to play
U2. Yeah Bono has a big mouth but they got involved in loads of eco-warrior stuff decades before it become acceptable. And they released some tremendous albums too..
Bono was very nice to me when I asked for his autograph. His bodyguard was a kind man too.
Victoria Beckham. Not a fan myself, but did she really deserve all the haters? Esp after Beckham was unfaithful? And then his lover became a z-list celebrity for a while? I'm not so sure. Usually the 'sisterhood' supports women when that kind of thing happens, but women just never warmed to her. I've never really understood why she became so unpopular.
The fact that she never smiles, never shows any human warmth, or personality for that matter.
Hanson.
They were a talented bunch of kids and they became a joke because they were kids singing a pop song. That everybody loved.
(sincerest apologies for misspelling Hanson!!)
Greta Thunberg
Megan Markle
Her desperation, and that obvious fake smile she wears, make her very unlikable. It doesn't have anything to do with her skin color, it's how she acts like an entitled, self absorbed, riding the coat tails of her brother and sister in law brat for attention. Harry seems miserable with her whenever they are out, and I don't think her late mother in law would appreciate how she behaves.
Harry and Meghan
Any woman who cut her hair short in a popular TV show.
Will Smith
bad character; as soon as his talent and the good roles will dry up, it will become even more obvious.
Jeremy Corbyn, perhaps one of the few decent MP's with integrity who doesn't skim off the top for their own personal gain and who genuinely cares about people.
He could have stood up just a *little* bit more for British Jews though. He was completely blind to the effects of anti-Semitism on his own party members.
Justin Bieber when he was a kid, yes they over played "baby' and it got annoying but that wasn't his fault obviously as he got older the circumstances changed
Michael Jackson. Imho. Totally setup by parents of kids that saw how they could make millions off of him. He was so cool.
He was absolutely a terrible human being by almost any metric. Even if we assume he was innocent. Still dangled a baby from a balcony, still spent all his money on something (an enormous amount of money to fritter away), still kept a monkey as his friend, still chose to sleep in the same bed as children, still hired dodgy docs to prescribe pills. And so on.
Kyle Rittenhouse
Jesus
I would add Coldplay. They have made some very innovative songs.
I would add Coldplay. They have made some very innovative songs.
