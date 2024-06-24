From opinionated singers and controversial actors to outspoken activists and beleaguered royals, continue scrolling to check out the ones they mentioned and upvote the submissions you agree with!

However, public opinion, and, in turn, this list, are susceptible to change. So we asked our Facebook followers who became extremely unpopular, and they immediately started sharing names.

According to YouGov , the most popular people in America right now are: 1. Morgan Freeman, 2. Samuel L. Jackson, 3. Tom Hanks, 4. Sean Connery, and 5. Denzel Washington.

#1 Brendan Fraser

#2 The woman who got burned with the McDonald’s coffee. That was a pretty horrific injury she got and this was not their first rodeo with high temp injuries.

#3 Dr. Frankenstein's "monster." Grossly misunderstood.

#4 Jack Gleeson, the guy portrayed the most punchable character (Joffrey Baratheon) in Game of Thrones and did his job so well people hated him for no reason.

#5 Jonny Depp. Amber Heard was unstable from day 1 and they blamed him for ever that happened without hearing her version in person. Just seeing her lying in court proved everyone wrong immediately.

#6 Richard Jewel the guy discovered a bomb, saved countless lives, and was dragged through the mud by the fbi, and the press. When they vindicated him the damage had been done.

#7 Nickelback. They sound like so many other 2000s bands and I don’t get how the hate for them started

#8 School Teachers

#9 Sinead O Connor.... she was right all along.

#10 Monica Lewinsky

#11 Edward Snowden.

#12 Jane Fonda, for being anti Vietnam War

#13 Winona Ryder

#14 PeeWee Herman

#15 Every woman named Karen

#16 Pamela Anderson, I'm so glad she's doing well these days because the world was absolutely horrible to her

#17 Janet jackson

#18 Nicholas Cage. So many people hate his acting. He might have picked the wrong movie here and there but there’s far more worse actors around than him these days!

#19 Skeletor

#20 MC Hammer. He was called a sell out for doing a (Pepsi, I think) commercial and quickly became unpopular after that. Despite the fact that a bunch of artists made commercials after him and it didn’t matter.

#21 Anne Hathaway

#22 Anita Hill

* I still believe her.

#23 Jack Kevorkian. Death with dignity is important. He was a pioneer.

#24 Colin Kapernick

#25 Whitney Houston.

Drugs and domestic abuse are bad

#26 Anyone that spoke out against the genocide early on.

#27 Anne Hathaway and Brie Larson. There was a period when Anne couldn’t do right and nobody seems to know why. Brie, again, comes in for a lot of hate and she doesn’t seem like a bad person

#28 Vietnam Vets

#29 Al Franken deserved a little shade, maybe - but not nearly the amount of backlash that he got. Currently serving politicians have done 100x worse.

#30 Women. All of the women

#31 Chris Pratt. People were actually hating on *him* because of what Peter Quill did in Infinity War. I’ll never understand people who can’t separate actors from their characters.

#32 I always thought Howard Dean got canceled by media, the same media that normalizes Donald Trump.

#33 Bjork! She is a legendary artist. That Swan dress was maybe not the right choice, but they roasted her for a long time.

#34 Milli Vanilli. They wanted to be popular by being frontmen, and were sort of bullied into doing it because they were attractive. The real singers were in agreement, so I don't know why Rob and Fab took the hit for everyone involved. The music and videos were great! Wish it had gone on for longer.

#35 Billy Ray Cyrus. Some gave all. is still one of my favorite songs to play

#36 U2. Yeah Bono has a big mouth but they got involved in loads of eco-warrior stuff decades before it become acceptable. And they released some tremendous albums too..

#37 Victoria Beckham. Not a fan myself, but did she really deserve all the haters? Esp after Beckham was unfaithful? And then his lover became a z-list celebrity for a while? I'm not so sure. Usually the 'sisterhood' supports women when that kind of thing happens, but women just never warmed to her. I've never really understood why she became so unpopular.

#38 Hanson.

They were a talented bunch of kids and they became a joke because they were kids singing a pop song. That everybody loved.

(sincerest apologies for misspelling Hanson!!)

#39 Greta Thunberg

#40 Megan Markle

#41 Harry and Meghan

#42 Any woman who cut her hair short in a popular TV show.

#43 Will Smith

#44 Jeremy Corbyn, perhaps one of the few decent MP's with integrity who doesn't skim off the top for their own personal gain and who genuinely cares about people.

#45 Justin Bieber when he was a kid, yes they over played "baby' and it got annoying but that wasn't his fault obviously as he got older the circumstances changed

#46 Michael Jackson. Imho. Totally setup by parents of kids that saw how they could make millions off of him. He was so cool.

#47 Kyle Rittenhouse