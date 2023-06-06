22 Actors Standing Together With The Most Famous Characters They Played (New Pics)
In the grand theater of cinema, actors are primarily known by the iconic characters they portray. Before achieving fame, they aren't recognized by their names but by their characters. Take, for instance, the iconic roles of Kevin McCallister played by Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone", or Robert Downey Jr.'s memorable portrayal of Tony Stark. These names are so intertwined that it's easy to confuse the actor with the character, to the point where they're nearly synonymous.
Netherlands-based artist, Ard Gelinck, presents a take on this confluence of actor and role. Through his skill, he detaches the inseparable, juxtaposing the actor and their character in a fascinating and reflective manner. His work frames the two side-by-side as though they're conversing, spending time together, and just engaging in a unique form of interaction.
Also, make sure to check out part one of the post on Bored Panda by clicking here.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Emma Watson And Hermione Granger
Harry Potter.
Daniel Radcliffe And Harry Potter
Harry Potter.
Macaulay Culkin And Kevin Mccallister
Home Alone.
Michael J. Fox And Marty Mcfly
Back to the Future.
Carrie Fisher And Princess Leia
Tootsie.
It's Princess Leia twice. The elder Carrie Fischer should not be in her character.
Julia Roberts And Vivian Ward
Pretty Woman.
Still looks exactly the same. Beautiful woman inside and out. Love her hair, smile, & laugh.
Tom Hanks And Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump.
Robbie Coltrane And Hagrid
Harry Potter.
Robert Downey Jr. And Tony Stark
Iron man.
Harrison Ford And Indiana Jones
Indiana Jones.
Henry Thomas And Elliott
Jack Nicholson And Jack Torrance
The Shining.
Tom Selleck And Thomas Magnum
Magnum, P.I.
Molly Ringwald And Andie Walsh
Pretty in Pink.
Sharon Stone And Catherine Tramell
Basic Instinct.
Jenna Ortega And Wednesday
Wednesday.
Sylvester Stallone And Rocky Balboa
Rocky Balboa.
Tom Cruise And Joel Goodsen
Risky Business.
Mel Gibson And Martin Riggs
Lethal Weapon.
Jude Law And Pope Pius XIII
To me, he is always Gigolo Joe, a sex robot in the movie AI.
Luke Perry And Dylan Mckay
Beverly Hills, 90210.
Denzel Washington And Dr. Philip Chandler
St. Elsewhere.