In the grand theater of cinema, actors are primarily known by the iconic characters they portray. Before achieving fame, they aren't recognized by their names but by their characters. Take, for instance, the iconic roles of Kevin McCallister played by Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone", or Robert Downey Jr.'s memorable portrayal of Tony Stark. These names are so intertwined that it's easy to confuse the actor with the character, to the point where they're nearly synonymous.

Netherlands-based artist, Ard Gelinck, presents a take on this confluence of actor and role. Through his skill, he detaches the inseparable, juxtaposing the actor and their character in a fascinating and reflective manner. His work frames the two side-by-side as though they're conversing, spending time together, and just engaging in a unique form of interaction.

#1

Emma Watson And Hermione Granger

Emma Watson And Hermione Granger

Harry Potter.

one of the best child/woman transition I know

#2

Daniel Radcliffe And Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe And Harry Potter

Harry Potter.

So versatile and truly good man.

#3

Macaulay Culkin And Kevin Mccallister

Macaulay Culkin And Kevin Mccallister

Home Alone.

#4

Michael J. Fox And Marty Mcfly

Michael J. Fox And Marty Mcfly

Back to the Future.

#5

Carrie Fisher And Princess Leia

Carrie Fisher And Princess Leia

Tootsie.

It's Princess Leia twice. The elder Carrie Fischer should not be in her character.

#6

Julia Roberts And Vivian Ward

Julia Roberts And Vivian Ward

Pretty Woman.

Still looks exactly the same. Beautiful woman inside and out. Love her hair, smile, & laugh.

#7

Tom Hanks And Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks And Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump.

one of the best movies of all time

#8

Robbie Coltrane And Hagrid

Robbie Coltrane And Hagrid

Harry Potter.

I would have NO way of recognising him w/o the beard!

#9

Robert Downey Jr. And Tony Stark

Robert Downey Jr. And Tony Stark

Iron man.

Huh, didn't uuuuuh.... Didn't seem to age tbh 😂

#10

Harrison Ford And Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford And Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones.

#11

Henry Thomas And Elliott

Henry Thomas And Elliott

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Do we get to see grown-up E.T?

#12

Jack Nicholson And Jack Torrance

Jack Nicholson And Jack Torrance

The Shining.

Lol I am not sure which seems creepier.

#13

Tom Selleck And Thomas Magnum

Tom Selleck And Thomas Magnum

Magnum, P.I.

#14

Molly Ringwald And Andie Walsh

Molly Ringwald And Andie Walsh

Pretty in Pink.

#15

Sharon Stone And Catherine Tramell

Sharon Stone And Catherine Tramell

Basic Instinct.

#16

Jenna Ortega And Wednesday

Jenna Ortega And Wednesday

Wednesday.

ok but this one was pretty recent

#17

Sylvester Stallone And Rocky Balboa

Sylvester Stallone And Rocky Balboa

Rocky Balboa.

#18

Tom Cruise And Joel Goodsen

Tom Cruise And Joel Goodsen

Risky Business.

not the good haircut for risky business

#19

Mel Gibson And Martin Riggs

Mel Gibson And Martin Riggs

Lethal Weapon.

not the good haircut too, where is the mulet ? :)

#20

Jude Law And Pope Pius XIII

Jude Law And Pope Pius XIII

The Young Pope.

To me, he is always Gigolo Joe, a sex robot in the movie AI.

#21

Luke Perry And Dylan Mckay

Luke Perry And Dylan Mckay

Beverly Hills, 90210.

#22

Denzel Washington And Dr. Philip Chandler

Denzel Washington And Dr. Philip Chandler

St. Elsewhere.

Training Day or Malcolm X. Not some short-lived TV show.

