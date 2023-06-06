In the grand theater of cinema, actors are primarily known by the iconic characters they portray. Before achieving fame, they aren't recognized by their names but by their characters. Take, for instance, the iconic roles of Kevin McCallister played by Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone", or Robert Downey Jr.'s memorable portrayal of Tony Stark. These names are so intertwined that it's easy to confuse the actor with the character, to the point where they're nearly synonymous.

Netherlands-based artist, Ard Gelinck, presents a take on this confluence of actor and role. Through his skill, he detaches the inseparable, juxtaposing the actor and their character in a fascinating and reflective manner. His work frames the two side-by-side as though they're conversing, spending time together, and just engaging in a unique form of interaction.

Also, make sure to check out part one of the post on Bored Panda by clicking here.

More info: Instagram