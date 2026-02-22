ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 BAFTA Awards brought together some of the biggest names in film on February 22, and as always, the red carpet was just as exciting as the ceremony itself.

From classic Hollywood glamour to bold avant-garde risks, celebrities stepped out in looks that had everyone talking, for better or worse.

While some stars delivered unforgettable fashion moments, others opted for daring choices.

Here’s a closer look at the most outstanding outfits of the night, both good and bad.

#1

Chase Infiniti

Actress in a strapless flowing gown posing on the red carpet at the most talked-about BAFTA 2026 fashion event.

Infiniti delivered full drama in a custom Louis Vuitton strapless gown in a rich burgundy hue. The figure-hugging silhouette flared into a sculptural, wave-like hem that looked like it was frozen mid-twirl.

She kept the focus on the dress, pairing it with De Beers London cascading diamond earrings, stacked bangles, and statement rings.

Scott Garfitt/Getty Images Report

25points
POST
miriamemendelson avatar
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the dress. Just give some normal gravity to the hemline. And yes, like Nikki said, a statement necklace - like a simple diamond necklace.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Teyana Taylor

    Elegant dark satin gown with dramatic collar and long train on the BAFTA red carpet, showcasing memorable BAFTA 2026 outfits.

    One Battle After Another star turned the BAFTAs into her own gothic runway in a custom Burberry trench gown by Daniel Lee.

    The plum silk duchess design featured a dramatically exaggerated, Elizabethan-style collar that nearly swallowed her face.

    Her outfit, structured like a trench but sculpted into a gown, was completed with deep pockets and a sweeping silhouette.

    She elevated the look with dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including the iconic Bird on a Rock brooch.

    Neil Mockford/Getty Images Report

    20points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    Kate Middleton And Prince Wlliam

    Woman in a flowing mauve gown and man in burgundy velvet tuxedo showcasing BAFTA 2026 red carpet outfits.

    The Prince and Princess of Wales brought royal elegance to the BAFTAs in coordinated style.

    Kate stunned in a flowing off-the-shoulder gown blending soft shades of pink, cinched at the waist with a burgundy belt that perfectly matched Williams’ velvet tuxedo jacket.

    She carried a coordinating clutch and wore her hair in loose, glossy waves, finishing the look with delicate diamond drop earrings.

    Meanwhile, William kept things classic in his tailored tux.

    Samir Hussein/Getty Images Report

    20points
    POST
    barbara-delahunty avatar
    Foxglove🇮🇪
    Foxglove🇮🇪
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the Will's jacket tones with Catherine's dress. (Stop calling her Kate Middleton, she hasn't been that in years!)

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Audrey Nuna

    Model wearing a white textured jacket and pleated skirt with dog motif, standing on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet in standout outfits.

    Audrey Nuna showed up in full avant-garde doll-core courtesy of Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Her ensemble featured an oversized tweed jacket, completed with red-white-navy trim, that sat over a massive pleated skirt that looked ready to sweep the entire BAFTA carpet.

    She paired it with ribbed gloves, sky-high platforms, slicked hair, and dramatic black lipstick, which added a gothic porcelain-doll vibe.

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Report

    16points
    POST
    vshennessey avatar
    Vermonta
    Vermonta
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the Talking Heads

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Maura Higgins

    Woman in a striking red and black gown posing on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet showcasing elegant BAFTA red carpet outfits.

    Higgins brought full drama in a fitted red gown featuring a bold black embellished detail sprawled across the chest like couture spider art.

    The strapless silhouette hugged her figure before flowing into a dramatic black train. She matched the ensemble with sheer opera-length gloves and went heavy on sculpted glam, sharp contour, and nude lips.

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments
    #6

    Timothée Chalamet

    Man in a black tuxedo posing on the red carpet at the BAFTA 2026 event showcasing stylish red carpet outfits.

    Chalamet kept things sleek and low-key in an all-black ensemble for the 2026 BAFTAs. The Marty Supreme star wore a tailored black suit paired with a black silk shirt, skipping a tie for a relaxed yet polished finish.

    He was later seen with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who wore a plunging vintage Thierry Mugler dress.

    Karwai Tang/Getty Images Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments
    #7

    Kate Hudson

    Woman in a red off-shoulder gown posing on the BAFTA red carpet showcasing 2026 red carpet outfits.

    Hudson turned up the heat in a fiery red Prada gown that instantly commanded attention.

    The off-the-shoulder satin dress featured a structured, cinched bodice that highlighted her waist before flowing into a soft skirt with a subtle train.

    She elevated the look with sparkling Chaumet earrings and a statement necklace that added an extra touch of glamour.

    Karwai Tang/WireImage Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    Pegah Pourmand

    Woman in a dazzling pink satin gown with crystal embellishments posing on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet outfits event.

    Pegah Pourmand clearly RSVP’d “Hi Barbie!” to the wrong red carpet. She paired a sheer, crystal-studded high-neck top with a hot pink satin fishtail skirt complete with a dramatic thigh-high slit and sweeping train.

    The back featured a plunging open design with dangling pearl strands and pink appliqués that oddly resembled a little frog clinging on for dear life.

    She finished her look with a matching pink headband and a mini black handbag.

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images , Joe Maher/Getty Images Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #9

    Jenna Coleman

    Woman posing in a sheer gown with red floral details on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet outfits event.

    Coleman floated onto the red carpet in a sheer Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2023 Couture gown that was equal parts delicate and daring.

    The nude tulle base was covered in bold red floral appliqués that looked like roses climbing across her silhouette. She kept her accessories refined with diamond drop earrings and stacked rings.

    Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images Report

    11points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing daring about flesh coloured underlay these days

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #10

    Erin Doherty

    Woman in a sculptural black dress with deep neckline posing on red carpet at BAFTA 2026 showcasing standout red carpet outfits.

    The Adolescence star leaned fully into avant-garde territory in a dramatic navy Louis Vuitton gown that was impossible to ignore.

    The deep plunging neckline added sleek contrast up top, but the sculptural, ultra-voluminous pleated skirt ballooned outward in a way that looked more architectural experiment than red carpet elegance.

    She paired the look with a knotted diamond necklace.

    Stephane Cardinale/ Getty Images Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    Kasmere Trice Stanfield

    A woman wearing a textured, dark gray avant-garde gown on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026.

    Stanfield brought cozy-core to couture in a charcoal knit dress that looked like a luxury sweater and decided to attend the BAFTAs.

    The sleeveless turtleneck bodice featured sculpted ribbing that contoured the torso, before dramatically exploding into a shaggy, fringe-heavy skirt.

    She kept accessories minimal and grounded the look with glossy black pointed flats.

    Joe Maher/Getty Images Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Gillian Anderson

    Woman wearing a patterned dark purple gown on the red carpet at BAFTA 2026 showcasing standout red carpet outfits.

    The Abandons star brought understated drama in a Roksanda gown. The sleeveless design featured a sheer, abstract-patterned bodice that flowed into a voluminous skirt layered in deep plum and black tones.

    She completed her look with a slim belt cinching her waist while keeping her hair swept back in a relaxed updo.

    James McCauley/Getty Images) Report

    9points
    POST
    #13

    Kathryn Hahn

    Woman in a long red pleated gown posing confidently on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026 event.

    James McCauley/Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    #14

    Rei Ami

    Woman in an intricate red and white gown with a flared train posing on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet outfits event.

    Ami went full couture fantasy in a sculptural corseted gown. The strapless bodice featured structured paneling with burgundy piping, flaring out into dramatic hip fins before cascading into a voluminous, shell-like train.

    The fitted skirt included a thigh-high slit, paired with pointed burgundy heels that matched the detailing.

    She styled her hair in a high updo with blunt bangs and ribbon accents.

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like how it looks as if it’s been drawn; that’s a fun effect

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Leonardo DiCaprio

    Actor wearing a classic black tuxedo and bow tie on the red carpet at the most talked-about BAFTA 2026 outfits event.

    DiCaprio kept it timeless in a classic black tuxedo. The tailored suit featured sharp satin lapels, a crisp white dress shirt, and a perfectly tied black bow tie.

    He finished the look with polished black dress shoes and a sleek watch.

    Karwai Tang/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #16

    Hannah Waddingham

    Woman in a sparkling red gown posing on the red carpet showcasing the most talked-about BAFTA 2026 outfits.

    Waddingham opted for a figure-hugging, high-neck halter gown drenched in deep ruby sequins.

    The sleeveless silhouette showcased her toned arms while the fitted design highlighted her curves before falling into a sleek floor-length hem.

    She kept accessories minimal with diamond stud earrings and a simple bracelet.

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think I've ever seen her get it wrong.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Jessie Buckley

    Woman wearing a vibrant blue velvet gown posing on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet, showcasing standout red carpet outfits.

    Karwai Tang/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a student of Greco-Roman history and culture I really like this look...

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    Sadie Sink

    Woman in a strapless green satin gown posing on the red carpet at the most talked-about BAFTA 2026 outfits event.

    The Stranger Things star delivered a modern princess energy in a strapless satin Prada gown in a rich green hue.

    The fitted bodice featured a delicate bow detail at the neckline, while the high-low hem showed off her silver metallic Prada pointed-toe heels.

    She elevated the look with dazzling Bvlgari diamond earrings and a statement necklace. 

    James McCauley/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #19

    Chloé Zhao

    Woman in a shiny gold gown posing on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards, showcasing standout red carpet outfits.

    Zhao shimmered in a gold gown featuring a sleek metallic bodice and a heavily embellished skirt dripping in leaf-life appliqués.

    She kept her hair long and natural with minimal jewelry, but the open-toe sandals peeking out underneath completely broke the illusion.

    Lia Toby/Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    bartscrivner avatar
    Elle Roque
    Elle Roque
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She needed a hairdresser. And a less dour expression.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Kirsten Dunst

    Woman wearing a dramatic pink puff-sleeve jacket and black skirt on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet fashion event.

    Dunst arrived at the 2026 BAFTAs in a structured pink jacket with dramatically oversized puff sleeves that looked ready to take flight.

    She paired it with a sleek black column skirt and a soft blush camisole, creating a top-half couture, bottom-half office party contrast.

    The Jumanji star went for a minimalist black sandal and a simple updo.

    Lia Toby/Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    pollymere_1 avatar
    Pollymere
    Pollymere
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It makes her look very shapeless.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    Vick Hope

    Elegant woman posing in a metallic gown at the BAFTA 2026 red carpet showcasing the most talked-about outfits.

    Hope shimmered in a liquid gold gown that hugged every curve and reflected light from every angle.

    The metallic dress featured a draped cowl neckline, ruched detailing through the waist, and a thigh-high slit that revealed strappy gold heels.

    She carried a structured clutch in a matching bronze tone and kept her glam sleek with a center-parted low ponytail.

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would look like a baked potato if I wore this, but on her it's pretty nice.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Odessa A'zion

    Woman in a sheer black lace gown waving on the red carpet at BAFTA 2026 featuring the most talked-about outfits.

    A’zion embraced gothic romance in a black off-the-shoulder lace gown featuring a billowy, draped bodice and a completely sheer skirt. The delicate floral lace and gathered detailing gave it a vintage lingerie vibe.

    She paired the look with a sparkling choker and tousled curly hair.

    Lia Toby/Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    pollymere_1 avatar
    Pollymere
    Pollymere
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she forgot the underskirt...

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    Alicia Vikander

    Actress wearing a bejeweled gown on the BAFTA red carpet showcasing stunning 2026 red carpet outfits at the awards event.

    Vikander opted for whimsical sparkle in a pale blue embellished gown.

    The fitted skirt was covered in multicolored floral beadwork, while the structured bodice featured a crisscross cutout and a peplum detail that added extra dimension.

    The thin straps and a sleek bun kept the focus on the intricate embellishments, with minimal jewelry to avoid being overboard.

    Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dress would be better serves as one sleek column, without the cutout and whatever that is going on at the waist. Those elements detract from the beautiful fabric.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Aimee Lou Wood

    Woman in a pink one-shoulder gown posing on the red carpet at the BAFTA 2026 film awards event.

    Wood brought soft romance to the BAFTA red carpet in a tailored pink floral gown that felt both sweet and structured.

    The dress featured a boned corset bodice that cinched her waist, paired with delicate, slightly quirky straps.

    She styled her brunette hair in a chic bun with loose strands framing her face. The White House star finished the look with diamond earrings and a bold red lip.

    James McCauley/Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Top of the bodice looks odd, as if she was fitted wearing different underwear

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Gracie Abrahams

    Woman in an embellished black gown posing on the red carpet at the BAFTA film awards showcasing 2026 red carpet outfits.

    Karwai Tang/Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Suits her and she wears it well.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Actress wearing a black gown with embellished sleeves posing on the red carpet at the BAFTA 2026 film awards event.

    James McCauley/Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Needs a necklace with a dark cameo pendant...

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    Aj Odudu

    Elegant gown featured among the most talked-about BAFTA 2026 red carpet outfits worn by a model on the red carpet.

    AJ Odudu opted for a plunging slate-grey gown featuring a dramatic deep-V neckline. The long-sleeved, body-skimming silhouette gathered awkwardly at the midsection before flowing into a soft train, giving Grecian goddess vibes.

    She wore her hair sleek and center-parted, while metallic eye makeup and glossy lips added polish.

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Report

    2points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't find the gather awkward at all

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    Monica Bellucci

    Woman in a black off-shoulder gown and statement necklace posing on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet outfits event.

    Bellucci stepped out in a sleek, long-sleeved black gown at the BAFTAs 2026, featuring a soft sweetheart neckline that highlighted her décolletage.

    The figure-skimming dress flowed into a subtle flared hem, creating a classic hourglass effect.

    She accessorized with a dazzling statement diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a simple black clutch.

    James McCauley/Getty Images Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Amybeth McNulty

    Woman in a black crop top and burgundy suit posing on the red carpet at the most talked-about BAFTA 2026 outfits event

    McNulty went for a deep burgundy oversized suit layered over a black lace bralette, serving an actual corporate-core meets afterparty.

    The boxy blazer and wide-leg trousers felt more boardroom than BAFTAs, while the visible lingerie peekaboo moment didn’t quite elevate it.

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Report

    1point
    POST
    barbara-delahunty avatar
    Foxglove🇮🇪
    Foxglove🇮🇪
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Colour is good but it looks too big for her

    3
    3points
    reply
    #30

    Renate Reinsve

    Woman in a black cut-out gown posing on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet showcasing one of the most talked-about outfits.

    Reinsve kept things sleek in a custom black Louis Vuitton gown featuring a bold asymmetrical cutout that carved across her torso.

    The strapless velvet design hugged her frame before falling into a simple floor-length skirt.

    She accessorized with a sculptural Boucheron necklace and minimal rings, keeping her hair loose and softly waved.

    Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Report

    1point
    POST
    pollymere_1 avatar
    Pollymere
    Pollymere
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not flattering and very boring.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    Glenn Close

    Elegant woman on the red carpet wearing a black outfit with floral embroidery at the most talked-about BAFTA 2026 red carpet outfits.

    Mike Marsland/Getty Images Report

    1point
    POST
    View more comments
    #32

    Emma Stone

    Woman wearing a sleek black halter gown posing on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet showcasing standout outfits.

    The La La Land star kept things classic with a twist. The actress stepped out in a custom black Louis Vuitton halter gown featuring a dramatic keyhole cutout that plunged down her torso.

    The floor-length design flowed into a subtle train, with strappy black heels peeking out in front. She styled her red hair in a soft updo with loose face-framing pieces, pairing the look with diamond studs, a matching bracelet, winged liner, and a soft pink lip.

    Lia Toby/Getty Images Report

    0points
    POST
    View more comments
    #33

    Lynne Ramsay

    Woman in yellow satin dress and white fur shawl posing on BAFTA 2026 red carpet showcasing talked-about outfits.

    Ramsay brought old-school glamour to the red carpet in a chartreuse satin gown cinched at the waist with a slim embellished belt.

    The high neckline and fluid silhouette gave the dress a regal feel, but it was the oversized ivory fur stole draped over her shoulders that truly made an entrance of its own.

    She finished her look with black pointed heels, statement earrings, and bold rings.

    Joe Maher/Getty Images Report

    0points
    POST
    barbara-delahunty avatar
    Foxglove🇮🇪
    Foxglove🇮🇪
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the colour but not with the fur. Seems like there's too much fabric in the dress somehow

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #34

    Jessie Ware

    Woman in a yellow patterned gown posing on the red carpet showcasing the most talked-about BAFTA 2026 outfits.

    James McCauley/Getty Images Report

    0points
    POST
    barbara-delahunty avatar
    Foxglove🇮🇪
    Foxglove🇮🇪
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the colour but the cut/fit doesn't suit her

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #35

    Malgosia Turzanska

    Woman with red hair in avant-garde black and white outfit posing on the BAFTA red carpet showcasing bold red carpet outfits.

    Turzanska opted for a crisp white button-down shirt and skinny tie with a dramatic, cropped black jacket featuring sculptural ruffle shoulders.

    The voluminous, origami-style black skirt and chunky lace-up boots looked a rebellious edge, while a rounded white handbag added a quirky contrast.

    She finished her look with round glasses and a fiery red updo.

    Joe Maher/Getty Images Report

    -1point
    POST
    View more comments
