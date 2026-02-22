The Most Talked-About BAFTA 2026 Red Carpet Outfits
The 2026 BAFTA Awards brought together some of the biggest names in film on February 22, and as always, the red carpet was just as exciting as the ceremony itself.
From classic Hollywood glamour to bold avant-garde risks, celebrities stepped out in looks that had everyone talking, for better or worse.
While some stars delivered unforgettable fashion moments, others opted for daring choices.
Here’s a closer look at the most outstanding outfits of the night, both good and bad.
Chase Infiniti
Infiniti delivered full drama in a custom Louis Vuitton strapless gown in a rich burgundy hue. The figure-hugging silhouette flared into a sculptural, wave-like hem that looked like it was frozen mid-twirl.
She kept the focus on the dress, pairing it with De Beers London cascading diamond earrings, stacked bangles, and statement rings.
Teyana Taylor
One Battle After Another star turned the BAFTAs into her own gothic runway in a custom Burberry trench gown by Daniel Lee.
The plum silk duchess design featured a dramatically exaggerated, Elizabethan-style collar that nearly swallowed her face.
Her outfit, structured like a trench but sculpted into a gown, was completed with deep pockets and a sweeping silhouette.
She elevated the look with dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including the iconic Bird on a Rock brooch.
Kate Middleton And Prince Wlliam
The Prince and Princess of Wales brought royal elegance to the BAFTAs in coordinated style.
Kate stunned in a flowing off-the-shoulder gown blending soft shades of pink, cinched at the waist with a burgundy belt that perfectly matched Williams’ velvet tuxedo jacket.
She carried a coordinating clutch and wore her hair in loose, glossy waves, finishing the look with delicate diamond drop earrings.
Meanwhile, William kept things classic in his tailored tux.
I like the Will's jacket tones with Catherine's dress. (Stop calling her Kate Middleton, she hasn't been that in years!)
Audrey Nuna
Audrey Nuna showed up in full avant-garde doll-core courtesy of Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Her ensemble featured an oversized tweed jacket, completed with red-white-navy trim, that sat over a massive pleated skirt that looked ready to sweep the entire BAFTA carpet.
She paired it with ribbed gloves, sky-high platforms, slicked hair, and dramatic black lipstick, which added a gothic porcelain-doll vibe.
Maura Higgins
Higgins brought full drama in a fitted red gown featuring a bold black embellished detail sprawled across the chest like couture spider art.
The strapless silhouette hugged her figure before flowing into a dramatic black train. She matched the ensemble with sheer opera-length gloves and went heavy on sculpted glam, sharp contour, and nude lips.
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet kept things sleek and low-key in an all-black ensemble for the 2026 BAFTAs. The Marty Supreme star wore a tailored black suit paired with a black silk shirt, skipping a tie for a relaxed yet polished finish.
He was later seen with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who wore a plunging vintage Thierry Mugler dress.
Kate Hudson
Hudson turned up the heat in a fiery red Prada gown that instantly commanded attention.
The off-the-shoulder satin dress featured a structured, cinched bodice that highlighted her waist before flowing into a soft skirt with a subtle train.
She elevated the look with sparkling Chaumet earrings and a statement necklace that added an extra touch of glamour.
Pegah Pourmand
Pegah Pourmand clearly RSVP’d “Hi Barbie!” to the wrong red carpet. She paired a sheer, crystal-studded high-neck top with a hot pink satin fishtail skirt complete with a dramatic thigh-high slit and sweeping train.
The back featured a plunging open design with dangling pearl strands and pink appliqués that oddly resembled a little frog clinging on for dear life.
She finished her look with a matching pink headband and a mini black handbag.
Jenna Coleman
Coleman floated onto the red carpet in a sheer Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2023 Couture gown that was equal parts delicate and daring.
The nude tulle base was covered in bold red floral appliqués that looked like roses climbing across her silhouette. She kept her accessories refined with diamond drop earrings and stacked rings.
Erin Doherty
The Adolescence star leaned fully into avant-garde territory in a dramatic navy Louis Vuitton gown that was impossible to ignore.
The deep plunging neckline added sleek contrast up top, but the sculptural, ultra-voluminous pleated skirt ballooned outward in a way that looked more architectural experiment than red carpet elegance.
She paired the look with a knotted diamond necklace.
Kasmere Trice Stanfield
Stanfield brought cozy-core to couture in a charcoal knit dress that looked like a luxury sweater and decided to attend the BAFTAs.
The sleeveless turtleneck bodice featured sculpted ribbing that contoured the torso, before dramatically exploding into a shaggy, fringe-heavy skirt.
She kept accessories minimal and grounded the look with glossy black pointed flats.
Gillian Anderson
The Abandons star brought understated drama in a Roksanda gown. The sleeveless design featured a sheer, abstract-patterned bodice that flowed into a voluminous skirt layered in deep plum and black tones.
She completed her look with a slim belt cinching her waist while keeping her hair swept back in a relaxed updo.
Kathryn Hahn
Rei Ami
Ami went full couture fantasy in a sculptural corseted gown. The strapless bodice featured structured paneling with burgundy piping, flaring out into dramatic hip fins before cascading into a voluminous, shell-like train.
The fitted skirt included a thigh-high slit, paired with pointed burgundy heels that matched the detailing.
She styled her hair in a high updo with blunt bangs and ribbon accents.
Leonardo DiCaprio
DiCaprio kept it timeless in a classic black tuxedo. The tailored suit featured sharp satin lapels, a crisp white dress shirt, and a perfectly tied black bow tie.
He finished the look with polished black dress shoes and a sleek watch.
Hannah Waddingham
Waddingham opted for a figure-hugging, high-neck halter gown drenched in deep ruby sequins.
The sleeveless silhouette showcased her toned arms while the fitted design highlighted her curves before falling into a sleek floor-length hem.
She kept accessories minimal with diamond stud earrings and a simple bracelet.
Jessie Buckley
As a student of Greco-Roman history and culture I really like this look...
Sadie Sink
The Stranger Things star delivered a modern princess energy in a strapless satin Prada gown in a rich green hue.
The fitted bodice featured a delicate bow detail at the neckline, while the high-low hem showed off her silver metallic Prada pointed-toe heels.
She elevated the look with dazzling Bvlgari diamond earrings and a statement necklace.
Chloé Zhao
Zhao shimmered in a gold gown featuring a sleek metallic bodice and a heavily embellished skirt dripping in leaf-life appliqués.
She kept her hair long and natural with minimal jewelry, but the open-toe sandals peeking out underneath completely broke the illusion.
Kirsten Dunst
Dunst arrived at the 2026 BAFTAs in a structured pink jacket with dramatically oversized puff sleeves that looked ready to take flight.
She paired it with a sleek black column skirt and a soft blush camisole, creating a top-half couture, bottom-half office party contrast.
The Jumanji star went for a minimalist black sandal and a simple updo.
Vick Hope
Hope shimmered in a liquid gold gown that hugged every curve and reflected light from every angle.
The metallic dress featured a draped cowl neckline, ruched detailing through the waist, and a thigh-high slit that revealed strappy gold heels.
She carried a structured clutch in a matching bronze tone and kept her glam sleek with a center-parted low ponytail.
I would look like a baked potato if I wore this, but on her it's pretty nice.
Odessa A'zion
A’zion embraced gothic romance in a black off-the-shoulder lace gown featuring a billowy, draped bodice and a completely sheer skirt. The delicate floral lace and gathered detailing gave it a vintage lingerie vibe.
She paired the look with a sparkling choker and tousled curly hair.
Alicia Vikander
Vikander opted for whimsical sparkle in a pale blue embellished gown.
The fitted skirt was covered in multicolored floral beadwork, while the structured bodice featured a crisscross cutout and a peplum detail that added extra dimension.
The thin straps and a sleek bun kept the focus on the intricate embellishments, with minimal jewelry to avoid being overboard.
The dress would be better serves as one sleek column, without the cutout and whatever that is going on at the waist. Those elements detract from the beautiful fabric.
Aimee Lou Wood
Wood brought soft romance to the BAFTA red carpet in a tailored pink floral gown that felt both sweet and structured.
The dress featured a boned corset bodice that cinched her waist, paired with delicate, slightly quirky straps.
She styled her brunette hair in a chic bun with loose strands framing her face. The White House star finished the look with diamond earrings and a bold red lip.
Gracie Abrahams
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Aj Odudu
AJ Odudu opted for a plunging slate-grey gown featuring a dramatic deep-V neckline. The long-sleeved, body-skimming silhouette gathered awkwardly at the midsection before flowing into a soft train, giving Grecian goddess vibes.
She wore her hair sleek and center-parted, while metallic eye makeup and glossy lips added polish.
Monica Bellucci
Bellucci stepped out in a sleek, long-sleeved black gown at the BAFTAs 2026, featuring a soft sweetheart neckline that highlighted her décolletage.
The figure-skimming dress flowed into a subtle flared hem, creating a classic hourglass effect.
She accessorized with a dazzling statement diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a simple black clutch.
Amybeth McNulty
McNulty went for a deep burgundy oversized suit layered over a black lace bralette, serving an actual corporate-core meets afterparty.
The boxy blazer and wide-leg trousers felt more boardroom than BAFTAs, while the visible lingerie peekaboo moment didn’t quite elevate it.
Renate Reinsve
Reinsve kept things sleek in a custom black Louis Vuitton gown featuring a bold asymmetrical cutout that carved across her torso.
The strapless velvet design hugged her frame before falling into a simple floor-length skirt.
She accessorized with a sculptural Boucheron necklace and minimal rings, keeping her hair loose and softly waved.
Glenn Close
Emma Stone
The La La Land star kept things classic with a twist. The actress stepped out in a custom black Louis Vuitton halter gown featuring a dramatic keyhole cutout that plunged down her torso.
The floor-length design flowed into a subtle train, with strappy black heels peeking out in front. She styled her red hair in a soft updo with loose face-framing pieces, pairing the look with diamond studs, a matching bracelet, winged liner, and a soft pink lip.
Lynne Ramsay
Ramsay brought old-school glamour to the red carpet in a chartreuse satin gown cinched at the waist with a slim embellished belt.
The high neckline and fluid silhouette gave the dress a regal feel, but it was the oversized ivory fur stole draped over her shoulders that truly made an entrance of its own.
She finished her look with black pointed heels, statement earrings, and bold rings.
I like the colour but not with the fur. Seems like there's too much fabric in the dress somehow
Jessie Ware
Malgosia Turzanska
Turzanska opted for a crisp white button-down shirt and skinny tie with a dramatic, cropped black jacket featuring sculptural ruffle shoulders.
The voluminous, origami-style black skirt and chunky lace-up boots looked a rebellious edge, while a rounded white handbag added a quirky contrast.
She finished her look with round glasses and a fiery red updo.