The Venice Film Festival, the final major international film festival of summer 2025, kicked off on August 27. The biggest names in Hollywood sailed through the canals and arrived in their best looks for the premieres of some of the year’s most anticipated films.

Among the films on the premiere lineup are Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly.

After returning from their idyllic summer getaways, stars impressed with their red carpet style. The northern Italian festival, which runs until September 6, keeps its dress code simple yet elegant: “Formal attire is recommended,” the official site notes.

Here’s a look at all the celebrities who have turned heads on the red carpet at the prestigious festival so far.

Amal and George Clooney

Celebrity couple posing on the Venice Film Festival red carpet showcasing gorgeous and risqué outfits in 2025 event.

The Hollywood power couple attended the Jay Kelly red carpet on Thursday (August 28) dressed to the nines. Amal stunned in a fuchsia high-low gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer, complete with a voluminous train. She finished the look with Aquazzura heels and a matching golden clutch.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo paired with a white button-down shirt and black bow tie.

In Jay Kelly, which premieres on Netflix on December 5, George stars as a famous actor who embarks on an unexpectedly profound journey through Europe alongside his manager, played by Adam Sandler.

wookiee74
Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
Premium 36 minutes ago

I loved the roasting Clooney got at the Go.den Globes from Tina Fey and Amy Pohler after he married Amal.

    Cate Blanchett

    Celebrity wears a gorgeous and risqué black gown with deep neckline on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet.

    Cate kicked off the prestigious event in a black Armani Privé gown she previously wore in 2022 at the SAG Awards.

    The mermaid-style dress featured a plunge, gemstone-embellished neckline and pockets.

    She attended the opening night premiere of La Grazia, the new drama by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino about the final days of a fictional Italian presidency.

    sarah-jones
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    She's one of only a few people who can carry off a design like this

    Heidi and Leni Klum

    Two celebrities pose on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet in gorgeous and risqué outfits.

    The German model walked the red carpet with her daughter, Leni Klum, whom she shares with businessman Flavio Briatore.

    Heidi and Leni donned similar Intimissimi looks featuring a corseted design and mesh panels. While Heidi wowed in a pale pink look, her 21-year-old daughter turned heads in a classic black version of the gown.

    In addition to Leni, Heidi is also mom to Henry, Johan, and Lou with her ex-husband, Seal.

    erlazwingle
    Erla Zwingle
    Erla Zwingle
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    So Heidi is sending her daughter down the "Pretty Baby" route? Thought we might (MIGHT) have gotten past that. Glad to say Leni looks like she has sent herself somewhere far, far away.

    Emma Stone

    Actress in a shimmering silver gown posing on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet showcasing gorgeous celebrity outfits.

    Emma, a Louis Vuitton ambassador since 2017, donned a silver sequin dress with a bubble hem and a flowing skirt, courtesy of the French luxury fashion house.

    The Poor Things actress wore the floor-length gown to the premiere of her film, Bugonia, on Thursday (August 28). 

    In the film, a remake of the South Korean movie Save the Green Planet!, Emma stars as Michelle Fuller, the CEO of a major pharmaceutical company who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy-obsessed young men (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who believe she’s an alien sent to destroy the Earth.

    sarah-jones
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Beautifully designed dress and she really suits it

    Naomi Watts

    Celebrity posing on the Venice Film Festival red carpet wearing a gorgeous and risqué floral embroidered gown.

    Naomi wore a fairytale Valentino gown in beige with glittering floral appliqués and a black bow at the waist.

    The actress joined her husband, Billy Crudup, at the premiere of his movie Jay Kelly.

    The Netflix film also stars George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Eve Hewson, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Isla Fisher, Patrick Wilson, and Greta Gerwig.

    el_bali
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She looks great in the dress, but the black bow seems weird.

    Riley Keough

    Model on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet wearing a gorgeous and risqué outfit with ruffles and flowing skirt.

    kimwimgoddess
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    They don't seem to go together. Fabric doesn't relate to each other, color, texture, it doesn't relate. Jacket is great, skirt is ok, but together, nah.

    Laura Dern

    Celebrity in a gorgeous and risqué outfit posing on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet amid photographers.

    Laura wore a floor-length Armani Privé gown with a black bodice that transitioned into a green skirt for the Jay Kelly premiere. The look was finished with a black, barbed-wire–inspired overlay.

    The Big Little Lies star was joined by her daughter, Jaya, whom she shares with her ex-husband, singer Ben Harper.

    Jaya is also an actress. She has starred in the documentary Teenage Emotions and worked in the costume department on the 2017 film The Good Time Girls, starring her mother.

    Tilda Swinton

    Elegant celebrity wearing a black and white gown at Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet showcasing gorgeous outfits.

    Tilda rocked a custom black-and-white Chanel look to the festival’s Opening Night Gala. 

    According to Elle, the elegant look is a possible sneak peek at Chanel artistic director of fashion Matthieu Blazy’s highly anticipated runway debut.

    The British actress became the star of Chanel after Karl Lagerfeld cast her in the brand's advertising for the Paris-Edinburgh collection.

    Barbara Palvin

    Model in a risqué black lace gown with sheer skirt posing on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet among photographers

    Claire Holt

    Woman wearing a risqué burgundy lace gown poses on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet amid photographers.

    Greta Gerwig

    Celebrity wearing a gorgeous and risqué black floral gown shining on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet.

    The Barbie director attended the premiere of husband Noah Baumbach’s new film Jay Kelly. In the comedy-drama, Greta stars as the wife of Adam Sandler’s character, manager Ron Sukenick.

    For the star-studded event, the filmmaker opted for a long, one-shoulder gown with floral detailing by Rodarte, and completed the look with a silver necklace.

    She previously wore a floral midi-skirt and white shirt by Prada at the photocall for the film.

    kimwimgoddess
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited)

    Would be so much better w/o the tulle at the butť

    Jesse Plemons

    Male celebrity in a classic black tuxedo posing stylishly on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet with photographers behind.

    Jesse suited up for the premiere of his film Bugonia, in which he plays a conspiracy theorist. 

    According to Variety, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film earned a six-minute standing ovation at its Venice world premiere.

    “Plemons is simply next level in this one, a balls-out performance of high wacko dimension that somehow manages to be grounded in humanity,” Deadline’s Pete Hammond wrote of his performance.

    Linda Messerklinger

    Celebrity in a gorgeous black lace risqué outfit posing on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet with photographers in background.

    Alicia Silverstone

    Celebrity in a flowing white gown posing on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet with photographers in the background.

    Alicia looked elegant in a long white dress with subtly puffy sleeves and a high neckline.

    The Prada gown put a stylish spin on the classic “white shirt dress,” featuring a flowing shoulder scarf and a chiffon skirt.

    The Clueless star made a rare appearance at the Venice Film Festival to attend the premiere of the sci-fi film Bugonia, in which she co-stars with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, and Stavros Halkias.

    Fernanda Torres

    Celebrity in a gorgeous and risqué outfit posing on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet with photographers in the background

    Rose Villain

    Celebrity in a shimmering metallic gown and blue feathered headpiece posing confidently on the Venice Film Festival red carpet.

    Nicky Passarella

    Celebrity in a gorgeous and risqué outfit posing on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet with photographers in the background.

    Shailene Woodley

    Celebrity in a sleek black mini dress walking the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet showcasing risqué outfits.

    Shailene showcased her long legs in a black mini dress with a scoop neckline and ruched detailing.

    She wore her hair in a half-up-do and completed the ensemble with matching heels and an eye-catching serpentine diamond choker by Bulgari.

    The 33-year-old attended the Jay Kelly premiere because she’s reportedly close friends with lead actor George Clooney. The two previously played father and daughter in the 2011 film The Descendants.

    Adam Sandler

    Actor Adam Sandler wearing a dark suit and sneakers, posing at the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet event.

    The Happy Gilmore actor swapped his signature casual attire for a black suit, paired with a navy blue button-down shirt and sneakers.

    George Clooney, his Jay Kelly co-star, praised Adam’s work on the upcoming film, saying, “I kept telling the cast, ‘Don’t call him Sand Man. Don’t talk to him like he’s just some goofy comedian. He’s actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor.’”

    rafael_2
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    That suit doesn't fit him well. I'd think he'd have the money to get it tailored.

    Betty Bachz

    Celebrity in a gorgeous and risqué sheer green gown with leaf embroidery on the Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet.

    kimwimgoddess
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Maybe I'm showing my age, I don't care to see underwear. At least she's wearing underwear.

