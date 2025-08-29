ADVERTISEMENT

The Venice Film Festival, the final major international film festival of summer 2025, kicked off on August 27. The biggest names in Hollywood sailed through the canals and arrived in their best looks for the premieres of some of the year’s most anticipated films.

Among the films on the premiere lineup are Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly.

After returning from their idyllic summer getaways, stars impressed with their red carpet style. The northern Italian festival, which runs until September 6, keeps its dress code simple yet elegant: “Formal attire is recommended,” the official site notes.

Here’s a look at all the celebrities who have turned heads on the red carpet at the prestigious festival so far.