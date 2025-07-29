Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Heidi Klum Breaks Silence On Controversial Lingerie Photoshoots With Her Daughter Leni
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni wearing lingerie posing on a couch in a professional photoshoot setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Heidi Klum Breaks Silence On Controversial Lingerie Photoshoots With Her Daughter Leni

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum, the world’s most famous German supermodel, has never shied away from controversy. 

Klum has been shrugging off negative comments about letting her young daughter appear with her in a lingerie ads in recent years.

Now, she is addressing those negative comments days before her return to Project Runwayafter an eight-year hiatus.

Highlights
  • German supermodel Heidi Klum talks about doing a lingerie ad with her daughter several years ago that drew much criticism at the time.
  • Addressing the negative comments, Klum says that she raised her kids to be comfortable with their bodies because that’s how she was raised.
  • Leni Klum, now 21, was the first of Klum’s four children to start modeling. Her son Henry, 19, recently signed with an agency as well.
RELATED:

    Heidi Klum talks about why the lingerie adverts have never bothered her

    Heidi Klum wearing a feathered outfit outdoors with red flowers and greenery in the background during a photoshoot session

    Image credits: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

    Heidi Klum and daughter Leni posing together at an event amid discussions on controversial lingerie photoshoots.

    Image credits: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Klum, now 52, sat down for a People Magazine cover story about her return to the franchise. 

    After famously hosting the hit reality TV show for a whopping 16 seasons, she left in 2018 with fellow host Tim Gunn to start a new fashion-oriented series, Making the Cut, which airs on Amazon’s Prime Video.

    During the interview, Klum opened up about lingerie shoots with her daughter Leni, the first of which took place when Leni was 18. 

    Heidi Klum and daughter Leni posing in elegant lingerie for a controversial photoshoot sitting on the floor.

    Image credits: leniklum / Instagram

    The advertisements are for Intimissimi and show the mother and daughter in various poses and various bras and underwear.

    There have been four lingerie campaigns for the brand that have created backlash for the mother and daughter, according to various sources. The first was in October of 2022, the second was in May of 2023, and the third campaign for the brand was in the fall of 2024.

    Each time, netizens expressed dismay over Klum allowing her daughter to model such revealing pieces.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their latest campaign, launched in April of this year, also received backlash, according to Page Six, who said Heidi was forced to disable the comments section of her Instagram account. 

    Heidi Klum speaking in a green dress, addressing the controversial lingerie photoshoots with her daughter Leni.

    Image credits: People / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,’” she said in the interview. “But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that.”

    The article says Klum “shrugs off” people’s prudishness on social media: “I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on.”

    Heidi Klum and daughter Leni in a lingerie photoshoot for Intimissimi, sparking conversation about their collaboration.

    Image credits: heidiklum / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Cat Burgess Cimeot expressing confusion about the controversial lingerie photoshoots involving Heidi Klum and daughter Leni.

    Klum has explained in previous interviews that she grew up in a very “easy-going” family, where no one had a problem with “being n*ked in front of” each other.

    In People, Klum said that the way she was raised and the way she parented her children have actually made them more confident in their bodies. 

    “I’m European … my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.”  

    Klum’s daughter says she wanted to start modeling at 13 but her mother forbade it 

    Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose in matching lingerie for a controversial photoshoot addressing public reactions.

    Image credits: leniklum / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the years since the Intimissimi advertisement, Leni has spoken about getting into the same business as her mother.

    Speaking with Glamour Germany in March, the 21-year-old said that it was in fact her mother who reigned in her early modeling aspirations.

    Heidi Klum and daughter Leni in red lingerie and satin pajamas during a photoshoot for Intimissimi.

    Image credits: heidiklum / Instagram

    “At 13 I finally wanted to start modeling myself, but my mother slowed me down. I’m too young. Today I would say: she was right!” she told the publication.

    Elsewhere in the article, Leni talks about how she manages negative comments online, saying that she tries to keep everything in perspective.

    Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni posing in lingerie for a photoshoot amid controversy and public attention.

    Image credits: heidiklum / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mark Liu defending Heidi Klum’s controversial lingerie photoshoots with her daughter Leni as tasteful and age-appropriate.

    “I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it. You simply have no influence on this and must not focus too much on the negative,” she told the publication.

    Although there is one trick up her sleeve for easily ignoring the hate, especially when it comes from Europe: “Oh, and: Most comments are in German, and I don’t understand many of them properly. Of course, that also helps (laughs).”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Klum’s oldest son, Henry, is also working on his modeling career

    Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni posing in elegant lingerie for Intimissimi Italian lingerie campaign.

    Image credits: leniklum / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Leni isn’t Klum’s only child to get into modeling. Her 19-year-old son, Henry, has just been signed with Next Management, according to a press release.

    “I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience. I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry,” media quoted Henry as saying in an official release.

    Heidi Klum speaking about controversial lingerie photoshoots with her daughter Leni, wearing a green top.

    Image credits: People / YouTube

    Henry and his brother Johan, who is 18, and their sister Lou Sulola, who is 15, are all the biological children of Klum and her second husband, musician Seal.

    Neither Johan nor Lou has expressed an interest in modeling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Leni was fathered by Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman. She was legally adopted by Seal and considers him her father.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Klum is now married to the guitarist of German rock band Tokio Hotel, Tom Kaulitz. The pair wed in 2019.

    Her comeback to Project Runway is much anticipated. The first episode of Season 21 airs on July 31st on Freeform.

    Netizens have mixed feelings about whether Klum’s body positivity is real

    Heidi Klum speaking during an interview, addressing the controversial lingerie photoshoots with her daughter Leni.

    Heidi Klum addressing controversy over lingerie photoshoots with her daughter Leni in a public statement.

    Comment by Shelley Dehority Sassano stating they are models in a social media discussion about Heidi Klum lingerie photoshoots with daughter Leni.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Donte O'Connor reacting to Heidi Klum controversial lingerie photoshoots with her daughter Leni, emphasizing they are adults.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment by Erin Tricia expressing a critical opinion about an aging celebrity seeking attention and relevance.

    Facebook comment by Melanie Lynn Grabauskas expressing support for Heidi Klum and her adult daughter Leni amid controversial lingerie photoshoot discussions.

    Comment discussing cultural differences in nudity and advertising with Heidi Klum and daughter Leni lingerie photoshoots context.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Heidi Klum breaking silence on controversial lingerie photoshoots with her daughter Leni.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter April Dawn Ramsey defends Heidi Klum's controversial lingerie photoshoots with her daughter Leni as not offensive.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT