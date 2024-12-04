Heidi Klum Disables Comments As Fans Slam “Inappropriate” Lingerie Ad With Her Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum has blocked comments on an Instagram post showing what many have called an “inappropriate” lingerie ad with her daughter, Leni.

The mother-daughter duo posed together in a campaign for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi. A video shared on the supermodel’s page shows her and her 20-year-old daughter taking photos of each other in their bras with a vintage camera before embracing on a couch.

“New @intimissimiofficial with me and my daughter @leniklum just in time for the holiday season,” Heidi captioned the post.

The controversial ad raised eyebrows online, with thousands of users labeling the campaign “weird” and “inappropriate.”

“Which normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?” one user asked.

“There’s something wrong there,” another simply stated.

“Dude, that’s your mom,” a third said.

A separate user wrote: “Imagine a Dad and his son basically naked but in tight boxer shorts holding each other? Nobody would agree that’s ok or normal.”

However, others saw no issue with the German model participating in a risqué photoshoot with her daughter.

“Shea’s 20, not 14. I don’t see the problem. It’s tasteful and rather nice,” one person said.

“For goodness sake! They are both employed by the brand and got paid for the advertising. Simple. People always want to see the bad and negative!” somebody else added.

Heidi eventually disabled the comments on the post, a tactic she has reportedly used following other controversial lingerie photoshoots with Leni.

The ad shows the mother-daughter duo taking photos of each other in their underwear

The former Victoria’s Secret angel and her eldest daughter previously posed together for the brand— which has worked with models like Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner—in November 2022, when Leni was 18 years old.

“I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,” Leni told Page Six at the time.

“I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time.”

“It makes me proud that my daughter is super comfortable in her skin also in front of me and around me because not every kid is in the world,” Heidi previously said of the risqué ads

Last year, Heidi and Leni faced similar backlash for a festive lingerie photoshoot with Intimissimi. Wearing red lipstick, the two modeled the Christmas collection, composed of red and black lace lingerie.

“Find this a little weird. Mother is 50… seriously, jumping around together in lingerie is sick,” one commenter said.

“First thing I think of when I want to pose in my intimates: ‘My mom should be here!'” another sarcastically added.



Defending her decision to pose in sexy ads with Leni, Heidi told the DailyMail: ‘It’s been fun to shoot together. To do photoshoots together with her and just to see how she’s just very comfortable and also comfortable around me even when we’re doing underwear shoots or something like that.

“It makes me proud that my daughter is super comfortable in her skin also in front of me and around me because not every kid is in the world. So, I love that we have this beautiful relationship.”



Heidi’s mother, Erna, recently joined the two for another campaign

Last October, Heidi and Leni posed once more for Intimissimi in a photoshoot that the 51-year-old mother described as “so much fun.” And again, they were criticized, leading Heidi to deactivate comments.

“Who dresses up in lingerie with his mom and prances around taking pics? Don’t know… I mean nothing wrong with that buy it’s not like [something] that makes sense in an ad, when I am looking to buy lingerie and stuff,” a commenter wrote, while another said the photoshoot was the “weirdest advert in the world.”

The two were recently joined by Heidi’s mother, Erna, 80, to model the Italian brand’s collection of lightweight cashmere pieces.

“Three generations. New @intimissimiofficial with @leniklum and my mom,” Heidi wrote on Instagram.

Share icon Heidi and Leni first modeled together for Intimissimi in 2022 when Leni was 18

The former Project Runway host shares Leni with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, with whom she split in 2003 while still pregnant with her.

Heidi began a relationship with the singer Seal shortly afterward. The British star was present for Leni’s birth and adopted her when she was five years old. Heidi and Seal married in 2005 and share three children: sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 17, and daughter Lou, 15.

The supermodel tied the knot with Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in December 2018.

Leni seems to be following in her mom’s footsteps in the modeling world, walking on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in 2021 and joining Heidi on the cover of Vogue Germany one year prior. She is currently signed with modeling agency IMG.

“This is a no on so many levels,” a social media user wrote, echoing the sentiment that the campaign was inappropriate

