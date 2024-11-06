“I Want To Have Fun”: Heidi Klum Shuts Down Criticism About Her Skin-Baring Clothes

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum is confident in her style, and she won’t let anyone tell her otherwise.

In an interview with The Times, the 51-year-old defended her fashion choices and clapped back at those who criticized her for her revealing clothing.

“I’m not shy about my femininity,” she said. “I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you.”

Heidi Klum is making it clear that the criticism surrounding her clothing choices isn’t welcome

In the past, fans have slammed Heidi for her style, labeling it “inappropriate” and “sick,” especially when she participated in two lingerie photoshoots with her daughter.

But to the America’s Got Talent judge, the clothes she wears are an extension of her “personality.”

“Why not?” she said. “I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women.”

Much of Heidi’s inspiration for her fashion choices stems from her childhood, specifically thanks to the women in her family.

She recalled, “There’s this carnival in Cologne every year and I used to go on the float. My grandmother was a seamstress so I always had lots of outfits, or my mum would make something for me and my Barbie to match, which is amazing as Mattel rang me one day and I have my own Barbie now.”

Heidi later showed her doll, saying a detail that always bothered her was their lack of clothing.

“It always bugged me that they were naked,” she said. “I didn’t like how none of them wore any underwear, it’s undignified. Mine has a cute pair of pink knickers and a bra painted on. I’m very proud of that.”

The American model and TV host is definitely no stranger to wearing bold fashion choices

Heidi has frequently been the center of media attention regarding her clothing — and that statement certainly held true during this year’s Halloween.

On October 31, the 51-year-old showed up to her 23rd annual party with her husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as the female and male versions of E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

She spoke with People on the red carpet, dishing out the inspiration behind her otherworldly costume and saying she was always “a big fan” of the creatures.

“[I] kind of thought about the universe in a different way and I thought E.T. was so cute and how he was wiggling around and all the moments when E.T. got dressed up with a wig and everything so I just thought it would be fun to become E.T. and especially to see two,” Heidi said.