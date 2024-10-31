“Otherworldly”: Heidi Klum’s 2024 Halloween Costume Teasers Have Fans Losing Their Minds

ADVERTISEMENT

Every Halloween, Heidi Klum waves her magic wand and poof!—transforms into a Halloween legend with yet another spellbinding look.

In the past, the Queen of Halloween has crawled into a worm suit, dressed as a werewolf, and even transformed herself into a peacock, delivering back-to-back iconic looks for the spooky season.

While this year’s costume has not yet been revealed at the time of writing, fans are guessing how the 51-year-old supermodel will once again live up to her legacy.

Sitting in her makeup chair while her spooky-glam squad prepared her for the big night, Heidi revealed she’s been working on her costume since November 2023 and that it’s a couple’s costume with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz.

Clues from the Project Runway judge include that her character could sing, is a living thing, and can move, while additionally assuring her fans her ensemble would be “otherworldly” and involve plenty of “prosthetics.”

“It will be otherworldly,” she told TODAY.com earlier this month. “And there will be a lot of prosthetics again. I’m claustrophobic just thinking about it.”

The 51-year-old model gave a sneak peek into her exclusive look this year in an Instagram clip two hours ago, where her makeup team was seen applying skin-colored prosthetics to her face. An hour later, Heidi posted another cryptic hint: long, red nails wrapped around a fake toe.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the big reveal and counting down the hours. A few of the options thrown in the guessing pool so far include ninja turtles, a snail, King Kong, Godzilla, and Bigfoot, among many others.

“The only Halloween [costume] I’m dying to see,” read one comment, while another urged, “HURRY UP.”

Heidi opened up about the inspiration behind her jaw-dropping ideas, describing Halloween as a holiday to have fun and “be creative”

The supermodel said she keeps her Halloween costumes a secret as she enjoys the wow factor of her show-stopping looks.

“There’s always a big team involved. I can’t do it all by myself. Other than that, I don’t tell anyone. I love the surprise of it,” she explained on Thursday (October 31) during her Heidi Halloween livestream on Amazon Live.

“Most importantly, I want to inspire people. Halloween is all about art. I hope everyone has fun and can be creative.”

The mother of four expressed her love for Halloween, stating that it “gives people the chance to be more loose,” and allows them to relax when they get into costume. “A little color and a little paint makes you what you ain’t.”

Heidi also explained why you won’t find her dressed as a sexy nurse or cheerleader for the celebration. “I like making myself not-so-sexy. With sexy costumes, you can still see the person. I want to be spooky in disguise,” she said, adding that she’ll start planning her next costume tomorrow.

For an eye-catching Halloween look, Heidi recommended searching online for inspiration, experimenting with makeup, and planning ahead, stating that it’s all about “learning by doing.”

“Thanks for the #HeidiHalloween inspiration 😉😜 #ad,” she said on Instagram, sharing the picture below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Ahead of Halloween, the German-born star spoke about how she always gets “anxious” about her extravagant costumes.

“I always get anxious,” she told People during the grand opening of Crazy Pizza in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

“Because there is no real trial. like, I can’t do a real fitting before I am in it,” she continued. “Because I never know if it works until the day [of]. And then you know, and then something happens and I’m like, ‘Oh god.’”

Earlier this month, she teased her Halloween costume with the caption: “Is it me or are Uschi and Jäger trying to tell me that their delicious @butterfinger costumes also come in human size??? Thanks for the #HeidiHalloween inspiration 😉😜 #ad“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

She joked about not wanting to “die” inside the extravagant costume, noting how she experienced certain inconveniences with her past looks.

“Most of the time I can’t hear a thing. Or when I was a worm, I had no arms. I couldn’t hold anything,” she told the outlet.

While she was with Seal—her ex-husband from 2005 to 2014—Heidi dressed up as an apple and met with an unforeseen fiasco.

“When I was an apple, like, you know, Seal and he was Eve,” she told People.

“And because I was nine months pregnant, and I wanted to make sure nothing can hurt the baby or something,” she continued. “So I was thinking about being this big apple, but then we forgot how am I gonna get to the party?”

She said they had to arrange for a convertible last minute to get her to the venue.

“I couldn’t fit in anything, so I couldn’t get through any normal car doors,” she added. “So last minute they had to get me a convertible to even be able to get into the car to be able to ride there.”

Over the years, the runway queen has cemented her reputation as the “Queen of Halloween” with some of the spookiest, kookiest looks.

In 2003, Heidi rocked the look of a mysterious golden creature, channeling what appeared to be a glitzy, high-fashion alien. Her costume featured an array of gold body paint and jewelry, with intricate makeup that gave her an otherworldly shine.

Over the years, the German-born star has taken Halloween to new heights with jaw-dropping transformations that range from whimsical to downright shocking

Fast forward to 2008, and the costume connoisseur faced some backlash for transforming into the Hindu goddess Kali.

Heidi’s look was complete with vibrant blue skin, multiple arms, and elaborate jewelry—a bold choice that turned heads but also stirred some controversy.

The year 2010 saw her transform into a futuristic, robotic superhero in an elaborate metallic suit. She was pictured towering over her husband Seal in the boundary-pushing Halloween outfit.

Her dedication to Halloween has pushed boundaries—sometimes into controversy, like when she dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali in 2008

In 2011, Heidi gave fans a double costume reveal, with one of them being the famous “Visible Woman” costume. The striking ensemble gave the illusion of her skin being peeled away to showcase detailed anatomical muscles.

“My Visible Woman costume is my all time favourite! Martin Izquierdo made the costume and Bill Corso did my makeup!” she previously wrote on X about the look.

The same year, she and Seal also dressed up as apes for their annual Halloween party in New York.

“My Visible Woman costume is my all time favourite!” she said about her 2011 ensemble

For her 2013 celebration, the supermodel took a clever spin on aging by arriving at her party as a 95-year-old version of herself. The transformation was so meticulously executed that it left partygoers struggling to recognize her.

“Sometimes, my costumes have almost been too successful,” she previously told the New York Post.

“When I was a 95-year-old version of myself, I spent a lot of time getting the details right, down to the varicose veins and the eye lenses to make it look like I had cataracts,” she added. “No one recognized me, and I almost had to tell everyone to let me into my own party!”

The year 2014 saw Heidi embracing her whimsical side, transforming into a spectacular butterfly after spending five hours in a makeup chair.

Her whimsical transformation into a butterfly in 2014 cemented her position as Halloween royalty

“Someone very special to my heart called me a schmetterling [German word for butterfly], so I wanted to be a butterfly this year,” she told E! News at the time. “They’re just so pretty and colorful and I used to love painting butterflies.”

Halloween’s reigning queen outdid herself in 2016 by being… herself! She came up with an innovative concept of arriving with five clones, flanking her on the left and right.

Two years later, in 2018, Heidi embraced her inner ogre by transforming into Princess Fiona while Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek.

She arrived with five clones of herself in 2016 and embraced her inner ogre as Princess Fiona in 2018

The couple’s Shrek-themed look was complete with prosthetic ears, green skin, and the whole works.

Heidi proved her dedication to Halloween in 2022 by transforming into a giant worm, hooked by Tom, who was dressed as a one-eyed fisherman.

The worm outfit took about 12 hours to apply, and Heidi was fully committed to the look.

In 2022, Heidi stunned (and shocked) fans by transforming into a gigantic, hyper-realistic earthworm, fully committing to the look

“Heidi had the idea of being an earthworm and I immediately said, ‘I’m not sure if that’s going to be possible,’” Mike Marino, an FX designer who has collaborated with the model several times, told Dazed.

“I said let’s think of something else, maybe something more manageable, but she wouldn’t let it die, so I did a little sketch on a Post-it Note, we laughed, and said ‘all right – let’s just go for it,” he continued.

“I wanted to have 20 different people become one,” she said about her elaborate peacock look last year

In 2023, she transformed into a jaw-dropping peacock—complete with a full entourage of Cirque du Soleil dancers to bring her feathery vision to life.

“I was thinking about what I could be, I wanted to have 20 different people become one,” she told Today.com.

“She always comes up with something..first,” husband Tom told the outlet. “So this year she said, ‘Hey I’m a peacock, so what can you do with a peacock to match?'”

He dressed up as a giant peacock egg to match her and nearly stole the spotlight.

Before revealing her final Halloween 2024 costume, Heidi posted pictures of herself visiting the Empire State Building in New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire State Building (@empirestatebldg)

Just this morning, pictures of Heidi’s visit to the Empire State Building were shared online.

“Kicking off Halloween with the Queen @HeidiKlum,” read the caption on the post, shared from the Instagram page of the historic New York City attraction.