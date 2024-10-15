Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Inappropriate”: Heidi Klum And Daughter Leni Slammed For Posing Together In Lingerie Photoshoot
Celebrities, News

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are facing backlash after recently posing together in a photoshoot for a lingerie campaign

The 50-year-old had on a matching maroon set while her daughter wore a similar pair of black floral lace as they posed for the brand Intimissimi, an Italian luxury brand, that is described as being a combination of “family, fashion, [and] femininity.”

However, fans were quick to comment their disapproval after the company posted the shoot to Instagram on Monday, labeling the photos as “inappropriate.” 

The mother-daughter duo appeared enthusiastic about the shoot, despite the backlash

Image credits: Intimissimi

“Lace that flatters, support that empowers — From generation to generation, #intimissimi celebrates every facet of femininity,” read the caption from a separate clip

Leni also posted photos from the shoot to her Instagram, writing, “Our new @Intimissimiofficial campaign is OUT NOW! Look at the new collection online and in all Intimissimi stores! Excited to show you more of this perfect collection… Keep an eye out!” 

Heidi was just as excited, saying it was “so much fun” to work on this project with her daughter. 

Many were unsettled by Heidi Klum and her daughter’s new lingerie photoshoot and expressed their opinions online

Image credits: Intimissimi

Heidi has since disabled comments, but both herself and Leni received criticism on their respective pages. 

“Why are you showing a mother and daughter basically looking like they’re attracted to each other?” read one comment. “What the f–k is this?” 

“Am I the only one thinking this is a bit weird? .. campaign at least doesn’t work for me,” said another. “Like who dresses up in lingerie with his mom and prances around taking pics? Don’t know… I mean nothing wrong with that buy it’s not like [something] that makes sense in an ad, when I am looking to buy lingerie and stuff…” 

Someone else wrote, “Congratulations. You’ve won Weirdest advert in the world award.” 

Others, however, have come to their defense.

“They are just modeling. They are not making out. Mother and daughter modeling for the same brand,” said a user.

Another stated, “BEAUTIFUL and I dont understand the comments who say it is weird to do this with your mom. WHY? Do they eventually see the female body and lingerie as something always s3xual? Or what is the problem?

“I’m really curious to understand their way of thinking, because to me, this is just a mother & daughter who are like best friends LOVE IT!” 

Heidi and Leni have modeled together for this brand before, but did not receive as much backlash

Image credits: Intimissimi

In November of last year, the two posed with Intimissimi in celebration of the holidays, and the ad was shared on Instagram

The pair wore matching red lace sets, with Leni sporting a huge velvet bow on top of her head, as they exchanged gifts and took videos together. 

Comments were divided on the pair’s intimate photoshoot

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
