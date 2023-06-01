40 Funny Tweets That Show ‘Barbie’ Might Be One Of The Biggest Films Of 2023
That ‘Barbie’ movie that we've been hearing about for a while is coming up. Most of us are probably very excited, as in our childhood, we used to watch those ‘original’ versions of this movie many times. We liked to imagine how a life like that would look in the real world and with real people. Those dresses, shoes, makeup, appearances and the whole world where Barbies lived looked incredible!
Now, it was confirmed that the movie is coming out in July 2023 and fans can’t wait! ‘Barbie’ is finally (kind of) coming to the real world. The casting of the incredible Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, directed by Greta Gerwig, for sure is going to be a big hit. Folks can’t get enough already and here you can find 40 of the funniest tweets that prove this movie is going to be on fire!
When the trailer finally was released, social media went crazy. One particular scene in which Barbie removes her high-heeled shoes, however, just like the original doll, her foot stays the same, became viral immediately. Folks online even called it “the most genius shot”.
Speaking about the plot of the upcoming movie, Vogue shares that a Barbie doll living in Barbieland is forced to leave because of her perceived flaws. She embarks on an adventure in the outside world and learns along the way that true beauty can only be found within. Even if it sounds cliché, with such brilliant casting and directors, it will be worth watching!
Now, looking back at the whole history of ‘Barbie’ dolls: according to History.com, a doll known as "Barbie" debuted on the American toy market in March 1959 with pouty red lips, a blonde ponytail, and a black-and-white striped bathing suit. The 11-inch-tall, lanky plastic doll, whose full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, was the country's first mass-produced toy doll with adult features. And as we know, it continues to be insanely popular to this day.
Of course, more than one little girl looking at a ‘Barbie’ has wished she looked the same, thus it’s not a surprise that there have been very controversial opinions regarding this doll. Madame Blue shares that many argued that Barbie’s unrealistic proportions promoted unhealthy body ideals and gender stereotypes. In an effort to dispel gender preconceptions, the "Barbie Liberation Organization" made news in the 1990s by swapping the voice boxes on Barbie and G.I. Joe dolls. Also, it's crucial to remember that no one physiologically can have Barbie's physical characteristics. Barbie's size would prevent her from being able to walk if she were a real woman.
Additionally, In 2019, Mattel launched the “Barbie Fashionistas” line, featuring dolls with different skin tones, body types, and hairstyles.
So, are there any ‘Barbie’ fans? Can you also not wait for the movie to finally be released?
A mother asked her young daughter what she wanted for her birthday, The girl says "A Barbie doll and an Action Man!" The mother questions her daughter "Don't you mean Ken? Barbie comes with Ken?". The daughter replies... "No! Barbie comes with Action Man, she fakes it with Ken!"
