That ‘Barbie’ movie that we've been hearing about for a while is coming up. Most of us are probably very excited, as in our childhood, we used to watch those ‘original’ versions of this movie many times. We liked to imagine how a life like that would look in the real world and with real people. Those dresses, shoes, makeup, appearances and the whole world where Barbies lived looked incredible!

Now, it was confirmed that the movie is coming out in July 2023 and fans can’t wait! ‘Barbie’ is finally (kind of) coming to the real world. The casting of the incredible Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, directed by Greta Gerwig, for sure is going to be a big hit. Folks can’t get enough already and here you can find 40 of the funniest tweets that prove this movie is going to be on fire!